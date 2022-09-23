ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camino, CA

Mountain Democrat

EDH Fire to get bigger, better boat

El Dorado County will contribute $204,000 toward the purchase of a 23-foot, open-bow lake rescue boat with firefighting capabilities for the El Dorado Hills Fire Department. “The boat will be a 23-foot, open-bow lake rescue boat with firefighting capability,” EDH Fire Chief Maurice Johnson told the Mountain Democrat. “It will have the capacity to carry four to eight patients in addition to the crew. The boat will have sonar, radar and FLIR (forward looking infrared), which will allow the crew to have up to 1 mile visibility in total darkness.”
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Crews battle fire at mill in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Fire Department responded to a log deck on fire at the Chinese Camp SPI Mill Monday morning, the fire department said. The Sonora City Fire Department also responded to the fire, which happened on Perricone Road. The fire department said the...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Fire safety programs at work

I’d like to thank the El Dorado County Fire Safe Council members for everything they are doing to help homeowners keep their properties fire safe. Like many people, I had an uncountable number of trees and branches come down in the last December snowstorm. We are still cleaning up. I applied to the county chipping program and was accepted. The workers chipped up 90% of the shrubbery that we were unable to burn before the halt of burning.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Motorcycles Involved In HWY 108 Crash

Update at 1:15 p.m.: The CHP is reporting major injuries in a crash involving two motorcycles on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The wreckage was blocking the eastbound lane of the highway at the Main Street intersection. Officers were directing traffic that was backed up for about an hour. No further details on the collision have been released at this time.
JAMESTOWN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Near Elk Grove Causes Two Fatalities

Fatal Single-Vehicle-Accident on I-5 Near Hood Franklin Road. A late-night single-vehicle crash near Elk Grove resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to two others. The accident happened about 12:15 a.m. on September 20 on Interstate 5 northbound, close to Hood Franklin Road. The vehicle was reportedly speeding at around 70 mph, according to authorities, when the motorist lost control of their car and crashed.
ELK GROVE, CA
Record-Courier

The Sept. 26, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Blue Angels arrived in Carson Valley on Sunday previewing this weekend’s Minden-Tahoe Aviation Roundup. Carson Valley chiropractors are going to have a field day treating sore necks as residents watch the F/A-18s buzz around this week. Find out more at www.aviationroundup.com. Between arriving at...
GENOA, NV
KCRA.com

3 killed, 2 injured in Interstate 80 crash in Davis, CHP says

DAVIS, Calif. — Three people were killed and two others injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. just west of Richards Boulevard in Davis, the California Highway Patrol said. An Infiniti was driving east...
DAVIS, CA
Mountain Democrat

County invests in Tahoe property

El Dorado County will get a new government campus in South Lake Tahoe. Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved the $7.5 million purchase of four buildings on two parcels currently owned by Barton Health, the Tahoe Basin’s nonprofit healthcare provider. District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel, who...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel, Redding, Winters, and Lincoln

A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln. From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!. This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck...
WINTERS, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log. Sept. 11-14

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:. 11:19 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Merrywood Circle in Cameron Park. 12:55 p.m. Battery was reported in the area of Luneman Road and Arrowbee Drive in Placerville. 2:05 p.m.Grand theft was reported on oak Dell Road in Diamond...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

3 killed, 2 injured after wrong-way driver crashes in Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — An early Sunday morning crash on Interstate 80 in Davis left three people dead and two others injured, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, an Infiniti sedan was allegedly driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-80 west of Richards Boulevard. Officers say the car struck a Hyundai sedan head-on.
DAVIS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Feds Seize PG&E Pole in Criminal Probe of Mosquito Fire: Utility

In a federal regulatory filing Monday, PG&E says one of its transmission poles has been seized as part of a U.S. Forest Service criminal probe into the Mosquito Fire that began earlier this month east of Foresthill in Placer County. The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission says the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Nearly 3 times the crowd at Genoa’s Candy Dance

Genoa’s 103rd Candy Dance most likely brought a record of people into the 9-mile-long town, Saturday. “It seems like there’s 3 times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa, Lake Tahoe,...
GENOA, NV
Mountain Democrat

Senior Farmers Market check booklets available

The El Dorado County Area Agency on Aging has a limited supply of Senior Farmers’ Market check booklets for qualified El Dorado County older adults. Each eligible senior may receive one booklet. Each booklet has five checks redeemable for $10 each to be used at Certified Farmers Markets to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, cut herbs and raw unprocessed honey. Checks are good at all Certified Farmers Markets in California.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

