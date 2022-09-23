Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES AT THE COUGAR CLASSIC
Members of the Brenham High Cross Country Team competed in the 8th Annual Cougar Classic at Sugarland Kempner High School. On the boys' side of the meet, Brenham finished 22nd of 28 teams with 199 runners competing. Hunter Fleetwood led Brenham with a time of 17 minutes and 24.9 seconds....
kwhi.com
BLINN MEN’S SOCCER PLAYS COASTAL BEND TO A 2-2 TIE
The Blinn College men's soccer team played to a 2-2, double-overtime tie with Region XIV foe Coastal Bend College on Saturday in Beeville, Texas. The tie moves the Buccaneers to 7-3-2 on the season and 3-3-1 in region play. "The lads worked very hard for a valuable point today," Blinn...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL STAYS PERFECT IN DISTRICT PLAY, SWEEP MONTGOMERY 3-0
25-16, 25-11, 25-21 Brooke Bentke - 15 kills, 8 digs. The Brenham Cubettes will travel to Magnolia West on Tuesday, play begins at 6:00.
texashsfootball.com
Former O.D. Wyatt Standout Breaks School Record
De’Corian “JT” Clark had himself a day. The UTSA senior and former O.D. Wyatt standout surpassed the 1,000-yard total for his career last week against the Longhorns. This Saturday, in a 52-24 drubbing against Texas Southern, Clark made his mark again, breaking a school record for most receiving yards, accounting for 219 yards.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO FEATURE CASA FOR KIDS, ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY, BRENHAM KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS
Three guests will be on this week’s edition of the KWHI Community Corner to preview upcoming events. Mandy Wright, executive director of CASA for Kids of South Central Texas, will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about its fall gala on October 7th at the 2K Reserve northeast of Hempstead.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH TO NAME DUKE, DUCHESS MONDAY
Brenham Junior High School has announced its Duke and Duchess Candidates. Nominated for Duchess this year are Bailey Antkowiak, Caydence Carr, Lindsey Hook, Rhyan Jenkins, Katelynn Lawhorn, Alyssa McCord, Katelyn Phan, Gabby Ragston, Libby Shelton and Ella Stelter. Duke candidates are Quincy Adams, Ethan Aschenbeck, Blue Cienega, Luke Hardy, Jake...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR LEGACY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a private Christian school in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome Legacy Christian School, located at 906 West Stone Street, as a new Chamber member with a ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. Legacy Christian School is a...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
Winning is everything in the state of Texas whether it's on the gridiron of the high school, collegiate or professional level, but this story will be talking about winning on a different playing field.
kwhi.com
WALLER CO. FAIR KICKS OFF WITH QUEEN’S CROWNING
The 77th Waller County Fair got underway on Saturday with a parade through downtown Hempstead, evening entertainment and the crowning of fair royalty. Ashton Harvel was crowned queen of the 2022 Waller County Fair, while Destiny Williams was named Princess and Julia Franz was named Duchess. The Little Miss and Mister are Presley Sanders and Cole Schmidt.
kwhi.com
ELI NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
Eli is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Eli is a border collie mix who Brenham Animal Services says has high energy and lots of puppy playfulness. He can be a bit shy, but is quick to open up. Eli loves to play...
kwhi.com
ELKS LODGE TO HOLD ANNUAL BARBECUE COOKOFF IN OCTOBER
Brenham Elks Lodge 979 is hosting multiple contests along with their Annual Barbecue Cookoff coming up in two weeks. The Elks Annual Cookoff runs Friday, October 7, thru Saturday, October 8, at the Lodge located at 400 East Germania Street. The event opens on Friday with the Margarita Contest and...
kwhi.com
LADIES LIONS CLUB HEARS ABOUT NEW BOND ELECTION
Brenham ISD held their first informational meeting on the upcoming bond election Monday with the Washington County Ladies Lions Club. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin presented the ladies with the facts on the upcoming bond election set for Tuesday November 8th. The new bond election will be in two parts. Proposition A will include construction of the Junior High School for grades 6 through 8 and conversion of the current middle school to a fourth elementary school. The population of Brenham is expected to increase by 1500 in the next 5 years. Brenham is not far from being overcrowded in the current 3 elementary schools. Dr. Chaplin explains:
kwhi.com
BLINN-BRENHAM THEATRE ARTS PROGRAM OPENS 2022-23 SEASON WITH ‘HOUDINI’ OCT. 6-9
The amazing story of one of the world’s greatest magicians will kick off the Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program’s 2022-23 productions. “Houdini” will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6 and 7, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center.
lavacacountytoday.com
It's that time again in Gonzales
Once again the City of Gonzales is getting ready for its annual “Come and Take It” celebration. As many folks know, the festivities are to honor those brave souls from Gonzales and the surrounding area who, on October 2, 1835, refused the demands of Mexican authorities to return a small cannon — a weapon that had been given to them earlier by the Mexican army for defense against hostile Indians.
Cuero, Yoakum fire crews work to extinguish house fire early Monday morning
CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Fire and Cuero Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of 3rd St. in Cuero. Firefighters took action quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to the front part of the house. Before crews could gain control of the fire, the home and a shed were a total loss.
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
bestofarkansassports.com
Razorback Sportscaster Mike Irwin Wants a Texas A&M Football Ritual Banned
Mike Irwin, the reigning godfather of Razorback sportscasting, has covered the Hogs since mid-1970s. Throughout that span, the Lubbock, Texas native has always held a special distaste for the Texas A&M football program that stems from his earliest days growing up as a Texas Tech fan. (LIVE UPDATES FROM ARKANSAS...
kwhi.com
SCARECROWS FILL DOWNTOWN BRENHAM
Colorful scarecrows have popped up all over downtown Brenham for Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. The public can now make their way out to downtown and vote for any of the 31 entries in this year's contest. A total of $1,400 in cash prizes will be given...
California's Round Table Pizza serves up first San Antonio restaurant
Grab your first slice today!
