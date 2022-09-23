ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judy J Huntsman

Judy J Huntsman, resident of Riverton Wy. passed away on Sept. 17th, 2022, after suffering sudden heart failure. She was born in Ohio on May 5th 1944 and was raised with 10 siblings. She moved to Jeffery city where she raised her own four children, broke horses, drove school buses, and found a passion in muscle cars.
Felicia Whiteman

Felicia Whiteman, 69, of Riverton passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Morning Star Manor surrounded by her loving family. A rosary followed by the wake will be at 7:00 pm on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 28 Skyline Drive. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.
Military “Stand Down” set Tuesday for Veterans who need Assistance

Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27th, Wyoming Workforce Services and Volunteers of America in Riverton will host a military “Stand Down” in Riverton from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the Workforce Center at 422 East Fremont. At that time, Veterans can access medical, dental and other personal care needs.
FCSD#25 Board Meets Tuesday; Initial Thoughts on Concealed Carry planned

The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees tomorrow will continue its discussion about having district personnel approved for concealed carry in district buildings. The item came up at the last board meeting and Tuesday the board will discuss its initial feelings about the subject. There will also be...
Fremont County Fire Restrictions Lifted Today

Based upon the recommendation of Fremont County Fire Warden Craig Haslam, the Fremont County Commissioners lifted fire restrictions, effective today September 26, 2022. This applies only to property within unincorporated areas of the county as each municipality regulates land within its own boundaries. Even though we have been. experiencing wetter...
The Mystery of Shoshoni, Wyoming’s Missing Cats

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nearly 20 domestic cats missing from the Shoshoni area without a trace, many locals suspect humans of trapping the cats. Authorities also haven’t ruled that out. “It’s not coyotes. I can’t find any tracks of dogs,” Shoshoni’s T.J. Cornell...
Lander Council to Rezone One Property, Issue Proclamations

The Lander City Council meets in regular session Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. with a light agenda. Items include three proclamations for: Extra Mile Day on Nov. 1st, Childhood Cancer Awareness Week beginning October 23, and National 4H Week beginning Oct. 2nd. Action items include the first treading of an...
Wyoming GOP Selects Three Candidates For Interim Secretary Of State

PAVILLION — The Wyoming Republican Party’s process used to select an interim secretary of state Saturday was in many ways a test of allegiance to GOP secretary of state nominee state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. The three finalists chosen by the party each emphasized their support for Gray.
Commissioners Approved Liquor License Relocation

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday took a number of actions during their morning session. Included are:. • A transfer of location for a retail liquor license was approved for FBS Hudson, LLC, D/B/A Frank’s Butcher Shop from 9049 Highway 789 to an adjacent b uilding at 9065 Highway 789, Hudson.
