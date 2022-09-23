ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend

By Sophie Brams
By Sophie Brams
 3 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving.

Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday.

Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County include US-17 alt. and US-176. Berkeley County has had 27 fatalities so far this year.

The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) is part of a multi-agency effort to reduce the number of collisions and fatalities on South Carolina roadways.

Mount Pleasant police to conduct traffic checkpoints this weekend

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will work alongside local law enforcement with a special focus on DUI, speed, aggressive and distracted driving, and commercial motor vehicle violations.

As of Sept. 23, there have been 730 traffic fatalities statewide this year, 27 of which were in Berkeley County.

WCBD Count on 2

CARTA passengers share concerns with bus system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) passengers are sharing some concerns about operations within the bus system. “Well, the busses are never really on time, the drivers drive erratically. I’ve been thrown out of the seat twice,” explained Joshua Blanton. Blanton and his wife rely on CARTA every day. They drive […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Preparations underway in Charleston ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Charleston City and County officials are preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “Be prepared is the basic message,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. City and county leaders are working with the National Weather Service, which predicts the area could see six-eight inches of rain between Wednesday and Sunday, bringing […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
BONNEAU, SC
