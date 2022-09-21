Nan Whaley visits USW Local 731

CHILLICOTHE — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, along with Chillicothe mayor Luke Feeney, visited United Steelworkers Local 731, in Chillicothe, Wednesday to talk about her ‘One Good Job’ Pledge and her ‘Southern Ohio Plan’ and to find out what issues are on the mind of southern Ohio voters.

“I wasn’t the first one to jump in and join Nan’s (Whaley) campaign,” Feeney said. “I watched because it was a year where we have a lot on the line. Nan went to all 88 counties and listened. She came to Chillicothe once, twice, maybe three times during that campaign, and we kept on talking and listening. Really the thing that put me over top is that she realized in every county there is something different.”

Feeney said he was excited when Whaley rolled her blueprint for Appalachian Ohio. “It focused on things we need down here,” Fenney said. “It’s different than the needs in urban areas.”

Whaley started out her discussion by talking about broadband, but affordable broadband is her focus. “Our Southern Ohio Plan is one about broadband investments everywhere in southern Ohio by 2028 that is affordable,” Whaley said.

Whaley also talked about her veterans policy, which includes keeping the VA Hospital in Chillicothe operational.

“If the veterans hospital closes, where is the closest one? Dayton, which is a while away,” Whaley said. “That is unacceptable. I am the only candidate ever that has run for governor that has a veterans policy in place. It is about saving the Chillicothe (VA) hospital, but it’s also about having veterans’ homes all across the state. So when our veterans age, they have a choice to age with dignity. We always say nice things about veterans, but we’ve got to put our money where our mouth is on that.”

“We are clearly a campaign that is focused on what we can do to make Ohio families and Ohio workers stronger, and what we can do for Ohio communities,” Whaley said. “For Ohio to grow, it cannot just grow in the Columbus area. It has to grow across the state of Ohio and the answer to our young people cannot be ‘If you want to stay in Ohio, move to Columbus.’ That’s not an answer.”

Whaley added that Mike DeWine has been in public office for 46 years.

“Over that period of time, every community except Columbus has declined,” Whaley said. “Over and over again we are not seeing the investments in our communities, and they are not good paying jobs for everybody to be able to make the choice to stay and grow with their community. That’s what this ‘One Good Job’ pledge is all about.”

Whaley said that even before the bipartisan infrastructure plan passed and and before Intel announcement, the state estimated 22,000 open jobs in the construction trade in the next few years.

“When you add the money coming in from the infrastructure plan and you add the Intel jobs you are getting way over that number,” Whaley said, “The DeWine administration’s answer is to bring people in from other states to do this work. That is unacceptable to me.”

Whaley wants to put $65 million into apprenticeship readiness programs. She described these programs as “programs that get folks ready to go into whichever trade they choose.” Whaley said in some areas they have wraparound services to provide transportation and other support.

“The best part of these jobs are good paying, they provide benefits and a pension,” Whaley said “Pensions allow people to retire with dignity,”

Whaley will try to unseat Gov. Mike DeWine in the General Election on November 8.