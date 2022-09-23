Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
WRAL
Dollar General sales Sept. 25 - Oct. 1: Dish liquid, bath tissue, laundry detergent, tuna
Dollar General has new sales this week including dish liquid, bath tissue, laundry detergent, tuna and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify prices for your Dollar General. The sales listed above are not a guarantee of price.
Raleigh News & Observer
Manufactured home sells in Apex for $1.6 million
The property located in the 4300 block of Jacobs Creek Lane in Apex was sold on Jun. 30, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $888 per square foot. The house built in 1988 has an interior space of 1,801 square feet. The house is situated on a 9.0-acre lot.
WRAL
Hundreds receive free over-the-counter medicines in Smithfield giveaway
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Open your medicine cabinet and you will find items many take for granted. But for others, those common over-the-counter medicines are just too expensive. The line stretched down the hall to a room in Smithfield where volunteers packed bags with cold medicine, pain relievers, vitamins – and other over-the-counter pharmacy items.
Raleigh News & Observer
Apex single-family residence sells for $2.5 million
A house built in 1993 located in the 8700 block of Castleberry Road in Apex has a new owner. The 5,180-square-foot property was sold on Aug. 22, 2022 for $2,495,000, or $482 per square foot. The property sits on a 5.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:. On...
WRAL
Parking, food competition changes announced for NC State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will only be offering two park and ride shuttle options this year. The change is due to a driver shortage, according to the state fair website. Two park and ride options will be available. The Cardinal lot off of Hwy. 54/Chapel...
Raleigh News & Observer
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Durham County the week of Sep. 18?
A house in Durham that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Durham County in the past week. In total, 94 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $394,027. The average price per square foot ended up at $223.
Raleigh News & Observer
Detached house in Hillsborough sells for $1.4 million
The property located in the 100 block of King Street in Hillsborough was sold on Aug. 24, 2022. The $1,440,000 purchase price works out to $485 per square foot. The house built in 1907 has an interior space of 2,968 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
beckersasc.com
North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center
Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
cbs17
Car at restaurant hit by crossfire in daytime rolling gun battle in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was hit by crossfire from a rolling broad-daylight gun battle in Orange County last week, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday and first began as a dispute at the Valero gas station at 7615 U.S. 70, just east of Mebane, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
WRAL
Handle the Horrible: Raleigh mom releases second book on navigating change
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's safe to say we all learned a lot about ourselves, our priorities, strengths and weaknesses during Covid. The world seemed to be in complete chaos with very little in our control. My anxiety was through the roof. The uncertainty of my career and fear of the unknown were at times crippling. Now that we are on the "other side," we can reflect on what we learned and how to take those lessons with us in the future.
Raleigh News & Observer
Wake Forest detached house sells for $1.2 million
A house built in 2006 located in the 1400 block of Colonial Club Road in Wake Forest has new owners. The 4,437-square-foot property was sold on Sep. 7, 2022 for $1,157,000, or $261 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house in Chapel Hill sells for $2.8 million
A house built in 2003 located in the 2700 block of Forest Creek Road in Chapel Hill has new owners. The 9,791-square-foot property was sold on Aug. 24, 2022. The $2,775,000 purchase price works out to $283 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 2.8-acre lot.
chapelboro.com
Reopening of Hillsborough’s Blackwood Farm Park Delayed Until October
Amid construction delays due to supply chain issues across Orange County and the nation, the reopening of Blackwood Farm Park in Hillsborough will be delayed until October. The park was closed for a $2.8 million renovation in August 2021, with August 2022 being the proposed reopening date. That date has since been pushed back.
WRAL
Preparations to prevent flooding underway in Raleigh
Officials in Raleigh are keeping a cautious eye on Hurricane Ian as it charges toward Cuba and Florida. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
As Bluegrass organizers track Hurricane Ian: 'There will be music this weekend' in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second time in its history in Raleigh, the International Bluegrass Music Association's World of Bluegrass could be affected by a hurricane. Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Florida Wednesday and not affect North Carolina until late this week. Central and eastern N.C. is expected to see several inches of rainfall, flooding and some isolated tornados from Ian's remnants once the storm breaks apart and moves north.
Thousands flock to Raleigh for Farm Aid 2022, focus on climate change impacting farmers
Some local farmers say a big part of making farming more sustainable is getting the younger generation involved.
Prime Tobacco and Vape shop burglarized in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who burglarized a Burlington business early Sunday morning. Burlington police said they got a call about an alarm going off at Prime Tobacco and Vape shop on 2761 South Church Street. When officers arrived, they found a damaged front door...
thisisraleigh.com
Where to see the Fall colors in Raleigh (and close by)
I was driving to Zumba the other day and turned down a residential street and saw a row of blazing oranges on the trees. Only two days ago they were green. It was the first week of September and I almost pulled over the car to have a talk to the trees.
cbs17
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
