HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Click2Houston.com
🔒Stories in recent memory that still haunt Texas, from the disturbing to bizarre and downright creepy
HOUSTON – Houston, and Texas can be a strange place where strange things happen. We’ve collected some of the most disturbing, bizarre and downright creepy stories in recent memory. Former Texas peace officer sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting at least 2 women during ‘ghost hunting’ trips...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Largest murder trial in US history one reason behind clemency efforts for convicted Camp Logan soldiers
The trial of 64 Camp Logan soldiers remains the largest murder trial in U.S. history and this trial in combination with subsequent Courts Martials is one of the reasons behind efforts for clemency. “All 118 soldiers in these three back-to-back Capitol Murder trials were represented by one defense representative who was not a lawyer, said South Texas College of Law Professor Dru Brenner-Beck. “That was legal in 1917 but it certainly was not intended to be implemented in these types of trials.”
Click2Houston.com
Crimestoppers of Houston honors murder victims and their families on National Day of Remembrance
HOUSTON – On Sunday, Crimestoppers of Houston held its annual National Day of Remembrance event to honor the hundreds of Houstonians whose lives were taken by an act of violence. “It’s hard to explain when you have to bury your child. I never knew I would be in this...
cw39.com
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
Click2Houston.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Rebuilding Together Houston revitalizing homes in Houston’s East End District
EAST END – Rebuilding Together Houston is revitalizing homes in Houston’s East End District. Christine Holland, the organization’s CEO, said they’re currently completing homes 99, 100 and 101 in the East End neighborhood, a project that began post-Harvey. In total, Rebuilding Together Houston has helped more...
fox26houston.com
How Hispanics helped slaves escape to Mexico on the Underground Railroad
Galveston - This Hispanic Heritage month we’re highlighting the history of Latinos and their part in helping slaves escape. When we think of the history of slavery in Texas we think of Juneteenth in Galveston, but I met up with a couple of historians who say the history begins even further South because decades before Juneteenth, Hispanics were helping enslaved black people escape to Mexico.
news4sanantonio.com
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
En color Vivo: Local artist Lizbeth Ortiz pays homage to Mexican icons in Midtown Houston for Hispanic Heritage Month🎨
HOUSTON – ¡Feliz Mes de la Herencia Hispana!. This Hispanic Heritage Month, Midtown Houston is honoring Mexican history and culture in a way that all Houstonians get to experience. The Bayou City is home to one of the largest Hispanic populations in the country, with rich culture, history...
Click2Houston.com
Bring on the nostalgia: Houston Toy Museum opening in the Heights
HOUSTON – It’s finally here! Houston’s one-of-a-kind toy museum is set to open its doors in October after months of renovation delays. Located in the Historic 19th Street in the Heights area, husband and wife Matt and Sara Broussard spent almost two years planning the grand opening of Houston’s newest attraction.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Galveston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 65-year-old man Friday who went missing while boating near Galveston, Texas. Missing is a 5-foot-9, white male last seen wearing board shorts, a t-shirt and a ball cap. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket. Coast...
WATCH: 12-Foot Texas Gator Puts Up a Fight While Being Dragged Out From Underneath Car
Early Monday morning, Harris County police received a strange, rather unsettling call. The sun had yet to rise, and their coffee had yet to be drunk, but they were already on the way to a Houston subdivision to assist in the removal of a gator. Now, alligator sightings in Texas...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
enchantingtexas.com
18 Best Weekend Getaways from Houston, Texas
If you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of Houston, you’re in luck!. There are plenty of destinations within driving distance that offer a variety of activities for everyone in the family. Whether you’re looking to hit the beach, explore some history, or...
Click2Houston.com
Woman describes waking up to horrific acid attack inside Montrose apartment
HOUSTON – A Montrose woman is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital after some sort of chemical was poured onto her face. Angela Helinger, 53, told KPRC 2 she has undergone four surgeries to try and repair the damage done to her head and face. “I relive this every day,...
Click2Houston.com
‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah
HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
WGMD Radio
Texas police chiefs decry surging violence: ‘There’s a lack of value for life… no fear of consequences’
A mix of surging crime rates, unprecedented officer attrition, and weak prosecution of violent crime have imperiled the largest police departments in Texas over the last few years, the police chiefs of Houston, San Antonio, and Austin said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. “There’s a lack of value...
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour apart
The Houston Police Department was busy late Sunday night responding to a couple of shootings in the Houston area that occurred just an hour apart from each other. The first shooting occurred at the Thornbury apartment homes located at 7055 Hollister in northwest Houston. Police were dispatched to this shooting at 9:56 p.m.
papercitymag.com
Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All
The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
Click2Houston.com
HBREA to hold ‘State of Homeownership in Black America’ event in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston Black Real Estate Association, HBREA, presents an overview of the State of Homeownership in Black America, S.H.I.B.A., the Houston Edition. Join the collaborative genius of HBREA, NAREB, TAREB and industry supporters and professionals as they take you through the journey and effect on Black Homeownership during the pandemic, inflation, and a looming recession.
Missouri City Called Out as One of the Most Unfaithful in America
Someone's been naughty and there's a better than average chance that someone lives in a Missouri city that was just named as one of the top 5 most unfaithful places in America. My Dating Advisor has created what they are calling the "Infidelity Index" using US census data to figure...
