ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mike McCarthy shoots down Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys controversy: “Dak’s our [QB].”

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgu4s_0i7h0o3900

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tried to be as tactful as possible.

But he made it clear he wants no part of the controversy that owner Jerry Jones stirred up on Thursday when told reporters that he welcomed the idea a quarterback dilemma between backup Cooper Rush and starter Dak Prescott, who is out with a fractured thumb, when Prescott was healthy enough to play again.

“Clearly, everybody in our locker room and everybody in the building, Jerry included, knows Dak is our quarterback,” McCarthy said. “We want Cooper to be successful as possible. So, I think it stops right there.””Dak is our starter.”

The basis of Jones’ comments were that it would mean Rush had played well enough for the Cowboys to continue win games without Prescott.

Rush led the Cowboys to a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 and will start on Monday night against the New York Giants.Prescott could return as soon as the Oct. 2 game against the Washington Commanders or the Oct. 9 match up against the Los Angeles Rams.

”Like anything, you look at the whole thing it’s about winning,” McCarthy said. “That’s all we really care about. There is no quarterback controversy.”

Prescott and Rush actually shared a laugh about Jones’ comments in the quarterback room.

Rush didn’t put to much stock into it. He said Jones just wants to win. And that’s all he wants to do as long as he’s playing in place of Prescott. He understands the quarterback hierarchy in Dallas.

“Definitely don’t dream as big as Jerry,” Rush said. “No, but just want to keep winning. That’s the goal. That’s the plan. As long as I’m in there, that’s my job.”

McCarthy blamed the media for fueling the story and for not knowing the difference between Jones the owner and Jones the general manager.

”I think you need to be able to decipher between GM Jerry and Owner Jerry,” McCarthy said. “He can do that in like mid-sentence, too. I think you all need to do a better job of that. Get to work.

”The GM, he wants to win.”

The problem is that the owner continues to talk.

But Jones did try to put the genie back in the bottle by seemingly to back down on the notion that he was welcoming a quarterback controversy on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Friday.

“I don’t believe there’s anybody in the world that doesn’t understand how much I appreciate Dak Prescott, his skills and to have him for the future and the future being right now, really,” Jones said.

On Thursday, Jones compared the Rush situation to how Prescott, who signed a four-year, $160 million before last season, got the starting job as a rookie in 2016 when he led the Cowboys to a 10-1 start in place of an injured Tony Romo, the franchise’s all-time leading passer who had a $20 million cap figure.

“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma which way you go,” Jones said with a wry smile to a gaggle of reporters at his team’s headquarters at the Star in Frisco on Thursday. “You do that if you had 10 wins. The same thing that happened with Prescott.

“I think like that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The New York Giants#The Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum

Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
13K+
Followers
499
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy