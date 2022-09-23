Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Update: Kaukauna school board approves $3.6 million land purchase for possible future school expansion
KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna Area School District Board of Education on Monday approved the purchase of 144 acres of the former Welhouse farm near the high school for possible future school expansion plans. The board agreed to purchase the property for $3.6 million — or $25,000 per acre —...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Packers to bump Holiday Parade; city responds to poll worker shortage; DEI panel, council to meet
Welcome to the Sept. 26 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 36th issue of 2022. The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has invited Common Council members to its monthly meeting Monday. DEI...
WBAY Green Bay
Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms. Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man arrested for abusing his kids, 11-year-old is ‘trained’ to call 9-1-1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing close to 20 years in prison after incidents where he allegedly physically harmed his children. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Jacob Baugniet-Gamez is facing seven charges after allegedly physically abusing two of his children. On September 21, around 6:20 p.m. police were sent to a Dollar General for a welfare check.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton PD seeking public’s help identifying man allegedly involved with theft at a high school
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officer Botz with the Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in the photos below. According to a Facebook post, identifying this individual could assist Officer Botz with a theft investigation that he is working on that occurred on Saturday, September 26 at Appleton East High School.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Have questions for Kaukauna Utilities? You can ask them at two Public Power Week forums
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna Utilities is hosting a Public Power Week event to celebrate the benefits of a local utility. Stop by Hydro Park on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 between 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for visits at Badger Hydro Plant, bucket truck rides, popcorn, water conservation kits, some great giveaways, and more.
1065thebuzz.com
Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox
A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
seehafernews.com
Shooting in Green Bay Sends One to a Local Hospital
A shooting late last week in Green Bay landed one person in the hospital. Officers had responded to the 1400 block of Chicago Street at around 1:15 a.m. Friday on a report of an individual who sustained a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailydodge.com
Waupun Fire Chief Staying In Position After Initially Accepting County Position
(Waupun) Waupun Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa is not leaving his post after all. DeMaa was slated to become Fond du Lac County’s new Communications and Emergency Management Director next month but has decided to stay in the position he has held for the past eight years. The Waupun Police and Fire Commission met in special session on Friday to cement the deal. Mayor Rohn Bishop says if any city employee wants to better themselves by advancing their career, he would never try to talk them out of it.
wearegreenbay.com
Door Co. deputies ID three involved in deadly crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – People involved in a deadly crash that happened in Door County on Wednesday were recently identified by the Door County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the crash happened on Sept. 21 at STH 42, north of Walker Road, and shut down lanes for several hours.
whby.com
Man sentenced in Neenah armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man will spend four years in prison for his role in an armed robbery. Javontae Mabry is also sentenced in Winnebago County Court to five years on extended supervision. Mabry and Tyrell Anderson robbed a man and shot him in the legs along Primrose...
seehafernews.com
Man Threatens to Kill Manitowoc McDonald’s Employees Because His Food Was Taking Too Long
A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to kill employees at the Manitowoc Mcdonald’s restaurant because his food was taking too long. Officers were called to the restaurant at 3512 Calumet Avenue just after 3:15 Sunday morning to investigate the situation. The suspect was not there when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiproud.com
Man accidentally shot at Wisconsin gas station, serious but stable condition
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gas station in Fond du Lac on Friday, officers say that he is in ‘serious but stable’ condition. According to a release, the incident happened at the Mobile Station on...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Literally took her life’: Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Shara’s death
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
wearegreenbay.com
Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
WNCY
Green Bay Parks Committee To Discuss Porlier Pier
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Most of the Porlier Pier – a former railroad bridge more than a century old – is structurally unsound and should be replaced, according to a new engineering report. Removing it entirely is also under consideration. The City Council’s Park Committee is...
seehafernews.com
Three People Arrested When Found Driving a Stolen Car in Manitowoc
Three people are facing charges after they were caught driving a stolen vehicle. According to police reports, an officer with the Manitowoc Police Department ran the plates of a vehicle driving past the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 8th Street just after midnight last Friday and learned the vehicle was stolen.
wearegreenbay.com
Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley
(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
seehafernews.com
Former Roncalli Catholic Schools Teacher Accused of Taking inappropriate Photos of Children Pleads Not Guilty
A former Middle School teacher at Roncalli Catholic Schools, who’s accused of taking inappropriate photos of underage girls in his classroom earlier this year has pled “not guilty” to the charges against him. 36-year-old Gregory Melin of Sheboygan appeared for an arraignment hearing in Manitowoc County Circuit...
Comments / 0