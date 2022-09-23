Read full article on original website
PA Driver Who Killed 2 During H2Oi Has Concerning Record With Violations Dating Back To 2005
A 37-year-old Pittsburgh driver accused of killing two people then trying to flee during Wildwood's unsanctioned car meetup H2oi over the weekend apparently has a lengthy history of traffic violations in New Jersey. Gerald White has multiple pages filled with charges going back nearly two decades, New Jersey court records...
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
Driver charged in fatal H2oi wreck was fleeing another accident before crash that killed 2, cops say
The driver charged with killing two people during H2oi, an out-of-control car meet-up in Wildwood that drew more than 500 cars, was fleeing a first crash on Saturday when he was involved in a second crash that killed two, according to court documents. Gerald J. White, 37, is charged with...
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
Driver in fatal H2oi crash in Wildwood recently wrecked car that went airborne, dad says
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
Truck driver suffered medical emergency before crashing through guardrail on N.J. highway, police say
A truck driver suffered a medical emergency early Sunday before crashing through a guardrail on Interstate 280 East in Morris County and ending up on the wrong side of the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-280 East near milepost 0.5...
Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities
A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
Drug dealer who shipped heroin to N.J. in vehicle’s secret compartment gets 14 years in prison
A drug dealer who used a hidden compartment in a vehicle to ship heroin to Union County from California has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, arranged for the drugs to be stashed in a “trap” on a Mercedes being transported to New Jersey on a car carrier in February 2019, federal officials said.
WGAL
Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman
Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW
A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives. Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.
Prosecutor: 2 Men Shot In Atlantic City, New Jersey; One Has Died
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced a joint investigation that is comprised of the The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. They are investigating the death of a man and shooting of another man, that took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Uncle, nephew plead guilty to killing N.J. man with machete
Two men facing trial for a 2019 slaying of a 33-year Lakewood man in Howell Township pleaded guilty in the case, the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office announced Sunday. Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), 32, and his nephew, Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, pleaded guilty to a first-degree charge of aggravated manslaughter, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
NJ Man Killed In Construction Accident At Hindu Temple Accused Of Human Trafficking
A 57-year-old man killed last week in a construction accident at a Hindu temple in South Jersey had been accused of human trafficking, police said. The unidentified man was found unresponsive when police arrived at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple on North Main Street in Robbinsville around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, authorities said.
Uncle, nephew admit to killing Lakewood, NJ man with machete
HOWELL — An uncle and his nephew have admitted to killing a man with a machete and leaving the victim's body in the street. Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, also known as Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, both of Lakewood, on Friday pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter charges for the slaying in Howell nearly three years ago.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek Range Rover involved in catalytic converter theft in Bucks
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - State police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in a catalytic converter theft in a restaurant parking lot. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Faraco's Pizzeria on Route 663 in Milford Township, near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, police said. A...
Jersey Shore man admits swindling friend out of $230K
A 70-year-old New Jersey man admitted he stole $230,000 from a friend by telling him was going to deposit the money into an investment account. John Hammond, of the Ortley Beach section of Toms River, pleaded guilty to theft by deception, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Prosecutors...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Atlantic City market, police say
One person died and another was injured Sunday after they were shot near an Atlantic City market, authorities announced Monday afternoon. Police were called 1009 Pacific Avenue, which is listed online as the Pacific Food Market, for a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department. It was unclear if the men were shot inside or outside the business, which could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
Bystanders say Wildwood invaded, police outmanned as H2oi car meet-up turned deadly
The aftermath of what happened Saturday night in Wildwood — at least two were killed following a pop-up car rally in Wildwood — was visible in the city on Sunday. Tire tracks, perhaps from either speeding or skidding vehicles, were visible at multiple intersections. New Jersey State Police...
Passenger killed in Palmer Township crash identified
A passenger killed in a crash Thursday afternoon near Palmer Park Mall has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from Phillipsburg. Krishna Devi was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-vehicle accident around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues, near the mall, said police and Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The cause of death was from multiple blunt forced injuries and it was ruled accidental, Lysek said.
