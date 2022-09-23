ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks

By John Paul Schmidt
 3 days ago

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks.

According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. The investigation showed that a sinkhole caused the damage.

Mike Welty, the assistant city administrator, said that the incident was “unfortunate” and that no-swimming signage has been put up around the area of the spill, which is the first cove northwest of the Grand Glaize Bridge.

Crews are on site trying to repair the damage. Though wastewater reached the lake, testing of the affected area “revealed NO immediate issues,” according to a press release from the city.

Customers should not have their wastewater services affected.

