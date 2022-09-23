ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Preparing Your Home for the Cold Temperatures

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Dan Scroggins from AAA joins us to talk about how to prepare your home for the cooler months! It includes getting that fireplace cleaned, checking on your furnace and sealing any cracks in your home.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio school's service dog poses for school picture

GOSHEN, Ohio — It was picture day for students at Goshen Middle School and that included the school's facility dog, Meg. The school posted her picture on their Facebook page with the caption, "GMS Facility dog Meg has nailed her yearbook photo once again! We hope this puts a smile on your face, just like she does for us every day!"
GOSHEN, OH
WDTN

5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

New Chipotle set to open Tuesday

The new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Wilmington is shined up and ready to open on Tuesday, across from WalMart at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue. The building is 2,325 square feet, with 771 square feet of dining room with seating for 40 people, and patio seating outside for 22.
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Father, son catch catalytic converter thieve on their own

DAYTON — A father and son duo say they were tired of thieves stealing catalytic converters from their company’s cars, so they took matters into their own hands. Security cameras caught a man stealing catalytic converters from three separate vans at the Vulcan Tool Company. The man, later identified as Joshua Burns, cutting through the fence and sneaking in for about a week straight.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Key developer plans townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop

Simms hopes to have model unit open next summer at former Gem City Ice Cream site. A developer who helped spark downtown Dayton’s resurgence into a smoking-hot housing market wants to build new townhomes in the up-and-coming Wright Dunbar district. Charles Simms Development proposes building 26 new townhouses at...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week

Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
DAYTON, OH

