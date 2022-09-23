ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash

LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities

A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
COOPERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman

Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
CARLISLE, PA
Daily Voice

Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW

A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives. Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Uncle, nephew plead guilty to killing N.J. man with machete

Two men facing trial for a 2019 slaying of a 33-year Lakewood man in Howell Township pleaded guilty in the case, the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office announced Sunday. Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), 32, and his nephew, Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, pleaded guilty to a first-degree charge of aggravated manslaughter, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Uncle, nephew admit to killing Lakewood, NJ man with machete

HOWELL — An uncle and his nephew have admitted to killing a man with a machete and leaving the victim's body in the street. Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, also known as Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, both of Lakewood, on Friday pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter charges for the slaying in Howell nearly three years ago.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey Shore man admits swindling friend out of $230K

A 70-year-old New Jersey man admitted he stole $230,000 from a friend by telling him was going to deposit the money into an investment account. John Hammond, of the Ortley Beach section of Toms River, pleaded guilty to theft by deception, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Prosecutors...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Atlantic City market, police say

One person died and another was injured Sunday after they were shot near an Atlantic City market, authorities announced Monday afternoon. Police were called 1009 Pacific Avenue, which is listed online as the Pacific Food Market, for a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department. It was unclear if the men were shot inside or outside the business, which could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Passenger killed in Palmer Township crash identified

A passenger killed in a crash Thursday afternoon near Palmer Park Mall has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from Phillipsburg. Krishna Devi was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-vehicle accident around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues, near the mall, said police and Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The cause of death was from multiple blunt forced injuries and it was ruled accidental, Lysek said.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
