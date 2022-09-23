Brenham ISD held their first informational meeting on the upcoming bond election Monday with the Washington County Ladies Lions Club. Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin presented the ladies with the facts on the upcoming bond election set for Tuesday November 8th. The new bond election will be in two parts. Proposition A will include construction of the Junior High School for grades 6 through 8 and conversion of the current middle school to a fourth elementary school. The population of Brenham is expected to increase by 1500 in the next 5 years. Brenham is not far from being overcrowded in the current 3 elementary schools. Dr. Chaplin explains:

