ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gE3Rl_0i7fmIxy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evCw1_0i7fmIxy00

When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting.

A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that injuries were from the deployment of an air bag in the 2006 Ford Ranger pickup in the July accident in Pensacola.

Though the NHTSA is investigating and hasn’t made a final determination yet, the family of Hayden Jones Jr. says there’s ample evidence the death was caused by an exploding Takata air bag. It would be the 20th such death in the United States — and would come six years after the start of a recall of that vehicle model.

The NHTSA recall notices for the 2006 Ford Ranger underline the urgency, saying owners shouldn't drive these vehicles “unless you are going straight to a dealer to have them repaired.”

Ford says it notified the vehicle owner of the recall — even going to the owner's home to try to schedule repairs — but the Jones family says it never received any recall notice from the manufacturer and has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Cases like this, in which needed repairs never happen, show the system is broken, said William Wallace, safety advocate for Consumer Reports. He said the recall system is weak in part because it relies heavily on owners keeping up to date with recall notices.

Some states, such as New York, require notices of pending recalls to be given to car owners as part of annual vehicle inspections. Florida does not require any annual inspections.

Hayden Jones Sr. originally bought the vehicle in Tennessee from Dobbs Ford of Memphis, Inc., according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday against Ford, the dealership — which is now AutoNation Ford Wolfchase — and the owner and driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

The elder Jones now lives in Brandon, Mississippi, and the younger Jones was using the vehicle in Florida, where he was stationed in Pensacola.

Ford spokesman Said Deep told The Associated Press last month that the company had notified the owner of the recall and went to the house, but he did not confirm the address visited. Ford declined further comment after the lawsuit was filed.

Orlando-based attorney Andrew Parker Felix said that no one in the Jones family was visited by Ford representatives nor received recall notices. The Jones family declined to comment, except through Felix.

“These things are literally the stuff of nightmares,” Felix said. “It is an airbag that shoots metal at you.”

Felix's firm, Morgan & Morgan, has prosecuted more than 100 individual Takata air bag claims. The firm contends that the dealer in Tennessee “was allegedly notified of Ford’s safety recall of the 2006 Ranger at least 12 times between 2018 and 2020, but also did nothing to warn Mr. Jones about his vehicle’s deadly airbag."

Changes of address can sometimes complicate recalls, said Gabe Knight, another safety advocate for Consumer Reports.

“Moving introduces a potential break in the ability of the automaker to reach car owners,” Knight said. “Unless the owner notifies the automaker (which isn’t likely), then the automaker is dependent on the address they have on file and registration records, which can significantly lag behind moves.”

Troopers who arrived at the scene on July 7 found Jones dead of neck wounds and shrapnel in the truck's floorboards. The other driver walked away from the minor collision with no injuries, according to the accident report.

“I think we initially began our investigation as a possible homicide by gunfire because we weren’t sure,” Lt. Jason King of the Highway Patrol told news outlets at the time. The Highway Patrol, when contacted by the AP, would give no further details and referred the matter to the NHTSA.

A document posted on the NHTSA’s database said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper filed a report with the agency saying that the driver suffered fatal injuries ”due to the driver’s side air bag deployment.”

At least 28 deaths worldwide have been attributed to Takata air bags.

The company used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture and repeated high temperatures — particularly a problem in warmer, more humid climates. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel through the passenger compartment.

About 67 million vehicles with Takata air bags in the United States have been subject to a recall, according to the NHTSA.

The last previous death caused by a Takata air bag occurred in a Honda in Lancaster County, South Carolina, in January 2021.

———

AP auto writer Tom Krisher contributed from Detroit.

Comments / 19

Mike S
3d ago

I've gotten so many different notifications i've lost count. They even came to my door asking about a fusion I had sold years ago. They requested all of the information on who and when I sold it. I had another I scrapped and same deal I had to tell them where. I've never had this much follow up for a recall. I call bs. Like me he probably didn't make time to get the recall completed but unfortunately he should have now the family wants a payout.

