Houston Newsmakers: Largest murder trial in US history one reason behind clemency efforts for convicted Camp Logan soldiers

The trial of 64 Camp Logan soldiers remains the largest murder trial in U.S. history and this trial in combination with subsequent Courts Martials is one of the reasons behind efforts for clemency. “All 118 soldiers in these three back-to-back Capitol Murder trials were represented by one defense representative who was not a lawyer, said South Texas College of Law Professor Dru Brenner-Beck. “That was legal in 1917 but it certainly was not intended to be implemented in these types of trials.”
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
How Hispanics helped slaves escape to Mexico on the Underground Railroad

Galveston - This Hispanic Heritage month we’re highlighting the history of Latinos and their part in helping slaves escape. When we think of the history of slavery in Texas we think of Juneteenth in Galveston, but I met up with a couple of historians who say the history begins even further South because decades before Juneteenth, Hispanics were helping enslaved black people escape to Mexico.
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
Bring on the nostalgia: Houston Toy Museum opening in the Heights

HOUSTON – It’s finally here! Houston’s one-of-a-kind toy museum is set to open its doors in October after months of renovation delays. Located in the Historic 19th Street in the Heights area, husband and wife Matt and Sara Broussard spent almost two years planning the grand opening of Houston’s newest attraction.
Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 65-year-old man Friday who went missing while boating near Galveston, Texas. Missing is a 5-foot-9, white male last seen wearing board shorts, a t-shirt and a ball cap. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket. Coast...
18 Best Weekend Getaways from Houston, Texas

If you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of Houston, you’re in luck!. There are plenty of destinations within driving distance that offer a variety of activities for everyone in the family. Whether you’re looking to hit the beach, explore some history, or...
‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah

HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All

The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
HBREA to hold ‘State of Homeownership in Black America’ event in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Black Real Estate Association, HBREA, presents an overview of the State of Homeownership in Black America, S.H.I.B.A., the Houston Edition. Join the collaborative genius of HBREA, NAREB, TAREB and industry supporters and professionals as they take you through the journey and effect on Black Homeownership during the pandemic, inflation, and a looming recession.
