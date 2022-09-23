ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

RiverCenter to present musical classic ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXwTd_0i7h1hpr00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The musical classic, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” will be performed at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bill Heard Auditorium, according to a RiverCenter press release, which says that “cast, crew and producers will be in residence for approximately two weeks to conduct their technical rehearsals and final preparations.”

“We are very pleased to once again welcome Work Light Productions, not just to RiverCenter but to the Columbus region,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “Columbus has just the right mix of services and amenities, in addition to RiverCenter, making it an excellent location from which to launch these professional touring productions.”

This production was originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. The press release says it was “helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (“Crazy for You,” “Into the Woods”) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (“King Kong,” “Strictly Ballroom”).” The production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

“Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring,” says the press release.

The lyrics and music in this production are by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, winners of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. The performance highlights the final weeks of Jesus Christ’s life from Judas’s point of view. Songs include “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

This year is “Jesus Christ Superstar’s” 50 th anniversary.

Click here to buy tickets for this production online. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the RiverCenter box office, located at 900 Broadway in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
uproarcsu.com

No Shame Theatre: The Underground Scene in Columbus

Downtown Columbus, GA – Every Friday night, starting at 10:30 p.m., the local artists and those connected to the downtown scene come together at the Player’s Saloon at the Springer for a night of music, comedy, poetry, and all-around fun in sharing artistry. No Shame Theatre has worked...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Rankin Gallery to host reception for new art exhibition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A local group of artists, The Artists Anonymous, plans to curate a new art exhibition at The Rankin Gallery, according to a group member named Charles Fowler. There will be an opening reception for the exhibition on Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free, and preregistration isn’t […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Entertainment
Columbus, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Columbus, GA
CBS 46

Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The production company for the upcoming Christmas film A Perfect Christmas Pairing has put out a call for extras. Most scenes are filmed at Nutwood Winery; as the name suggests, the film mostly takes place in a winery. It will also be filmed at C’son’s, Café Brulee, Emberglow, Pretty Good Books and other locations in town.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Kendrick High School Hosts first-ever Battle of the Bands

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Kendrick High School Mighty Marching Cherokees hosting their Inaugural High School Battle of the Bands on the campus of Columbus State University. The rivalry involving 12 different high school bands from both Georgia and Alabama. Kendrick High School’s band director coordinated this friendly competition.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Peanut Festival returns to Plains

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A yearly tradition is back for a South Georgia town. The 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains was held on Saturday, Sept.r 24. The event drew in tourists to see former President Jimmy Carter and, of course, to enjoy peanuts. “I come for the bags and...
PLAINS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Tim Rice
wrbl.com

Wesley Heights teacher wins One Class At A Time

Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Down the halls of Wesley Heights Elementary school we find Haley Craft, an enthusiastic and passionate 1st grade teacher. Entering into her third year of teaching, Craft is a passionate teacher who loves to see her students smile as they achieve their goals. No matter how big or small, she is always cheering them on.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Local sorority hosts community health fair at Valley Healthcare Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This past Saturday was ‘Stay Well Columbus Day’ - a day to help increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccines. All three local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated along with the Cobb Institute and ‘We Can Do This’ campaign hosted a community health fair at the Valley Healthcare Center.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Exclusive: Piedmont Columbus Regional performs mock surgery with Davinci machine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional is expanding its surgery-related services and invited WRBL News 3 to a mock operation using their new Davinci machine.  After a five-month-long process, Piedmont Columbus Regional obtained the new 4th generation Davinci machine. The machine is the only robotic machine built for generalized tissue surgery. The device comes […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Rivercenter#Work Light Productions
WTVM

Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Senior Health and Resource Fair to be held at Opelika SportsPlex

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center will be hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from City of Opelika Parks and Recreation. The event will be free and provide access to various free services for adults […]
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'I'm just trying to get to class': Miss Homecoming campaigns make the whole week a pain for some students

While alumni and fans of Auburn will embrace homecoming festivities this weekend, many students dread homecoming week for one reason: the campaigning for Miss Homecoming. Each of the five candidates on the ballot – Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones and Grace McNairy – has a platform she feels is important for Auburn University to implement, whether it be supporting student veterans or creating mentorship for underrepresented communities on campus.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

City awards $750,000 in Crime Prevention Grant Funds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of Columbus has seen an uptick in some crime statistics in recent years.Through the city’s implementation of the Crime Prevention Board, they’re taking the grassroots approach and getting ahead of the issue. After months and meetings of discussion the Columbus Crime Prevention Board has awarded $750,000 in grants to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WRBL News 3

Suspect in 2019 Columbus murder serving time in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— WRBL has learned new information on the suspect in the 2019 murder of a Circle K employee who has yet to be prosecuted. Daequavian Soloman was named as a suspect in November of 2019 in the murder of Dontrell Williams. However, when he was indicted on murder charges Soloman was booked into […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Multiple high school football games moved due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The majority of high school football teams across Alabama and Georgia will face regional opponents this week. Games including Spencer, Jordan and LaGrange were already scheduled for Thursday. Additionally, a number of teams are moving games to Wednesday or Thursday due to the expected landfall of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf. We will monitor and update this story as changes are relayed.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy