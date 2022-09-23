I’d like to thank the El Dorado County Fire Safe Council members for everything they are doing to help homeowners keep their properties fire safe. Like many people, I had an uncountable number of trees and branches come down in the last December snowstorm. We are still cleaning up. I applied to the county chipping program and was accepted. The workers chipped up 90% of the shrubbery that we were unable to burn before the halt of burning.

