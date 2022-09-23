ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Hitting, Seriously Injuring Woman in Southington

Police have arrested a man that was involved in a hit-and-run crash resulting in serious injuries in Southington. Officials said 28-year-old Nicholas Gothberg, of Wolcott, turned himself in after learning of an arrest warrant against him in connection to an April pedestrian crash. A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Person Accused of Killing Man in Waterbury Grocery Store Parking Lot

Police are looking for a 22-year-old that’s accused of fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Colonial Avenue in Waterbury earlier this month. Officials said they were called to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 after 26-year-old Jordan Savage was dropped off there with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead right before officers got there.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Suspect in Murder of Hartford Woman Arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Hartford woman who was killed in a shooting in August. Hartford police have charged 31-year-old Weslie Mendez, of Hartford, with the murder of 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro and bond has been set at $2 million. Police responded to 73 Colonial St....
NBC Connecticut

State Police Investigate Burglary at Tolland Jewelry Store

Connecticut State Police are investigating a burglary at a jewelry store in Tolland on Wednesday. Troopers said the burglary happened overnight at Morande's Jewelry. Town officials said the investigation at Fieldstone Commons is impacting multiple businesses. Morande's Jewelry and Camille's Wood Fired Pizza are closed until further notice. Tolland Eyecare and Elle Nails are remaining open.
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

Hartford police make arrest in August homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond. On Aug. 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial […]
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford

WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford

Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

2 Teens Arrested After Waterbury Social Media Threats Target Schools

Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with two separate social media threats posted online Monday, referencing Crosby High School and Enlightenment School. Police said both threats specifically referenced the two schools. As a result, a shelter in place was initiated at the schools with an added police presence. All activities were held indoors as a precaution.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in Butler Street and Goodrich Street areas after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shooting in Hamden Leaves Man Critically Injured

A 39-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Hamden Saturday night. Officers responded to Warner Street around 10:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for critical injuries, police said. Anyone...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

North Haven police investigating two armed robberies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT

