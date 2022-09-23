This is the best clam chowder in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll

We asked readers which Whatcom County restaurant made the best clam chowder, and the votes are in.

The poll had seven local restaurant options in Whatcom County including Colophon Cafe, Greene’s Corner and Lighthouse Bar and Grill. The unscientific poll received a total of 119 votes.

The best clam chowder in Whatcom County

Anthony’s at Squalicum Harbor was voted as having the best clam chowder in Whatcom County, with a total of 34 votes.

Anthony’s is known for its fresh seafood and dishes such as calamari, coconut prawns, shrimp fettuccine, salmon and fish and chips.

The winning clam chowder is a New England-style chowder made with potatoes and bacon.

The local restaurant is also popular online, as it has a 4-star rating from 259 reviews on Yelp that praise the restaurant’s food, as well as its view.

Anthony’s at Squalicum Harbor is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant is located at 25 Bellwether Way.

Following Anthony’s with 28 votes was Skylark’s Cafe .

Skylark’s Cafe is open for brunch, lunch and dinner and its menu features dishes such as Monte Cristo sandwiches, burgers, fish and chips, pesto alfredo and salmon.

Skylark’s Cafe has received a 3-star rating from 345 Yelp reviews , and is praised for its clam chowder,

Skylark’s Cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and is located at 1308 11th St.

Greene’s Corner came in third place with 14 votes, followed by Colophon Cafe and Red River Cafe at the Silver Reef Casino both with 12 votes, The Galley Fish and Chips with 11 votes and Lighthouse Bar and Grill with eight votes.

Whatcom County clam chowder poll results.

Loading…