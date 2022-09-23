Read full article on original website
Related
What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell
Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
Stacey Abrams Corrected the Record on This Common & Dangerous Bit of Anti-Choice Medical Misinformation
Earlier this week Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams corrected a popular anti-abortion claim that a fetus has a heartbeat at six weeks of pregnancy. Abrams, who is running a campaign centered on abortion access to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp spoke out against the medically incorrect term during a panel discussion in Atlanta on Tuesday. “There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks,” Abrams said. “It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body away from her.” The clip went viral after the Republican National Committee...
They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.
Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter’s urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier moved away from her home with a furnished nursery. All ended wanted pregnancies because of grave fetal medical problems. It’s a side of...
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jared Kushner criticized Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard: 'You have to remember these are human beings'
Jared Kushner blamed Biden for a "crisis" at the border, but said that people shouldn't be used as "political pawns" in an apparent jab at DeSantis.
cohaitungchi.com
What Is a Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy?
An ectopic pregnancy is a medical emergency in which a fertilized egg implants itself outside the uterus. Usually, an ectopic pregnancy is implanted in one of the fallopian tubes. As it grows, if it is not diagnosed in time, it can cause the tube to tear or burst. This is called a ruptured ectopic pregnancy and results in dangerous internal bleeding.
Medical News Today
What is heart failure with preserved ejection fraction?
Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is a type of heart failure that affects the left side of the heart. It occurs when the lower left chamber of the heart, called the left ventricle, is unable to relax and fill with blood in the normal way. People may also...
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Frozen embryos linked to increased risk of hypertensive disorders during pregnancy, study finds
Undergoing in vitro fertilization using frozen embryos is linked to a greater risk of hypertensive disorders, including preeclampsia, during pregnancy, according to research published Monday in the journal Hypertension. While the link between frozen embryo transfers and elevated blood pressure is not new, the research, which included data on millions...
News-Medical.net
Antenatal steroid therapy for pregnant women may improve survival among extremely preterm infants
Steroid treatment before birth appears to improve survival and reduce complications among extremely preterm infants, according to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Antenatal steroid therapy, given to women at risk of preterm delivery, causes the fetal lungs to mature and has been shown to improve survival and reduce complications among infants born from 24 to 34 weeks of pregnancy. However, previous studies of the treatment for infants born between the 22nd and 23rd week — those at greatest risk for death and disability — were inconclusive.
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
News-Medical.net
Anxiety during pregnancy associated with earlier births
Women who experience anxiety about their pregnancies give birth earlier on average than those who don't, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. The study, which examined the relationship between pregnancy length and different measures of anxiety, could help doctors understand when and how best to screen for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cohaitungchi.com
Morning Sickness and Nausea During Pregnancy
You’re sailing along on your early pregnancy adventure — just little soreness in your breasts and an uptick in trips to the bathroom, but nothing you can’t handle. Until one day, you wake up feeling queasy. You are reading: What can i eat to stop nausea during...
parentherald.com
Ultrasound Shows How Fetuses React to Foods Their Moms Eat
According to a new study of around 100 pregnant women and their fetuses in England, babies in the womb smiled after they ate carrots but scowled after their moms ate kale. The study offers a rare glimpse at how fetuses respond to flavors in real-time. The researchers gave the participating pregnant women capsules that contained powdered versions of the two foods.
Comments / 1