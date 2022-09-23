ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, TX

kwhi.com

BRENHAM CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES AT THE COUGAR CLASSIC

Members of the Brenham High Cross Country Team competed in the 8th Annual Cougar Classic at Sugarland Kempner High School. On the boys' side of the meet, Brenham finished 22nd of 28 teams with 199 runners competing. Hunter Fleetwood led Brenham with a time of 17 minutes and 24.9 seconds....
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN MEN’S SOCCER PLAYS COASTAL BEND TO A 2-2 TIE

The Blinn College men's soccer team played to a 2-2, double-overtime tie with Region XIV foe Coastal Bend College on Saturday in Beeville, Texas. The tie moves the Buccaneers to 7-3-2 on the season and 3-3-1 in region play. "The lads worked very hard for a valuable point today," Blinn...
BEEVILLE, TX
texashsfootball.com

Former O.D. Wyatt Standout Breaks School Record

De’Corian “JT” Clark had himself a day. The UTSA senior and former O.D. Wyatt standout surpassed the 1,000-yard total for his career last week against the Longhorns. This Saturday, in a 52-24 drubbing against Texas Southern, Clark made his mark again, breaking a school record for most receiving yards, accounting for 219 yards.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH TO NAME DUKE, DUCHESS MONDAY

Brenham Junior High School has announced its Duke and Duchess Candidates. Nominated for Duchess this year are Bailey Antkowiak, Caydence Carr, Lindsey Hook, Rhyan Jenkins, Katelynn Lawhorn, Alyssa McCord, Katelyn Phan, Gabby Ragston, Libby Shelton and Ella Stelter. Duke candidates are Quincy Adams, Ethan Aschenbeck, Blue Cienega, Luke Hardy, Jake...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR LEGACY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a private Christian school in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome Legacy Christian School, located at 906 West Stone Street, as a new Chamber member with a ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. Legacy Christian School is a...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WALLER CO. FAIR KICKS OFF WITH QUEEN’S CROWNING

The 77th Waller County Fair got underway on Saturday with a parade through downtown Hempstead, evening entertainment and the crowning of fair royalty. Ashton Harvel was crowned queen of the 2022 Waller County Fair, while Destiny Williams was named Princess and Julia Franz was named Duchess. The Little Miss and Mister are Presley Sanders and Cole Schmidt.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ELI NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

Eli is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Eli is a border collie mix who Brenham Animal Services says has high energy and lots of puppy playfulness. He can be a bit shy, but is quick to open up. Eli loves to play...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

ELKS LODGE TO HOLD ANNUAL BARBECUE COOKOFF IN OCTOBER

Brenham Elks Lodge 979 is hosting multiple contests along with their Annual Barbecue Cookoff coming up in two weeks. The Elks Annual Cookoff runs Friday, October 7, thru Saturday, October 8, at the Lodge located at 400 East Germania Street. The event opens on Friday with the Margarita Contest and...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

LADIES LIONS CLUB HEARS ABOUT NEW BOND ELECTION

Brenham ISD held their first informational meeting on the upcoming bond election Monday with the Washington County Ladies Lions Club. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin presented the ladies with the facts on the upcoming bond election set for Tuesday November 8th. The new bond election will be in two parts. Proposition A will include construction of the Junior High School for grades 6 through 8 and conversion of the current middle school to a fourth elementary school. The population of Brenham is expected to increase by 1500 in the next 5 years. Brenham is not far from being overcrowded in the current 3 elementary schools. Dr. Chaplin explains:
BRENHAM, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
lavacacountytoday.com

It's that time again in Gonzales

Once again the City of Gonzales is getting ready for its annual “Come and Take It” celebration. As many folks know, the festivities are to honor those brave souls from Gonzales and the surrounding area who, on October 2, 1835, refused the demands of Mexican authorities to return a small cannon — a weapon that had been given to them earlier by the Mexican army for defense against hostile Indians.
GONZALES, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Cuero, Yoakum fire crews work to extinguish house fire early Monday morning

CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Fire and Cuero Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of 3rd St. in Cuero. Firefighters took action quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to the front part of the house. Before crews could gain control of the fire, the home and a shed were a total loss.
CUERO, TX
kwhi.com

SCARECROWS FILL DOWNTOWN BRENHAM

Colorful scarecrows have popped up all over downtown Brenham for Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. The public can now make their way out to downtown and vote for any of the 31 entries in this year's contest. A total of $1,400 in cash prizes will be given...
BRENHAM, TX

