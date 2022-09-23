ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Beach Radio

Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Annual Weststock Festival in West Philadelphia brings music and much more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The West Philadelphia community is gearing up for the Annual Weststock Festival. The music-filled event has activities all Saturday afternoon. Now in its 7th year, the festival is all about building unity and having fun. Saturday will be filled with musical performances and much more. There's a little something for everyone. There will be vendors, a lot of food and activities for the kids. The festival will take place on the 5800 block of Pine Street and runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. with new musical performances happening about every 30 minutes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

This Villanova Couple Upgraded Their Empty Nest

A revamped bedroom and bath in Villanova helps reconnect this Main Line couple after their children left home. After the kids left home, a couple in Villanova turned their thoughts to creating the perfect empty nest, a serene bed-and-bath suite where they could really reconnect with each other. They envisioned a timeless and sophisticated retreat with abundant natural light, high-end finishes and a relaxing vibe.
VILLANOVA, PA
cosmosphilly.com

Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival

Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PhillyBite

New Charcuterie and Salumeria Shop Opens in Philadelphia

- A new charcuterie and salumeria opened in South Philadelphia. Heavy Metal Sausage Co. grew from a pop-up to a permanent location in South Philly, founded by charcuterie and salumi enthusiasts from France and Italy. Customers can pick up sandwiches or a charcuterie board to go. The menu features dishes like Poppe's Sandwich, which includes a beutelwurst, lettuce, and green garlic aioli. They can also order a chef's selection of charcuterie with pickles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

A street that’s alive

The Moorestown Business Association will host its annual Autumn in Moorestown festival on Main Street on Oct. 8. “I want it to be a destination that once (people) know it’s happening, they put it on the calendar, just because it’s just fun,” said Craig Dennin, MBA president and festival chair.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

Best of Conshy – Winners Announced

Thank you to everyone who made nominations and voted in the finals for the Best of Conshy presented by AFC Urgent Care Conshohocken. After thousands of nominations and votes, the winners can now be found at BestofConshy.com. Winners, you can find Best of Conshy window clings, banners, and more to...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Michener Museum traces the history of America through shoes

What can we learn about America by looking at our shoes?. Particularly shoes for women: Mary Janes, T-straps, stilettos, peep-toes, lace-ups, sling-backs, sandals, boudoir slippers. More than 100 pairs of shoes spanning the last 184 years are on view at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pa. “Shoes can tell...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

