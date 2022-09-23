Read full article on original website
Bill Sniffin: Fall Colors, Girl In A Box, Dry Lakebed And Bikes – Lots Of Bikes
LANDER – Wyoming was ablaze with color during the first Saturday of this fall season. We toured Sinks Canyon and the Loop Road above Lander, and the scenes left us breathless. The weather was cool, no wind was blowing, the cloudless sky was intensely blue and just about everybody...
Judy J Huntsman
Judy J Huntsman, resident of Riverton Wy. passed away on Sept. 17th, 2022, after suffering sudden heart failure. She was born in Ohio on May 5th 1944 and was raised with 10 siblings. She moved to Jeffery city where she raised her own four children, broke horses, drove school buses, and found a passion in muscle cars.
Felicia Whiteman
Felicia Whiteman, 69, of Riverton passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Morning Star Manor surrounded by her loving family. A rosary followed by the wake will be at 7:00 pm on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 28 Skyline Drive. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.
WHP: Casper teacher, son died in head-on collision near Thermopolis on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — A respected Natrona County High School science teacher and his son died on Saturday morning south of Thermopolis after their vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle attempting to pass. According to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Mauro Diaz of Casper was heading north...
Military “Stand Down” set Tuesday for Veterans who need Assistance
Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27th, Wyoming Workforce Services and Volunteers of America in Riverton will host a military “Stand Down” in Riverton from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the Workforce Center at 422 East Fremont. At that time, Veterans can access medical, dental and other personal care needs.
Save the Dates: US Army Corps of Engineers Flood Mitigation Design Updates set in Lander
The City of Lander has released the dates of the US Army Corps of Engineers flood mitigation design update presentation. The US Army Corps of Engineers team will be traveling to Lander to present information on the 35 percentT design of the proposed project. This is an opportunity for the public to see the design project to date.
FCSD#25 Board Meets Tuesday; Initial Thoughts on Concealed Carry planned
The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees tomorrow will continue its discussion about having district personnel approved for concealed carry in district buildings. The item came up at the last board meeting and Tuesday the board will discuss its initial feelings about the subject. There will also be...
Fremont County Fire Restrictions Lifted Today
Based upon the recommendation of Fremont County Fire Warden Craig Haslam, the Fremont County Commissioners lifted fire restrictions, effective today September 26, 2022. This applies only to property within unincorporated areas of the county as each municipality regulates land within its own boundaries. Even though we have been. experiencing wetter...
The Mystery of Shoshoni, Wyoming’s Missing Cats
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nearly 20 domestic cats missing from the Shoshoni area without a trace, many locals suspect humans of trapping the cats. Authorities also haven’t ruled that out. “It’s not coyotes. I can’t find any tracks of dogs,” Shoshoni’s T.J. Cornell...
Lander Council to Rezone One Property, Issue Proclamations
The Lander City Council meets in regular session Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. with a light agenda. Items include three proclamations for: Extra Mile Day on Nov. 1st, Childhood Cancer Awareness Week beginning October 23, and National 4H Week beginning Oct. 2nd. Action items include the first treading of an...
Wyoming GOP Selects Three Candidates For Interim Secretary Of State
PAVILLION — The Wyoming Republican Party’s process used to select an interim secretary of state Saturday was in many ways a test of allegiance to GOP secretary of state nominee state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. The three finalists chosen by the party each emphasized their support for Gray.
Commissioners Approved Liquor License Relocation
The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday took a number of actions during their morning session. Included are:. • A transfer of location for a retail liquor license was approved for FBS Hudson, LLC, D/B/A Frank’s Butcher Shop from 9049 Highway 789 to an adjacent b uilding at 9065 Highway 789, Hudson.
