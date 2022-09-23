Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Traffic Crawling on Hwy 20 After Crash
Traffic is backed up on Hwy 20 after a collision between a pickup and a motorcycle occurred at Orchard Shores Drive east of Clearlake Oaks in Lake county. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, about 9 a.m., a black Dodge pickup struck a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was up and walking after the crash but an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.
ksro.com
CHP Investigating Head-On Fatality in Rohnert Park
A Petaluma woman is dead after a head-on crash in Rohnert Park. On Friday afternoon, CHP say 26-year-old Jorge Valles was driving eastbound on Rohnert Park Expressway, east of Stony Point Road in his Ford Ranger, while a woman driving a Honda CRV was going westbound. It appears that the Ford made an unsafe turn to the left, crossing into the opposite lane, directly in front of the Honda. The two vehicles crashed into each other, and fire personnel had to extricate both drivers. They were both taken to Santa Rosa Memorial for major injuries but the woman was declared dead upon arrival. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.
Bay Area gas prices climbing again
(KRON) — There is more pain filling up these days. After prices trickled down for several months, they have soared again in the past few weeks. “California for the past month has seen an increase and really in the past week, it has jumped about 14 cents,” said AAA spokesperson John Treanor. Here we go […]
Vegetation fire burns 15 acres in Petaluma along Old Adobe Road
PETALUMA -- Firefighters knocked down a vegetation fire in Petaluma Friday afternoon.Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said the fire burned about 15 acres near the 1600 block of Old Adobe Road near Corona Road east of U.S. Highway 101.The fire was originally reported at 4:46 p.m. and Cal Fire said forward progress was stopped as of 4:55 p.m. Crews are working on strengthening containment lines and putting out hot spots.No injuries were reported. People were being urged to avoid the area.
ksro.com
Jesús Fernández Named Sonoma County Teacher of the Year
A teacher at Geyserville’s New Tech Academy has been named Sonoma County’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Jesús Fernández was given the award last week by the Sonoma County chapter of the Association of California School Administrators. The social studies teacher got a $3,000 cash award from Community First and a $500 gift card to the Luther Burbank Center. Fernández is also being nominated for the State of California’s Teacher of the Year program. Additionally, Bridget Clark, a second grade teacher at Roseland Creek Elementary School in Santa Rosa, is being recognized as a Teacher of the Year finalist.
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
mendofever.com
Structure Fire in Ukiah
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire burning in Ukiah located one the 100 block of Porzio Lane. Initial reports came in around 9:45 p.m. and the Incident Commander can be heard directing firefighters as they...
Update: Arrest made in vegetation fire at Petaluma's Steamer Landing Park
PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma announced an arrest Friday in connection with a vegetation fire that broke out in the city's Steamer Landing Park on Wednesday.First responders were called to the park around 2:20 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze, which burned about two acres.No structures were damaged in the fire. There were no reports of injuries.While fire crews were on the scene, police said they detained a man reportedly leaving the area where the fire started. A witness also positively identified the suspect.The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Gary Dobshinsky, was arrested. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of unlawfully causing a fire, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding felony warrant.Police said Dobshinsky was a transient and on post release community supervision at the time of his arrest. According to jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.Firefighters said Wednesday's blaze was a reminder that fire season is not over and vegetation remains dry despite recent rainfall.Anyone who may observe suspicious activity in the park is asked to call police at 707-778-4326.
ksro.com
Antisemitic Flyers Found in Driveways in East Santa Rosa
Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers were found on the driveways of dozens of homes in East Santa Rosa on Friday. The flyers focused on members of Congress and President Joe Biden’s administration who are Jewish, or perceived to be Jewish. The branding of the pamphlets appear to have a connection with a Sonoma County native known for hate mongering. It’s unclear whether he was involved with these flyers as they can be downloaded and printed off his website. Similar flyers have appeared throughout the Bay Area in recent months, including in Windsor in June. Santa Rosa Police are investigating it as a hate crime but it’s unclear if any criminal charges could be pursued because no threats were made. Still, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin tells the Press Democrat it’s unacceptable.
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash
SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Police Looking for Masked Man Who Approached Two Homes
Police in Rohnert Park are investigating after a masked man was seen on two residents’ doorbell cameras. Both incidents happened in the three a.m. hour last Monday, eight minutes apart. Each time, the man walked up to the front door of the home, stood there for a while, then walked away. He didn’t appear to be armed or trying to steal anything. He was wearing a full-faced white mask, dark clothing, and had a full beard.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner
Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
mendofever.com
Subject In Parking Lot Screaming, Staff Entered His Room – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Ukiah House Fire Under Investigation
Yesterday evening at approximately 9:45 p.m. firefighters were deployed to a structure fire burning in the 100 block of Ukiah’s Porizio Lane, located directly east of the Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Eric Singleton told us that upon arrival firefighters located a single-story residential...
mendofever.com
Female Subject Attacked A Male, Subject Sleeping In Wash Bay – Ukiah Police Logs 09.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Meth, Marijuana, and Money Located When Vehicle Stopped for Code Violations
On 09-12-2022 at 11:30 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling southbound on East Road in Redwood Valley, California. The Deputies observed vehicle code violations prior to the vehicle pulling into a dirt turn out with the driver then exiting the...
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
ksro.com
Multi-State Drug Traffickers From Santa Rosa Arrested
Three men from Santa Rosa are facing federal charges on suspicion of shipping illegal drugs across state lines. One of them is an aspiring rapper, accused of alluding to the illegal activity in a music video posted on YouTube. Prosecutors say, in a span of two years, they sent meth and counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to 15 states. At one point, they allegedly tried to ship narcotics from a UPS store in Sebastopol. All three suspects were arrested and arraigned on the charges earlier this month.
