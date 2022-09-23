Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Come See One of Bucks County’s Most Haunted Towns on This Popular Ghost Tour
This haunted tour sends chills upon the spines of Bucks County residents and visitors alike.Image via iStock. A spooky tour is once again coming to an historic Bucks County town, bringing the skeletons out of the closet and the ghosts into the light.
phl17.com
Brewerytown Bakery is bringing delightful treats to the Philly area
Do you know the muffin man? Well now you do! His name is Marck Goldstein and he owns Brewerytown Bakery in Philadelphia, Pa. He and his wife Kelsey opened the bakery to bring local pastries, breads and bagels to their own neighborhood. “Before this, there was no where to get...
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Narberth Shop Bakes Stellar Version of Asian Holiday Dish, Mooncakes
The recent Asian celebration of the annual Mid-Autumn Festival (Sept. 10 for 2022, its exact dates shift) had a Narberth bakery creating a dish integral to the holiday: mooncakes. Natalie Jason sifted the details of this seasonal treat for 6abc. In Chinese culture, the Mid-Autumn Festival is on par with...
Annual Weststock Festival in West Philadelphia brings music and much more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The West Philadelphia community is gearing up for the Annual Weststock Festival. The music-filled event has activities all Saturday afternoon. Now in its 7th year, the festival is all about building unity and having fun. Saturday will be filled with musical performances and much more. There's a little something for everyone. There will be vendors, a lot of food and activities for the kids. The festival will take place on the 5800 block of Pine Street and runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. with new musical performances happening about every 30 minutes.
mainlinetoday.com
This Villanova Couple Upgraded Their Empty Nest
A revamped bedroom and bath in Villanova helps reconnect this Main Line couple after their children left home. After the kids left home, a couple in Villanova turned their thoughts to creating the perfect empty nest, a serene bed-and-bath suite where they could really reconnect with each other. They envisioned a timeless and sophisticated retreat with abundant natural light, high-end finishes and a relaxing vibe.
cosmosphilly.com
Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival
Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
This Tree Tunnel in New Jersey is an Epic Fall Destination
From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Garden State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this stunning sculpture park in Mercer County. Keep reading to learn more.
PhillyBite
New Charcuterie and Salumeria Shop Opens in Philadelphia
- A new charcuterie and salumeria opened in South Philadelphia. Heavy Metal Sausage Co. grew from a pop-up to a permanent location in South Philly, founded by charcuterie and salumi enthusiasts from France and Italy. Customers can pick up sandwiches or a charcuterie board to go. The menu features dishes like Poppe's Sandwich, which includes a beutelwurst, lettuce, and green garlic aioli. They can also order a chef's selection of charcuterie with pickles.
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
thesunpapers.com
A street that’s alive
The Moorestown Business Association will host its annual Autumn in Moorestown festival on Main Street on Oct. 8. “I want it to be a destination that once (people) know it’s happening, they put it on the calendar, just because it’s just fun,” said Craig Dennin, MBA president and festival chair.
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
Home to a zoo, treetops course, and tons of exciting events throughout the year, the Elmwood Zoo in Norristown makes for an exhilarating day trip. This 16-acre park offers so much for people of all ages to enjoy, keep reading to learn more.
New Garden Glass Pumpkin Festival Has Roots in Germany
In the small village of Toughkenamon tucked away in New Garden Township, the Glass Art Pumpkin Festival has made its debut. And its origin-story is even more compelling, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC.
morethanthecurve.com
Best of Conshy – Winners Announced
Thank you to everyone who made nominations and voted in the finals for the Best of Conshy presented by AFC Urgent Care Conshohocken. After thousands of nominations and votes, the winners can now be found at BestofConshy.com. Winners, you can find Best of Conshy window clings, banners, and more to...
Blue Point Grill Drops Anchor in Newtown for Spring 2023 Opening
The acclaimed seafood restaurant’s menu features a dizzying array of fresh oyster and fish options.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to See
Say, you have a long weekend in Pennsylvania. Not a whole lot of time to cover an entire state, but still plenty of time to explore. Here are a handful of recommendations of where to go and what to see, covering everything from history to culture, nature and food.
Michener Museum traces the history of America through shoes
What can we learn about America by looking at our shoes?. Particularly shoes for women: Mary Janes, T-straps, stilettos, peep-toes, lace-ups, sling-backs, sandals, boudoir slippers. More than 100 pairs of shoes spanning the last 184 years are on view at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pa. “Shoes can tell...
Rocket launch lights up sky around Philadelphia region
Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky around the Philadelphia region Saturday.
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
