RiverCenter to present musical classic ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The musical classic, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” will be performed at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bill Heard Auditorium, according to a RiverCenter press release, which says that “cast, crew and producers will be in residence for approximately two weeks to conduct their technical rehearsals and final preparations.”

“We are very pleased to once again welcome Work Light Productions, not just to RiverCenter but to the Columbus region,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “Columbus has just the right mix of services and amenities, in addition to RiverCenter, making it an excellent location from which to launch these professional touring productions.”

This production was originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. The press release says it was “helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (“Crazy for You,” “Into the Woods”) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (“King Kong,” “Strictly Ballroom”).” The production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

“Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring,” says the press release.

The lyrics and music in this production are by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, winners of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. The performance highlights the final weeks of Jesus Christ’s life from Judas’s point of view. Songs include “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

This year is “Jesus Christ Superstar’s” 50 th anniversary.

Click here to buy tickets for this production online. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the RiverCenter box office, located at 900 Broadway in Columbus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.