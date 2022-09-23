Read full article on original website
Here's How Much Slower Traffic Has Gotten in Mass. After Labor Day
Has traffic seemed much worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? It's not just you. Drive times got longer on some major highways in the area, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation provided to NBC10 Boston. Transportation officials monitoring the Orange Line shutdown had expected more...
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1
There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
Campaign to suspend Massachusetts gas tax in 2024
In Massachusetts there is a 24-cents-per gallon gas tax, a campaign is hoping to suspend that tax when gas reaches three dollars or more.
Massachusetts Police Cite Tens of Thousands of Distracted Drivers
I was driving through the Boston Metro area on Route 128 the other night when a young woman in a Toyota something-or-other signaled to enter the center lane. The only problem was I was already occupying that lane. I could tell by the glare of the cell phone she clutched...
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
A Closer Look at the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions
With Massachusetts' primaries over, the ballots are set for the general election — including what proposed laws voters will get to approve or reject. There will be four questions on the ballot on Nov. 8: whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, change the dental insurance regulation, expand accessibility of alcohol licenses or make immigrants in the country illegally eligible to obtain driver's licenses.
MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
Top Baker aide sees ‘herd mentality’ in shrinking press corps
A TOP AIDE to Gov. Charlie Baker says the shrinking press corps covering state policy and politics in Massachusetts is having a major impact on how news is reported. Tim Buckley, the governor’s chief of staff, said on The Codcast that fewer reporters covering state government can lead to a “herd mentality” on some stories and less analysis and nuance in coverage overall.
Mass. AG Slaps Cleaning Company With Over $65K in Labor Violations Citations
A cleaning company is facing over $65,000 in citations for allegedly violating state labor laws, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office announced in a news release Monday. MP Star Professionals, which operates as Cleaning Pros, and its owner Christian Perez, were issued the citations for several alleged violations, including failure to...
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
Maine residents to receive $850 check
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
19 Mass. police officers ‘off the job’ due to failed certification, report says
A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
WATCH: Massachusetts Man Wins Pork Roll Eating Championship
Move over, Joey Chestnutt! You have some competition! This past weekend, Trenton Thunder World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship took place in Trenton, NJ. The winner is now ranked as the world's #2 competitive eater behind top-ranked Joey Chestnutt. The man who won the pork roll eating contest is Geoffrey Esper, and he happens to be from Massachusetts.
Young woman from Massachusetts killed in head-on-crash in Merrimack Valley
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after the vehicle she was traveling in was involved in a head-on crash in North Andover, according to police. North Andover police said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1800 Great Pond Road. The...
Maine Almost Decided to Make it Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder, Joining Massachusetts
First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts
The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
Inmate in federal prison used cell phone to help traffic narcotics from Mexico that were distributed through New Britain, Hartford
An inmate incarcerated in federal custody since 2007 has been sentenced to additional prison time for arranging drug deals between Mexico and Connecticut – where the drugs were then distributed from Hartford and New Britain. Felix Cancel, Jr., 49, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a hearing...
