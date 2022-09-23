One person died and another was injured Sunday after they were shot near an Atlantic City market, authorities announced Monday afternoon. Police were called 1009 Pacific Avenue, which is listed online as the Pacific Food Market, for a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department. It was unclear if the men were shot inside or outside the business, which could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO