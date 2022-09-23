ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Inside Indiana Business

Feds approve Indiana’s $100M plan for electric vehicle charging network

Indiana’s plan for building out a statewide electric vehicle infrastructure network has received a stamp of approval from the Federal Highway Administration, paving the way for the Indiana Department of Transportation to begin the process of installing more than 100 charging stations across the state. The proposal, submitted by...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Governor signs carbon capture bill, adding to Indiana’s hydrogen plans

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed a bill that creates a regulatory framework for companies to store captured carbon dioxide underground in Indiana. The governor was joined by several local and state elected officials for the signing at the BP Whiting Refinery. Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network, says the law could make northwest Indiana one of the largest hubs for carbon sequestration and hydrogen production in the country.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

DWD awarded federal dislocated worker grant

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday awarded nearly $11 million in dislocated worker grant funding to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The funding is designed to support projects that help unemployed or underemployed people to enter, return to, or advance in the workforce. The DOL says the Quality...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Council approves proposed EV battery plant in New Carlisle

The St. Joseph County Council has given the green light for a potential $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in New Carlisle. The council on Tuesday evening unanimously approved tax incentives and a development agreement for Ultium Cells LLC’s plans for the 2.5 million-square-foot facility, which could bring 1,600 jobs to the area. The 656-acre site inside the Indiana Enterprise Center is one of several being considered by Ultium, which is expected to make a final decision on the location of the plant over the next several weeks.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Black Hoosiers call for racial equity in EV charging plan

With over $100 million of federal money earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure in Indiana, a group of Black Hoosiers met with federal Department of Transportation representatives Monday, urging the agency to reject the state’s plan in favor of one more equitable to communities of color. Denise Abdul-Rahman, the environmental...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

National FFA awarded $3M grant to support Indiana chapters

Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded a $3 million grant to the National FFA Organization in Indianapolis. The FFA says the funding will help strengthen Indiana FFA chapters in several areas, including teacher professional development, recruitment and retention, and curriculum development. Through the initiatives, which also include capital support, staffing, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Parkview settles with state over billing dispute

Parkview Health in Fort Wayne has settled a nearly $3 million lawsuit with the state over alleged Medicaid overbilling, an allegation the healthcare system denies. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office says Parkview submitted improper medical codes for certain blood-clotting tests during a four-year period. “This difference in revenue code...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

State awards $950K to address housing crisis

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has awarded $950,000 to four Indiana non-profit organizations to administer the Indiana Housing First Program. The organizations provide rental assistance to individuals and households with a serious mental illness or a chronic chemical addiction who are also facing a housing crisis. The Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Iedc
Inside Indiana Business

Study: Indiana well-positioned to legalize iGaming

Should Indiana legalize internet casino gaming, better known as iGaming, its introduction would be a “relatively smooth process,” bringing hundreds of millions in tax revenue, according to 103-page Indiana Gaming Commission report released Tuesday. That’s because Indiana already broke the digital gaming barrier three years ago, when it...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

IDEM presents environmental awards

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has presented the 2022 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence to seven recipients for steps taken to protect the environment. The awards were presented in categories including energy efficiency and renewable resources, environmental education and outreach, as well as greening the government, among others.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Duke Energy Foundation awards grants to food pantries

The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded nearly $100,000 in grants to food pantries and community organizations in the Plainfield-based Duke Energy Indiana service area. The gifts, ranging from $1,000 to $11,000, will help 25 community organizations increase their capacity to serve Hoosier families impacted by food insecurity. The funding will...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Lessons from rock quarries to the speed of light

How did a rural telephone company linking quarries together survive – even thrive – over a century to reach speed-of-light communication services through fiber business and residential internet, backhaul for digital cell phones, and increasingly multi-dimensional experiences through the online metaverse?. A century ago, a top employer and...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies

The state of Indiana shed hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic — and hired hundreds more since — in a turnover struggle that peaked in early 2022, according to data from the Indiana State Personnel Department. Agency leaders say new employee-friendly policies from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb are...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists announced

The Indiana Department of Education has unveiled the three finalists for the Indiana Teacher of the Year award. The winning teacher will be announced next month and represent Indiana at the national level. The finalists were selected from a committee comprised of former Teacher of the Year winners, IDOE staff,...
INDIANA STATE

