ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Virgil van Dijk Admits He Had A Poor Start To The Season For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbbiK_0i7gzvU500

Liverpool and Netherlands defender acknowledges mistakes made at the start of the new campaign.

After a disappointing start to the new campaign for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk has admitted he is aware that he could have done better.

The Reds have had a poor start to the season taking just nine points from their opening six Premier League matches and they were also well beaten in Napoli on matchday one in the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdjKg_0i7gzvU500

IMAGO / motivio

View the original article to see embedded media.

As reported by The Athletic , the Dutchman was speaking whilst on international duty with the Netherlands and admitted he is well aware that he has not been at his best and sometimes being a leader for club and country can take it's toll mentally.

“I know I could have done better in the beginning of the season. I’m not naive about that. I know very well when I make mistakes.

“I also know that I am one of the important players at the club and of course also here at the national team. I feel that responsibility.

“Mentally it’s a challenge. You feel a lot of pressure on your head. A lot of people forget that too, it’s not easy to do that. We all try to show our best and if in my case, you are one of the mainstays at the club, then you get the criticism you deserve. You have to deal with that and that is not always easy. But I did that just fine.”

The 31-year-old improved during the 2-1 victory over Ajax in the Champions League and he will be hopeful of continuing that good form when the Premier League resumes and Liverpool face Brighton on Saturday, 1st October.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Charlie Adam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#Reds#The Champions League#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Netherlands
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
WORLD
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy