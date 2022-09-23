ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
WATCH: Kumail Nanjiani Starts a Male-Stripping Empire in Welcome to Chippendales Teaser

Chippendales is getting the drama treatment. In the first teaser for Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales, Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who becomes the unlikely founder of the iconic male revue show. The road to the successful stripping empire is not an easy one, however, and Banerjee is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his dreams.
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for 'Dumb' Emmys Bit

Jimmy Kimmel knows his "dumb comedy bit" at the Emmys was a mistake. During Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson's appearance Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host apologized for distracting from her big moment. Kimmel began their chat by explaining what happened at the ceremony, showing the now-viral clip of Brunson's win (and the extended bit that saw Kimmel remain on stage fake passed-out during her acceptance speech).
Demi Moore to Star in Feud Season 2

Demi Moore is joining the Murphy-verse. The actress will star in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote's Women, the second season of the FX anthology series. According to Variety, Moore will play former showgirl and radio actress Ann Woodward, who was notoriously accused of murdering her husband in 1955. Season 2 of...
Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson & Whoopi Goldberg Board Tony Goldwyn-Directed ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

Tony Goldwyn has set an all-star cast for his newest feature Inappropriate Behavior, with two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Blonde), two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro (The Comeback Trail), two-time Emmy nom Rose Byrne (Physical), Oscar nom Vera Farmiga (Five Days at Memorial), three-time Emmy nominee Rainn Wilson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg (Till) and William Fitzgerald signing on for roles.
The Ten Best Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants Ever

Although Jeopardy! first aired in the 1960s, it wasn't until nine years into the Alex Trebek-hosted edition of the series, on October 26, 1992, that the show first kicked off a week of celeb contests with comedy legend Carol Burnett, talk show host Regis Philbin, and Knots Landing star Donna Mills as the initial lineup. Burnett eked out a win with a relatively meager $2,900 winning.
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
Scarlett Johansson reveals how she and husband Colin Jost decided on son’s name

Scarlett Johansson has revealed how she and husband Colin Jost decided on the name Cosmo for their son.The 37-year-old actor discussed how she and the comedian came up with her child’s name during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, where she went on to recall why she liked the name.“We just threw a bunch of letters together,” she joked to host Kelly Clarkson. “No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it.”However, the Black Widow star poked fun at the fact that not everyone loved the name Cosmo, as...
WATCH: Hopeful Romantics 'Take a Chance on Love' in the Love Is Blind Season 3 Teaser

New singles are headed to the pods. In a new teaser, Netflix dating show Love is Blind's third season hints at the drama (and romance) to come. "Boyfriend season is over!" proclaims one contestant, while another says she's "not for everybody" but hopes she "will be for him". The hit series will once again dare contestants to fall in love without seeing each other until one of them is bold enough to pop the question.
‘Emily In Paris’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Teases Emily’s “Hardest Decision” In First Look

UPDATED, 10:26 AM: Netflix is sticking with the pre-Christmas release pattern for Emily In Paris, with Season 3 slated to debut December 21. The premiere date was revealed during the streamer’s Tudum event in a teaser trailer that touched on the biggest Season 2 finale cliffhangers. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Emily is heard saying as images of her two romantic interests, Gabriel and Alfie, as well as two bosses vying for her, Madeline and Sylvie, flash on screen. In the end, the...
The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey starring opposite Pedro Pascal

HBO has released an official teaser for its highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, revealing Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey in the cast opposite Pedro Pascal.The highly-anticipated show is based on the popular, post-apocalyptic PlayStation game of the same name and will premiere in 2023. It will follow Pascal’s Joel, a hardened survivor who journeys across the US after it’s ravaged by a deadly disease. He’s joined by a young girl, Ellie (portrayed by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey), who plays a crucial role in discovering a cure for the zombie-like plague that’s decimated society.The trailer features...
