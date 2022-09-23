ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voorhees Township, NJ

thesunpapers.com

“An Incredible sense of community”

Parents and members of the Mount Laurel Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) organized a fundraiser at the Laurel House late last month for a 4-year-old boy recently diagnosed with brain cancer. Aaron Kline was diagnosed with a malignant tumor that requires intensive treatment, including high-dose chemotherapy. Melissa Jost, co-president of the Parkway...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Mantua officer sworn in

Mantua officer sworn in

Congrats to corporal Cody Mroz, who had his ceremonial swearing-in and badge pinning at the Mantua Committee meeting. There were three others sworn into various positions as well due to previous retirements, but they were unable to attend. Although their ranks were all changed, we will have better announcements and pics of them after their nice badge pinning ceremonies.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
City
Voorhees Township, NJ
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Why on Earth are giant letters carved into this forest?

If you were to use Google Maps or Google Earth near the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County, you’d see strange, giant, carved-out letters averaging 800 feet wide that are scattered in this large forest of New Jersey. Many pilots who fly near the area have seen these letters and question their existence, but are they as mysterious and strange as they seem to be?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ horror movie to tell the history of the Jersey Devil

A pair of New Jersey-born filmmakers are putting together funding for a horror movie showing some historical elements of how the Jersey Devil came to be. Christopher Bellizzi (writer/director) and Derek Leach (writer/producer) are intent on showing the true, historic origin story of the Jersey Devil. They plan to shoot the movie, 'The Devil You Don't' entirely in the Jersey Pine Barrens.
MOVIES
Bristol Times

Mandatory jail time for illegal firearm possession

Reps. Frank Farry and K.C. Tomlinson recently joined local law enforcement officials to unveil legislation that would impose a new mandatory minimum sentence for previously convicted offenders found to be illegally in possession of a firearm. Joining Farry and Tomlinson at the news conference at the Bensalem Township municipal building...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

N.J. might require stores sanitize reusable bags, refund shoppers after bag ban goes awry

Five months into New Jersey’s ban on plastic — and in grocery stores, paper — bags, it’s been, well, a mixed bag of results. Customers are still forgetting their bags at home. Some shoppers are even stealing hand baskets. And the real “glitch” in the law, according to a legislator who wrote it, is there’s no good solution for handling online grocery deliveries since the ban includes both paper and plastic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities

A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
COOPERSBURG, PA

Community Policy