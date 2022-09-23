Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Kathy Zippilli
As a resident who went through Cherry Hill schools in the 70’s, and as a parent whose grown children went through Cherry Hill schools, I am strongly in favor of the bond referendum! Our children are our future and if the children of today are going to solve the problems of tomorrow, they deserve the best that we can offer them.
NJ school denies accommodating students who identify as cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in NyQuil, the list goes on and on.
Cherry Hill School District to hold omicron variant vaccination and booster clinic
A COVID-19 Omicron Variant Vaccination and Booster Clinic for ages 3 years and up will take place on Sept. 28, 2022 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Kilmer Elementary School, 2900 West Chapel Ave. You do not have to attend the Cherry Hill Public Schools to participate in the clinic.
Historic Blackwood NJ Bank Undergoing Creative Transformation
The old Blackwood National Bank in Gloucester Township is undergoing renovation inside and out and will be transformed into a creative community space. This building is kind of a local artifact, and has been around since 1911!. It hasn't been a bank for quite some time, but a few different...
‘They discriminated against the Italian-American community’: Columbus Day eliminated as school holiday in one Jersey Shore township
Local Italian-American organizations urged the Toms River Regional school district this week to reverse a decision to eliminate Columbus Day as a school holiday, saying the move is an insult to their heritage. The district’s school calendar, approved over the summer, made Columbus Day a regular school day. Students in...
Officials give update on safety improvements for 'worst' intersections
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora says the impending improvements to a handful of local intersections, including one that's been ranked one of the most dangerous in the country, are a long time coming.
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
Camden County celebrates its history throughout October
The Camden County History Alliance invites the public to join us for Camden County History Month from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022, when over thirty participating historic sites and history organizations throughout Camden County will be open with special exhibits, reenactments, and guided tours for adults and children, both in-person and virtual, spanning centuries of history. The vast majority of the more than seventy events and activities during the month are free.
Library kicks off scarecrow contest
The Cherry Hill Public Library unveiled this year’s scarecrow contestants for its biannual scarecrow contest, created in 2020 as a way to engage the community in the fall. Throughout September, interested residents could register for the contest and were provided with hay, pantyhose, burlap sacks, twine, newspaper and wood stakes. From there, participants used their own creativity to build and decorate scarecrows.
Farina Family Invites Community to Its Frightmare for Halloween 2022 in Hamilton, NJ
It's back. The Farina Family of Moro Drive in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) will once again transform a part of their neighborhood into the coolest Halloween display and you're invited to check it out. I've been following their Facebook page, hoping I'd see some news soon on their Halloween 2022...
downbeach.com
‘Service’ flags erected in Longport, then removed after veteran complaint
LONGPORT – About two years ago, resident Mary Nugent asked the borough to erect a “first responder service” flag at Thomas B. Reed Park to express gratitude and appreciation for the work first responders do for the community. Before Labor Day, the borough erected 20 of the flags on electric poles along Atlantic Avenue, but quickly removed them after the holiday after a veteran complained that he found them “offensive,” officials said Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Letter to the Editor: Dawn Epstein
The physical infrastructure of the schools in Cherry Hill is crumbling and needs updating immediately. I urge my fellow residents to vote YES on Oct. 6 because if this bond fails, people will move. They will not be willing to wait any longer. The great staff and wonderful education will only make up for the failing physical structures for so long. People will say enough is enough and They. Will. Move.
Trentonian
Heavy support for Trenton light rail expansion (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Ride the River Line Light Rail from Trenton to Camden and many storylines develop. The NJ Transit hybrid rail system includes 21 stations and moves along the Delaware River while window seats offer vistas of natural environment. A 34-mile ride from Trenton to Camden takes about one hour and five...
Hammonton Gazette
A storied bank building will close its doors soon
There are two signs near the drive-through and ATM at Wells Fargo bank, located at the corner of Bellevue Avenue and the Ronald Reagan Drive portion of Central Avenue. One sign says the branch will be closing on Wednesday, October 5 at 12 p.m. Another sign notes the ATM will remain in operation at the current location.
Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police union endorses Mehmet Oz
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Union endorsed Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate on Monday. The announcement was made Monday morning at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5. Oz joined the group for the announcement.FOP President John McNesby said, "People in Philadelphia are going through an unprecedented crime wave." He said Oz stands for safer streets.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Uncle and Nephew from Lakewood Admit to Slaying in Howell
Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his nephew Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, pleaded guilty to first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 slaying in Howell Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Sunday. On Friday September 23, 2022, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux,...
thesunpapers.com
A street that’s alive
The Moorestown Business Association will host its annual Autumn in Moorestown festival on Main Street on Oct. 8. “I want it to be a destination that once (people) know it’s happening, they put it on the calendar, just because it’s just fun,” said Craig Dennin, MBA president and festival chair.
‘A political stunt’: Philly’s Black clergy, officials slam Krasner impeachment probe
The Democratic prosecutor faces an impeachment probe by the Republican controlled state House of Representatives. The post ‘A political stunt’: Philly’s Black clergy, officials slam Krasner impeachment probe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Bakery in Medford, NJ, Told to Cease and ‘De-moose’ Their Mural
MEDFORD — A popular new local business has been dealt an unexpected setback — its moose mural was flagged by township officials. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique opened its doors in May, after more than a year of renovations and town approvals to the storefront at 185 Route 70.
American Legion Post 372 to hold car show
On Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 372 will hold a car show at its post, 1532 Martin Ave. Cherry Hill. The show will feature cars and trucks to be judged by a three-person panel. The family-friendly event will feature food trucks, games like cornhole and a rockwall brought by the New Jersey National Guard. Pre-registration is $20 per vehicle, and ends on Sept. 29 at noon. Day of registration is $25 per vehicle. Participants in the car show will have the opportunity to win trophies such as people’s choice and commander’s choice, where the American Legion Post Commander finds his favorite vehicles.
