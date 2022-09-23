Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Hitting, Seriously Injuring Woman in Southington
Police have arrested a man that was involved in a hit-and-run crash resulting in serious injuries in Southington. Officials said 28-year-old Nicholas Gothberg, of Wolcott, turned himself in after learning of an arrest warrant against him in connection to an April pedestrian crash. A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Accused of Carjacking Ride-Share Drivers, Stealing Cars Listed for Sale on Social Media
A New Haven teen is accused of stealing several cars while posing as a potential buyer, then selling them, as well as carjacking two ride-share drivers, according to Wallingford police. Police said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 19-year-old from New Haven with carjacking, firearm and conspiracy...
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Serious Assault Of Victim In Stratford, Police Say
Police have asked the public for help locating a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly assaulting a victim in Fairfield County. The Stratford Police Department announced on Monday, Sept. 26, that Khilee Bennett is wanted on charges for a "serious domestic violence incident" that happened in Stratford on Sunday, Sept. 18.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person Accused of Killing Man in Waterbury Grocery Store Parking Lot
Police are looking for a 22-year-old that’s accused of fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Colonial Avenue in Waterbury earlier this month. Officials said they were called to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 after 26-year-old Jordan Savage was dropped off there with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead right before officers got there.
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Murder of Hartford Woman Arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Hartford woman who was killed in a shooting in August. Hartford police have charged 31-year-old Weslie Mendez, of Hartford, with the murder of 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro and bond has been set at $2 million. Police responded to 73 Colonial St....
NBC Connecticut
State Police Investigate Burglary at Tolland Jewelry Store
Connecticut State Police are investigating a burglary at a jewelry store in Tolland on Wednesday. Troopers said the burglary happened overnight at Morande's Jewelry. Town officials said the investigation at Fieldstone Commons is impacting multiple businesses. Morande's Jewelry and Camille's Wood Fired Pizza are closed until further notice. Tolland Eyecare and Elle Nails are remaining open.
Hartford police make arrest in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond. On Aug. 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial […]
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
Register Citizen
Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford
WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
Attorneys for Man Paralyzed While in New Haven Police Custody File $100 Million Lawsuit
Attorneys for a man who was paralyzed in June when a New Haven police van without seatbelts made a sudden stop said they have filed a $100 million lawsuit on his behalf against the New Haven Police Department. Richard “Randy” Cox, 36, was being driven in a van to a...
NBC Connecticut
Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford
Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
NBC Connecticut
2 Teens Arrested After Waterbury Social Media Threats Target Schools
Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with two separate social media threats posted online Monday, referencing Crosby High School and Enlightenment School. Police said both threats specifically referenced the two schools. As a result, a shelter in place was initiated at the schools with an added police presence. All activities were held indoors as a precaution.
Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in Butler Street and Goodrich Street areas after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired […]
NBC Connecticut
Shooting in Hamden Leaves Man Critically Injured
A 39-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Hamden Saturday night. Officers responded to Warner Street around 10:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for critical injuries, police said. Anyone...
North Haven police investigating two armed robberies
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
NBC Connecticut
At Least One Hospitalized After Car, Motorcycle Collide on I-84 in Plainville
State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a crash that happened on I-84 Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side near Exit 34 in Plainville. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the collision, according to State Police. LifeStar initially responded to the scene,...
Michael Lyncosky of West Springfield held without right to bail after allegedly shooting gun in neighborhood
A man from West Springfield was arraigned after allegedly firing shots from his car while driving around a field.
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
NBC Connecticut
Enlightenment School in Waterbury Evacuated After Bomb Threat
The Enlightenment School in Waterbury is evacuated after an anonymous bomb threat, according to police. Police said they were notified just after 10:30 a.m. and the school has been safely evacuated. Authorities are investigating.
