Earlier this week Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams corrected a popular anti-abortion claim that a fetus has a heartbeat at six weeks of pregnancy. Abrams, who is running a campaign centered on abortion access to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp spoke out against the medically incorrect term during a panel discussion in Atlanta on Tuesday. “There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks,” Abrams said. “It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body away from her.” The clip went viral after the Republican National Committee...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO