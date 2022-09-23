Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Cross Country Teams Sweep Warrior Invitational
The Cody Cross Country teams were back in action, last Friday, taking part in the Warrior Invitation in Worland. Both the Broncs and Fillies came away with 1st place team finishes. Leading the way for the Fillies was Taylen Stinson, taking 1st place individually with a time of 19:29. The...
mybighornbasin.com
Warriors Fall To Douglas 24-7 On The Road
The Worland Warriors went to Douglas Friday as the Number 5 Ranked team in Wyoming 3A Football. Douglas was also ranked Number 5 in Wyoming 3A Football. In a game that had nearly 30 penalties committed by both teams, Douglas would get the win. The Bearcats beat the Warriors 24-7.
oilcity.news
WHP: Casper teacher, son died in head-on collision near Thermopolis on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — A respected Natrona County High School science teacher and his son died on Saturday morning south of Thermopolis after their vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle attempting to pass. According to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Mauro Diaz of Casper was heading north...
mybighornbasin.com
Rural Wyoming Areas to Receive High-Speed Internet Thru Bipartisan Infrastructure Act
U.S.D.A. Rural Development Wyoming State Director Glenn Pauley announced the Department is awarding $9.59 million to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Wyoming. The funding is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to investing in rural infrastructure and providing reliable, affordable, high-speed internet. U.S.D.A. is making...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Selects Three Candidates For Interim Secretary Of State
PAVILLION — The Wyoming Republican Party’s process used to select an interim secretary of state Saturday was in many ways a test of allegiance to GOP secretary of state nominee state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. The three finalists chosen by the party each emphasized their support for Gray.
cowboystatedaily.com
The Mystery of Shoshoni, Wyoming’s Missing Cats
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nearly 20 domestic cats missing from the Shoshoni area without a trace, many locals suspect humans of trapping the cats. Authorities also haven’t ruled that out. “It’s not coyotes. I can’t find any tracks of dogs,” Shoshoni’s T.J. Cornell...
wrrnetwork.com
Commissioners Approved Liquor License Relocation
The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday took a number of actions during their morning session. Included are:. • A transfer of location for a retail liquor license was approved for FBS Hudson, LLC, D/B/A Frank’s Butcher Shop from 9049 Highway 789 to an adjacent b uilding at 9065 Highway 789, Hudson.
