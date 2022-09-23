Read full article on original website
He went to an estate sale for bargains. He found a valuable 700-year-old document
For $75, Will Sideri landed a 13th century manuscript that was used in the Beauvais Cathedral in France. An expert says the document could be worth as much as $10,000.
marthastewart.com
During a Renovation, This Family Found 18th-Century Gold Coins—Worth $300,000—Under Their Kitchen Floorboards
Planning a home remodel any time soon? If so, be sure to look for buried treasure as you work. According to a report by CNN, residents of a home in Northern England uncovered hundreds of gold coins when renovating their kitchen in 2019. Their loot could be worth up to $290,000 at an auction hosted by Spink & Son's next month.
