Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
What to Eat & Drink at Old City FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
thesunpapers.com
“An Incredible sense of community”
Parents and members of the Mount Laurel Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) organized a fundraiser at the Laurel House late last month for a 4-year-old boy recently diagnosed with brain cancer. Aaron Kline was diagnosed with a malignant tumor that requires intensive treatment, including high-dose chemotherapy. Melissa Jost, co-president of the Parkway...
thesunpapers.com
Mantua officer sworn in
Congrats to corporal Cody Mroz, who had his ceremonial swearing-in and badge pinning at the Mantua Committee meeting. There were three others sworn into various positions as well due to previous retirements, but they were unable to attend. Although their ranks were all changed, we will have better announcements and pics of them after their nice badge pinning ceremonies.
New Jersey Customers Now Responsible For Another Expense When Eating Out
I may soon give up on going out to eat in New Jersey. I get times are tough but why should I, the customer, have to pay for it?. Let me explain because yes, there is a new trend developing among restaurants. Recently, we gave you the heads up that...
nypressnews.com
NJ man found dead in food processing plant kettle cooker remembered as ‘picture-perfect husband and father’
A New Jersey man’s loved ones are mourning after he was found dead in a kettle cooker at the food processing facility where he worked. Dale Devilli, 63, was “the picture-perfect husband and father” of two daughters “who valued family above all else” prior to the tragic accident, according to his online obituary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing
TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
jerseysbest.com
Uncovering N.J.: Why on Earth are giant letters carved into this forest?
If you were to use Google Maps or Google Earth near the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County, you’d see strange, giant, carved-out letters averaging 800 feet wide that are scattered in this large forest of New Jersey. Many pilots who fly near the area have seen these letters and question their existence, but are they as mysterious and strange as they seem to be?
NJ Could Soon Be Seizing and Destroying Obnoxious ‘Boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ horror movie to tell the history of the Jersey Devil
A pair of New Jersey-born filmmakers are putting together funding for a horror movie showing some historical elements of how the Jersey Devil came to be. Christopher Bellizzi (writer/director) and Derek Leach (writer/producer) are intent on showing the true, historic origin story of the Jersey Devil. They plan to shoot the movie, 'The Devil You Don't' entirely in the Jersey Pine Barrens.
Mandatory jail time for illegal firearm possession
Reps. Frank Farry and K.C. Tomlinson recently joined local law enforcement officials to unveil legislation that would impose a new mandatory minimum sentence for previously convicted offenders found to be illegally in possession of a firearm. Joining Farry and Tomlinson at the news conference at the Bensalem Township municipal building...
N.J. might require stores sanitize reusable bags, refund shoppers after bag ban goes awry
Five months into New Jersey’s ban on plastic — and in grocery stores, paper — bags, it’s been, well, a mixed bag of results. Customers are still forgetting their bags at home. Some shoppers are even stealing hand baskets. And the real “glitch” in the law, according to a legislator who wrote it, is there’s no good solution for handling online grocery deliveries since the ban includes both paper and plastic.
Coming Soon: Freedom From Cash On NJ’s Atlantic City Expressway
As every New Jersey resident is fully aware, anything having to do with road construction or various highway projects can take upwards of what feels like an eternity before they're complete. It seems like we've been hearing about this particular project for a while now. It's been announced several times...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did you know? Delaware owns a small chunk of South New Jersey
SOUTH JERSEY, or (maybe?) DELAWARE — In Salem County, N.J., about seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, a small chunk of land abuts the Delaware River. The secluded, uninhabited area was created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has deposited river-dredged material there since 1898.
Don’t Be a Crime Victim: The Most Dangerous Cities In and Around NJ
A popular travel website has released a list of the most dangerous cities in the nation and it offers a few surprises for New Jersey and the states around it. Editors at travado.com have compiled data from the FBI, U.S. Census reports, and even local news reports to determine their rankings.
Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities
A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
N.J. district eliminates Columbus Day as a school holiday over objections of Italian-American groups
Local Italian-American organizations urged the Toms River Regional school district this week to reverse a decision to eliminate Columbus Day as a school holiday, saying the move is an insult to their heritage. The district’s school calendar, approved over the summer, made Columbus Day a regular school day. Students in...
Comments / 0