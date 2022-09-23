ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

The Cherry Hill Sun

Letter to the Editor: Kathy Zippilli

As a resident who went through Cherry Hill schools in the 70’s, and as a parent whose grown children went through Cherry Hill schools, I am strongly in favor of the bond referendum! Our children are our future and if the children of today are going to solve the problems of tomorrow, they deserve the best that we can offer them.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
