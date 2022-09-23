ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

This is the best clam chowder in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rokof_0i7h098j00

We asked readers which Whatcom County restaurant made the best clam chowder, and the votes are in.

The poll had seven local restaurant options in Whatcom County including Colophon Cafe, Greene’s Corner and Lighthouse Bar and Grill. The unscientific poll received a total of 119 votes.

The best clam chowder in Whatcom County

Anthony’s at Squalicum Harbor was voted as having the best clam chowder in Whatcom County, with a total of 34 votes.

Anthony’s is known for its fresh seafood and dishes such as calamari, coconut prawns, shrimp fettuccine, salmon and fish and chips.

The winning clam chowder is a New England-style chowder made with potatoes and bacon.

The local restaurant is also popular online, as it has a 4-star rating from 259 reviews on Yelp that praise the restaurant’s food, as well as its view.

Read Lost K. 's review of Anthony's Restaurant on Yelp Read Sophia H. 's review of Anthony's Restaurant on Yelp

Anthony’s at Squalicum Harbor is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant is located at 25 Bellwether Way.

Following Anthony’s with 28 votes was Skylark’s Cafe .

Skylark’s Cafe is open for brunch, lunch and dinner and its menu features dishes such as Monte Cristo sandwiches, burgers, fish and chips, pesto alfredo and salmon.

Skylark’s Cafe has received a 3-star rating from 345 Yelp reviews , and is praised for its clam chowder,

Read Becky B. 's review of Skylarks Hidden Cafe on Yelp Read Shamun M.
's review of Skylarks Hidden Cafe on Yelp

Skylark’s Cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and is located at 1308 11th St.

Greene’s Corner came in third place with 14 votes, followed by Colophon Cafe and Red River Cafe at the Silver Reef Casino both with 12 votes, The Galley Fish and Chips with 11 votes and Lighthouse Bar and Grill with eight votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZpuy_0i7h098j00
Whatcom County clam chowder poll results.

Comments / 1

Related
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale restaurant to reopen after “major changes could be made”

FERNDALE, Wash. — The former Leader Block Wine Co. & Eatery restaurant in the Leader Block building at 2026 Main Street in Ferndale closed in July “so major changes could be made,” according to a press release today, Monday, September 26th. Those changes are now complete, and...
FERNDALE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
Whatcom County, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
whatcomtalk.com

Drink And Dine Waterside In and Around Bellingham

Mother Nature has provided our area with knockout water views. Naturally, many of our restaurants have capitalized on that beauty by adding decks and outdoor seating so we can enjoy soaking up all that Vitamin D while we dine, even as autumn weather approaches. Drop in on any of these...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs

A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Clam Chowder#A New England#Fish And Chips#Food Drink#Lighthouse Bar#Skylark S Cafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Bar crawls slowly returning to Arlington

Bar crawls slowly returning to Arlington, despite restrictive local regulations. The number of bar crawls in Arlington have plummeted since the county enacted regulations in 2014 that require operators to compensate the County for trash removal and public safety costs. While the number of bar crawl applications has increased, most operators are instead opting to hold their events in DC, where there are fewer regulations. (Matt Blitz / ARLNow)
ARLINGTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

WSDOT study focuses on Mt Baker Highway through Deming, public forum scheduled for Oct. 1st

DEMING, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), citing a lack of “options for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using mobility devices to travel,” have begun a study to “document transportation needs along the SR 542 [Mount Baker Highway] corridor in Deming as well as possible strategies to enhance accessibility and safety for all modes of travel.”
DEMING, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
3K+
Followers
114
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy