WOLF
Carbon County man hurt in Thursday evening crash
POLK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 79-year-old Carbon County man was taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono with unknown injuries Thursday evening following a one-car crash on State Route 534 near the intersection of Queens Way in Polk Township, Monroe County. Pennsylvania State Police say the victim, identified as...
WOLF
Over 70 lbs of marijuana seized in weekend traffic stop
TOBYHANNA, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — State Police seized over 70 lbs of vacuum-sealed marijuana during a traffic stop on Saturday. Troopers say they pulled a vehicle over in Tobyhanna Township for multiple traffic violations. During the stop, officials say numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed. During a consent...
WOLF
Kingston Police warn residents of thefts from USPS mail collection boxes
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Kingston Municipal Police Department is alerting area residents about the use of the thefts from blue-colored mail collection boxes belonging to the United States Postal Service. Due to thefts from these mail collection boxes throughout the Municipality, most recently the collection boxes located...
WOLF
One man is dead, several displaced in house fire in Scranton Saturday
Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in the 500-block of North Main Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday, that killed one man and left several others homeless. According to the Lackawanna County Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as Guy Macciocco. An...
WOLF
Fallen Firefighter Honored in Monroe Township
MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING CO. (WOLF) — A highway in Wyoming County was dedicated today to honor the life of a fallen fireman. At the intersection of Routes 309 and 29, a new sign stands in honor of Edward L. Nulton Sr. Ed Nulton was a Kunkle firefighter, was hit...
WOLF
Rep. Welby, Gerrity's Supermarkets partner for county diaper drive
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — In an effort to draw attention to the diaper needs in Lackawanna County, state Rep. Thom Welby and Gerrity’s Supermarkets have joined for a diaper drive to kick off National Diaper Needs Awareness Week. “Many people find themselves in the unfortunate circumstance of...
WOLF
Price of Halloween costumes have increased, will inflation scare away Halloween?
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WOLF) — It’s that time of year again when people start gearing up to celebrate Halloween. Participation is expected to return to pre pandemic levels this year, according to The National Retail Federation. Finding a costume is an important piece of the celebration. However, prices have...
WOLF
Luzerne County Bureau of Elections Conducts Voting Machine Testing
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Bureau of Elections hosted a public viewing this morning to witness logic and accuracy testing on machines. According to the Pennsylvania election code, every voting jurisdiction must conduct pre-election testing no later than forty days prior to an election. Logic and...
WOLF
4th Annual Chainsaw Carving Festival in Pine Grove
PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WOLF) — Chainsaw Artists returned to showcase their wooden works of art this weekend for the 4th annual Chainsaw Carving Festival in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County. We're told most carvings take under a day to create. There was several sculptures made out of animals and...
WOLF
Schwartz Farm finally open for the fall
HEGINS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Schwartz Farms in Hegins, Schuylkill County opened on Friday. It's a place that features a lot of different fall attractions. They have everything from food, hayrides, and a corn maze. Jeff Schwartz, owner of Schwartz Farms, spoke with FOX56 about some activities available...
