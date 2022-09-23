Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Pierson Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Conspiracy Around Cherokee County
A Pierson man was sentenced last week in Sioux City Federal Court to serve over 11 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Cherokee County area. 35-year-old Zachary Smith pleaded guilty in early April to the charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession With Intent...
Murder charge filed after care-facility residents freeze to death
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been allowed to keep her nursing license.
1380kcim.com
Grand Junction Man Accused Of Illegally Acquiring Handgun In Carroll County Pleads Guilty
A Grand Junction man accused of illegally acquiring a handgun in Carroll County was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. According to court records show 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon pled guilty to giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver, a class D felony. The charge stems from a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation that found Grundon had failed to disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County while buying a firearm. As a convicted felon, Grundon is prohibited from possessing a firearm in Iowa. He was ordered to serve up to five years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. Instead, Grundon was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for three years. A secondary charge, fraudulent purchase of firearms, was dismissed following his sentencing.
nwestiowa.com
Alton woman arrested for meth, marijuana
ALTON—A 34-year-old Alton woman was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman faces a felony drug charge after she was arrested on Friday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sheldon Police Department with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s office, the arrest of 40-year-old Sheila Marie Sundall of Sheldon stems from a traffic stop at the west Casey’s corner at Highway 18 and Business 60 in Sheldon.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Iowa man beat child with broom, punched wife
ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is being held in the Polk County Jail for allegedly beating his wife and a child. It happened at a home in the 4300 block of SW Goodwin Street in Ankeny around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, according to court documents. Sean Geary Johnson, 45, is accused of hitting his wife in the face with an open hand after becoming angry with her. The impact caused her nose to bleed. The victim said she then threw a glass of water on Johnson because he continued to insult her and that’s when he punched her with a closed fist on the right side of the head. Ankeny police officers said they saw blood on the victim’s shirt and swelling to the right side of her forehead.
stormlakeradio.com
Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Roundtable
As a part of her 99 County Tour, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today held a roundtable discussion in O’Brien County with the new director of the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Dan Neill, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, and other local law enforcement officials to discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis.
KIMT
Driver killed, two injured in Humboldt County crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa – A Monday morning crash in northern Iowa has killed one person. The Iowa State Patrols says it happened around 6:40 am in the 1100 block of Birch Avenue in Humboldt County. Christopher Barnes, 27 of Humboldt, went off the road at a left hand curve, went through the east ditch, and rolled his vehicle in a cornfield.
stormlakeradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Who Stole Trailer in Marathon Sentenced to Prison After Probation Revoked
A Fort Dodge man, who was charged with stealing a trailer in Marathon two years ago, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison after his probation was revoked. 31-year-old Justin Diggs of Fort Dodge was originally sentenced last October...
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting
Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning.
Iowa city administrator, 2 former cops face felony charges
LAKE CITY, IOWA (WHO) — The current City Administrator and two former police officers in Lake City, Iowa are facing felony charges for reportedly lying and covering up the failure of one officer to complete law enforcement certification training. According to online court documents, Eric Wood – Lake City’s current Administrator – is facing five […]
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
stormlakeradio.com
Excavator and Truck Damaged at Dickins Residence
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for those responsible for damaging vehicles at a rural residence in Dickins. The damage was reported by the owner of the property, David Dejong, this past Saturday. Windows were damaged to both an excavator and a truck. No items were stolen from the property at 3170 410th Street in Dickins. Damage is estimated at 850-dollars.
No injuries reported in early morning east side Des Moines fire
DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that displaced 10 people early Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side. The fire happened at a home in the 1900 block of East 9th Street, across from Union Park. The call came in around 3:00 a.m., said Ahman Douglass with the […]
Southeast Des Moines gas station robbed at gun point
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Git n’ Go gas station on the city’s southeast side Friday night. At around 9 p.m. the police department received a report of a robbery at the Git n’ Go gas station at 2140 E Park Ave. The suspect […]
Iowa native guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after […]
weareiowa.com
Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury
IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
1380kcim.com
UPDATE: Authorities Release Investigation Details That Led To The Arrest Of Two Former Lake City Police Officers, Lake City Admin
The investigation that led to the arrest of two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City administrator began nearly a year ago, according to law enforcement. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the Calhoun County Attorney’s Office requested in November 2021 for the neighboring county agency to conduct an investigation into whether forms submitted to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in fall 2020 contained falsified information regarding the qualifications of newly-hired officers, Aaron Lee Alspach and Anthony Robert Snyder. The forms submitted to the ILEA were signed under penalty of perjury by Lake City Administrator Eric Wood. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office investigation findings were referred to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which levied charges against the three men. Wood, Alspach, and Snyder were taken into custody Wednesday by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, respectively. Court records show they are charged with felonious misconduct in office and perjury, class D felonies. Wood also faces two counts of suborning perjury and another count of perjury, class D felonies, and obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor. They were released from custody Wednesday after posting bond and are scheduled to appear on Monday, Oct. 3 for their arraignment hearings. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office requests members of the public with knowledge related to this investigation contact them by calling 712-662-7127. Snyder, who was employed as a patrol officer by the Atlantic Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending additional details regarding the investigation. The Lake City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Sept. 26. They will host a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 for an employee evaluation. The agenda lists possible action once city officials return to open session.
KCCI.com
Police: Mail carrier hit alleged robber with van after robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — ThePostal Service mail carrier who was robbed later hit the alleged robber with his work van twice, according to Des Moines Police Department. New documents obtained by KCCI show after Monday's robbery near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue, police made contact with the mail carrier. The mail carrier said the robber opened his driver side door, displayed a gun, and demanded his keys, wallet and phone.
