Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Feds approve Indiana’s $100M plan for electric vehicle charging network
Indiana’s plan for building out a statewide electric vehicle infrastructure network has received a stamp of approval from the Federal Highway Administration, paving the way for the Indiana Department of Transportation to begin the process of installing more than 100 charging stations across the state. The proposal, submitted by...
Inside Indiana Business
Governor signs carbon capture bill, adding to Indiana’s hydrogen plans
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed a bill that creates a regulatory framework for companies to store captured carbon dioxide underground in Indiana. The governor was joined by several local and state elected officials for the signing at the BP Whiting Refinery. Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network, says the law could make northwest Indiana one of the largest hubs for carbon sequestration and hydrogen production in the country.
Inside Indiana Business
DWD awarded federal dislocated worker grant
The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday awarded nearly $11 million in dislocated worker grant funding to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The funding is designed to support projects that help unemployed or underemployed people to enter, return to, or advance in the workforce. The DOL says the Quality...
Inside Indiana Business
Council approves proposed EV battery plant in New Carlisle
The St. Joseph County Council has given the green light for a potential $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in New Carlisle. The council on Tuesday evening unanimously approved tax incentives and a development agreement for Ultium Cells LLC’s plans for the 2.5 million-square-foot facility, which could bring 1,600 jobs to the area. The 656-acre site inside the Indiana Enterprise Center is one of several being considered by Ultium, which is expected to make a final decision on the location of the plant over the next several weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Black Hoosiers call for racial equity in EV charging plan
With over $100 million of federal money earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure in Indiana, a group of Black Hoosiers met with federal Department of Transportation representatives Monday, urging the agency to reject the state’s plan in favor of one more equitable to communities of color. Denise Abdul-Rahman, the environmental...
Inside Indiana Business
National FFA awarded $3M grant to support Indiana chapters
Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded a $3 million grant to the National FFA Organization in Indianapolis. The FFA says the funding will help strengthen Indiana FFA chapters in several areas, including teacher professional development, recruitment and retention, and curriculum development. Through the initiatives, which also include capital support, staffing, and...
Inside Indiana Business
Parkview settles with state over billing dispute
Parkview Health in Fort Wayne has settled a nearly $3 million lawsuit with the state over alleged Medicaid overbilling, an allegation the healthcare system denies. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office says Parkview submitted improper medical codes for certain blood-clotting tests during a four-year period. “This difference in revenue code...
Inside Indiana Business
State awards $950K to address housing crisis
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has awarded $950,000 to four Indiana non-profit organizations to administer the Indiana Housing First Program. The organizations provide rental assistance to individuals and households with a serious mental illness or a chronic chemical addiction who are also facing a housing crisis. The Indiana...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Study: Indiana well-positioned to legalize iGaming
Should Indiana legalize internet casino gaming, better known as iGaming, its introduction would be a “relatively smooth process,” bringing hundreds of millions in tax revenue, according to 103-page Indiana Gaming Commission report released Tuesday. That’s because Indiana already broke the digital gaming barrier three years ago, when it...
Inside Indiana Business
IDEM presents environmental awards
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has presented the 2022 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence to seven recipients for steps taken to protect the environment. The awards were presented in categories including energy efficiency and renewable resources, environmental education and outreach, as well as greening the government, among others.
Inside Indiana Business
Duke Energy Foundation awards grants to food pantries
The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded nearly $100,000 in grants to food pantries and community organizations in the Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana service area. The gifts, ranging from $1,000 to $11,000, will help 25 community organizations increase their capacity to serve Hoosier families impacted by food insecurity. The funding will...
Inside Indiana Business
Lessons from rock quarries to the speed of light
How did a rural telephone company linking quarries together survive – even thrive – over a century to reach speed-of-light communication services through fiber business and residential internet, backhaul for digital cell phones, and increasingly multi-dimensional experiences through the online metaverse?. A century ago, a top employer and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Indiana Business
Study: Teacher licensing exams shrink Indiana’s pool of Black, Hispanic teachers
Indiana’s teacher licensing exam could be one reason behind the state’s shortage of teachers — especially Black and Hispanic teachers, according to a new report from Indiana University. The study found that Black and Hispanic prospective teachers scored up to 52 percentage points lower than their white...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies
The state of Indiana shed hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic — and hired hundreds more since — in a turnover struggle that peaked in early 2022, according to data from the Indiana State Personnel Department. Agency leaders say new employee-friendly policies from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb are...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists announced
The Indiana Department of Education has unveiled the three finalists for the Indiana Teacher of the Year award. The winning teacher will be announced next month and represent Indiana at the national level. The finalists were selected from a committee comprised of former Teacher of the Year winners, IDOE staff,...
Comments / 0