Reply
8
Teresa Shelton Martin
3d ago

If he had his car serviced at the dealership once a year, the dealership would have caught it. Once per year check your vin for recalls and campaigns. It’s easy to google as well

Reply(6)
5
Insidious One
2d ago

Pervthe article.: 'even going to the owner's home to try to schedule repairs'. Yeah right. They might've incriminated themselves by this one sentence.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Chicago

Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Monday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash.  Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90.  Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.The funeral for the Dobosz family will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family. 
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Family: DUI suspect was released, only to kill their loved one in Dockweiler Beach crash

The family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in crash are demanding answers about the driver, who was arrested earlier this year in a separate, suspected DUI incident.Jennifer Bledsoe Bean, 21, was leaving a bonfire on Dockweiler Beach on June 12 when a truck slammed into her car and killed her. "Every bone in my beautiful baby body was shattered, and I'm mad," her mother, Jedon Bledsoe said.Several months later, the loss of her sister is still raw and painful for Tiffany Lewis."She had dreams. She was also a family-oriented person. She loved her life and her death was preventable,"...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Cars
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Pensacola, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Florida Accidents
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
People

Man, 21, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Same Day He Was Set to Become a Godfather: 'I Wish This on Nobody'

Joseph “Cole” Southern died after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Monday night Friends and family are paying tribute to a North Carolina man who died in a motorcycle accident this week. According to FOX affiliate WGHP, 21-year-old Joseph "Cole" Southern died Monday night after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle. According to the outlet, officials say a vehicle crossed into the center lane of the road and hit Southern and another motorcyclist, who was taken to a local hospital. "I...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Florida Man Allegedly Killed Toddler by Severing Her Spine

A Florida man was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder charges for a May 3 incident in which he allegedly severed the spine of a toddler in his custody, according to a release by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, claims that he and the child were in separate rooms when he suddenly heard a loud noise that alerted him to her, reportedly finding her “unresponsive and taking shallow breaths.” But Thompson didn’t call 911 right away. Instead, he waited 30 minutes for the girl’s mother to arrive before journeying to the hospital, a delay that caused her to stop breathing. “Based on the severity and nature of the break, it was determined that Thompson applied significant, gradual force to the victim’s upper and lower body from the front with a fulcrum point on her lower back,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. Thompson was already on probation for not complying with an injunction to prevent child abuse.Read it at NBC 2 WESH
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Bags#Shooting#Car Recall#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Navy#Ford#Nhtsa#Consumer Reports
Daily Mail

Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama

A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
ONEONTA, AL
CBS New York

2 dead in wrong-way crash on New York State Thruway

TUXEDO, N.Y. -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash overnight on the New York State Thruway in Orange County.It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday between exits 16 and 15A in Tuxedo.The mangled wreckage of the two vehicles, a white sedan and a black compact SUV, vividly illustrated the deadly nature of the impact.New York State Police say 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, New Jersey, was driving the black vehicle. At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Gonzalez somehow entered the southbound lanes of I-87 going northbound.He collided head-on with the sedan, driven by 67-year-old Rabbi Yehuda Weinstock. Both drivers...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS News

Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-95 in Laurel

A 63-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer died early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-95 in Laurel, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to the crash around 4:40 a.m. to I-95 North south of Gorman Road. Investigators believe a tractor-trailer driven by Jonathan David Leiner, of Hampstead, N.C., rear-ended a...
LAUREL, MD
The Independent

Ohio woman faces charges after losing second baby to co-sleeping death

An Ohio woman faces charges after she lost her second child in a co-sleeping death, according to authorities.Officials in Cincinnati say that Brooke Hunter’s six-week-old infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, one year after her first child died in the same way.The Hamilton County Prosector’s Office says that Ms Hunter had been warned about the dangers of the practice after the death of her first child.Prosecutors say that because Ms Hunter was warned of the dangers of co-sleeping, the death of her second child is considered a homicide, reports WXIX.A grand jury indicted Ms Hunter on Wednesday...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Oklahoma 2-year-old found dead half a mile from home after crawling out of bed in middle of the night

A family has been left devastated and with few answers after they learned that their 2-year-old son, who managed to crawl out of bed late in the evening, was found dead half a mile from his home in Oklahoma.Local authorities reported Monday that 2-year-old Ares Muse was suspected to have escaped from his family home in Okemah, located about 70 miles east of Oklahoma City, sometime between 1.30am and 6.30am that morning.The child was dressed in black pyjamas with dinosaurs when he was last seen by his father in the early hours of Monday morning, a note he was...
OKEMAH, OK
ABC News

ABC News

842K+
Followers
179K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy