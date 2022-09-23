Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving.

Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday.

Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County include US-17 alt. and US-176. Berkeley County has had 27 fatalities so far this year.

The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) is part of a multi-agency effort to reduce the number of collisions and fatalities on South Carolina roadways.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will work alongside local law enforcement with a special focus on DUI, speed, aggressive and distracted driving, and commercial motor vehicle violations.

As of Sept. 23, there have been 730 traffic fatalities statewide this year, 27 of which were in Berkeley County.

