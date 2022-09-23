Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
Drew Mcintyre Pulled from WWE Live Events, Replaced by Braun Strowman
Best wishes to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, McIntyre did not show up to any of the live events that took place over the weekend. The word within WWE is that McIntyre is “very ill with bad food poisoning,” and that he gutted his way through SmackDown for his segment with Karrion Kross.
Recently Departed AEW Star Allegedly Tried To Get Other Stars To Jump To WWE
Is that a mutiny? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. After so many years of WWE dominating the industry, there is now a new promotion on the rise that is allowing wrestlers a fresh place to go. That has been a game change, but at the same time, not everyone who goes there is going to be happy. That seemed to be the case with one star, but some others shut him down.
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
Cody Rhodes Provides An Update On His Injury
Cody Rhodes suffered a pectoral tendon injury earlier this year, though he was able to fight through it for his match with Seth Rollins at "Hell In a Cell." The WWE Superstar has been absent from in-ring competition since then, and he doesn't know when fans will get to see him in action again.
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
Booker T Comments On Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
At least one WWE Hall of Famer is looking forward to the upcoming title match between Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which will take place November 5 at WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Paul, who originally gained fame as a YouTuber, signed with WWE...
Thee WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed for Next Week, Sami Zayn Update
Three matches have been announced for next week’s SmackDown on FOX. Bayley returns to blue brand ring action next week when she takes on Shotzi. Raquel Rodriguez defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai on this week’s SmackDown. Damage CTRL triple-teamed Rodriguez after the match until Shotzi made the save. Shotzi also rescued Rodriguez from Damage CTRL after Bayley had defeated her the previous week.
Karl Anderson Talks About a Possible WWE Return and Winning the NEVER Openweight Title
Karl Anderson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “Just like you said, never say never. We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.”
Latest News on DX Returning to WWE RAW Next Month
WWE Hall of Famers D-Generation X will mark their 25th anniversary next month. As PWMania.com previously reported, DX members will return on the October 10 RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice...
Bill DeMott Weighs In On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Shawn Michaels Running NXT
Bill DeMott spent a fair amount of time as a trainer in WWE’s developmental system under Vince McMahon, and he recently weighed in on the change in regime, Shawn Michaels being in charge in NXT and more. DeMott spoke with PW Mania for a new interview and talked about the recent changes in WWE; you can check out some highlights below:
Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa heading to WWE Raw following AJ Styles tweet
Sami Zayn says he’s heading to Raw following a tweet by AJ Styles. On Saturday afternoon, AJ Styles tweeted “Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days,” based on Zayn being given an honorary uce t-shirt on Friday’s SmackDown by Roman Reigns. Zayn responded by saying he was going to Raw this Monday with Solo Sikoa.
Shawn Michaels On How Chyna Would Be Perceived In Modern WWE Women's Division
One performer from WWF's Attitude Era who Shawn Michaels believes would have been "phenomenal" in today's WWE is Chyna. A founding member of D-Generation X, alongside Michaels and Triple H, Chyna was a former WWF Women's Champion and two-time WWF Intercontinental Champion. She died in 2016 at 46 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX three years later.
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events
Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
Cary Silkin Comments on Chris Jericho Becoming ROH World Champion
Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship for the first time in his career to kick off the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this past Wednesday. While watching the match, Cary Silkin, the former owner of Ring of Honor, was attacked by Jericho outside the ring. Silkin appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed Jericho becoming champion.
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Gave An Update On His Injury Recovery, And Fans Should Be Hopeful
Cody Rhodes gave an update on his injury, and it may be time for WWE fans to start feeling hopeful.
WWE NXT Live Event Results from Fort Pierce, FL 9/23/2022
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT Live event from Fort Pierce, FL at the Havert L. Fenn Center. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Quincy Elliott. * The Schism cuts an in-ring promo, which leads to Joe Gacy defeating Dante Chen. * Axiom defeated Trick Williams.
