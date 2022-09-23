Read full article on original website
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Harold Hazelip
Harold Hazelip, 92, of Nashville died Sept. 21, 2022 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a minister, a member of Green Hills Church of Christ, served as speaker for the Herald of Truth television series from 1971 through 1992, dean of Harding School of Theology in Memphis 1972-86, president of Lipscomb University in Nashville 1986-97, after which he served as chancellor and president emeritis at Lipscomb. He was a son of the late Herbert Hazelip and Maggie Ferguson Hazelip. He was preceded in death by nine siblings, Lawrence Hazelip, Raymond Hazelip, Woodrow Hazelip, Edna Lewis, Ruth Duvall, Charlotte Willison, Marie Hazelip, Eva Douglas and an infant brother.
Sharon Kay Carey Mutter
Sharon Kay Carey Mutter, age 78, died Saturday September 24, 2022 at her home in Glasgow, KY. Born on March 01, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Birdie Cobb Carey and Hugh Carey. Sharon was a graduate of the Temple Hill High School, class of...
Jacky Hopper Shadowen
Jacky Hopper Shadowen, age 92, of Bowling Green, Kentucky died September 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, of 65 years in 2016, her parents Alpha Mae Stansberry and Tilford B. Hopper, sister, Rose Ann Lankford (Joe) and daughter-in-law Dr. Rebecca Shadowen. A Memorial Service will...
Linda Jo Adams
Linda Jo Adams, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was born May 11, 1947 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Stanley Thomas Jewell and Margaret Thomas Jewell. Linda was a homemaker and a lifelong member of Peters Creek Baptist Church. She loved sewing and writing recipes in her cookbook. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Lloyd, on his business trips.
Anthony Wayne “Tony” Smith
Anthony Wayne “Tony” Smith, age 68, of Beaumont, KY passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 08, 1954 in Beaumont, KY to the late Flo Martin Smith and William “Bill” Smith. Tony spent the majority of his life dairy, tobacco, and cattle farming and being a self-employed truck driver.
New trolley experience coming to Bowling Green in the next month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new hop-on, hop-off trolley tourism experience is coming to Bowling Green. “I mean it’s gonna be huge,” said Bobby Rabold, board member for the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. The project is four years in the making. In 2018 a trolley was brought to Bowling...
Lamar Sales
Mr. Lamar Sales, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. Mr. Sales was the son of the late Lawerence Sales and Geneva Rhodes Sales. He was also preceded in death by his brother Steve Sales. Mr. Sales enjoyed studying Philosophy and...
Geneva Murphy
Geneva (Rhoton) Murphy, age 86, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville. She was born on August 15, 1936, the daughter of the late Lolo and Effie Mae (Ford) Rhoton. She was a member of Mt. Poland Baptist Church. She retired from Dollar General Store and worked as a cook at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School.
Timmy Combs
Timmy Combs, 63 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home. Timmy was born May 15, 1959 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Andy Combs and Ella Mae Hubbard Wood. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his stepfather Drexel Wood. Timmy is survived by...
Doris Hogan Blankenship
Doris Hogan Blankenship of Clermont, FL passed from this earth on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the age of 91. Doris was the 8th of 10 children born to Willie and Ethel Hogan of Cave City, KY on April 4, 1931. She is survived by her brother Arthur in California, her brother Genie and wife Marilyn in Kentucky, her sister Willie Mae Miller of Saratoga Springs, New York, her brother Rondal and wife Zona of Kotzebue, Alaska and numerous nieces and nephews of several generations. She is predeceased by her brothers Jesse, James “Hogie”, and Turner and her sisters Joy Taylor and Joann Toohey.
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
Hometown Proud in Hardin County!
Welcome to Hardin County! A place where business is booming and tourists from far and wide are coming to visit. Host Claudia Coffey and reporter Elle Bottom take you on a trip to see everything from event spaces, fun bakeries and shops, new economical developments, and even learn a little bit of history along the way. To learn more about the places featured in this Hometown Proud, click the following links: Thurman Landing, Hardin County Chamber, Dewster's Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery, House on Helm, Elizabethtown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards, Baptist Health, West Point History Museum.
Dorothy Marie Bunton
Mrs. Dorothy Marie Bunton, 79, a native of Edmonton, Ky, passed away on Tuesday, September, 20, 2022 at Personal Care Home in San Antonio, Texas. She was the daughter of the late James Cleo Shirley and Louise Marie Hayes Shirley. She is survived two sons, Robert Thomas Bunton Jr., and...
KSP Investigates Fatal Crash off North Dixie Highway, US 31W, in Hart County, Kentucky
Bonnieville, KY - The Kentucky State Police are reporting that on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, just before 2:00 p.m., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located...
Grease fire spreads to kitchen in Central City home
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple first responding agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to what initially started as a grease fire in Central City. The Greenville Fire Department says they received a call just after 3:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Ash Street. Officials say the blaze ended up catching […]
Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire
A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
