WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: McGraw is a hound dog who needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care is full of pets who need to find their forever homes, including McGraw. The shelter says he is a total hound dog who loves to talk to you, loves to be with you and is sad when you leave.
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
WDTN
Preparing Your Home for the Cold Temperatures
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Dan Scroggins from AAA joins us to talk about how to prepare your home for the cooler months! It includes getting that fireplace cleaned, checking on your furnace and sealing any cracks in your home.
WLWT 5
Ohio school's service dog poses for school picture
GOSHEN, Ohio — It was picture day for students at Goshen Middle School and that included the school's facility dog, Meg. The school posted her picture on their Facebook page with the caption, "GMS Facility dog Meg has nailed her yearbook photo once again! We hope this puts a smile on your face, just like she does for us every day!"
WDTN
Family Fun Awaits at Germantown Pretzel Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Germantown Pretzel Festival is back! Head on out for some family fun on Saturday, September 24th from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM and Sunday, September 25th, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
dayton.com
In Yellow Springs: Pizza shop owners buy building; tenant Subway closes
Bentino’s Pizza is looking for a new tenant. After 16 years of renting a space in Yellow Springs, Carl and Kim Lea, the owners of Bentino’s Pizza, can now call 107½ Xenia Avenue their forever home. The husband and wife team said they purchased the property in...
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
‘Until we meet again, my love’: Family, friends deliver emotional remembrances of Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. – “Until we meet again, my love.” The words from fiancée Sierra Neal typified the heartfelt remembrances of Seara Burton, the Richmond K9 officer who died on Sept. 18 after being shot during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. Neal is Burton’s fiancée. The two met during the summer of 2021 and felt […]
Railroad work closes Miami Valley streets
Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing as well as Broadway Street south of Stewart Street at the railroad crossing.
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which […]
Springfield firefighter remains in hospital after weekend blaze
On Sunday, Sept. 25, crews responded to a fire in on the 600 block of Rice Street. By the time crews arrived, four adults and one dog had safely escaped the building.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
wnewsj.com
New Chipotle set to open Tuesday
The new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Wilmington is shined up and ready to open on Tuesday, across from WalMart at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue. The building is 2,325 square feet, with 771 square feet of dining room with seating for 40 people, and patio seating outside for 22.
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
Father, son catch catalytic converter thieve on their own
DAYTON — A father and son duo say they were tired of thieves stealing catalytic converters from their company’s cars, so they took matters into their own hands. Security cameras caught a man stealing catalytic converters from three separate vans at the Vulcan Tool Company. The man, later identified as Joshua Burns, cutting through the fence and sneaking in for about a week straight.
dayton.com
Key developer plans townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop
Simms hopes to have model unit open next summer at former Gem City Ice Cream site. A developer who helped spark downtown Dayton’s resurgence into a smoking-hot housing market wants to build new townhomes in the up-and-coming Wright Dunbar district. Charles Simms Development proposes building 26 new townhouses at...
dayton.com
Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week
Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
