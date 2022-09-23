ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Over 200 volunteers save $21,000 for United Way organizations

By United Way of Richmond County
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
This year’s Day of Caring marked the highest turnout of volunteers in Richmond County history. Photos courtesy of United Way of Richmond County

More than 200 volunteers donated their time and talent to move mulch, read to children, stock shelves, clean, delivered meals, assist with building two homes, packed back packs, installed smoke detectors, and whatever else needed to be done at nonprofit agencies in Richmond County for the 13th Annual Day of Caring.

Michelle Parrish, Executive Director for United Way of Richmond County, shared that this is the most volunteers that have participated in the annual “Day of Caring.”

This year we welcomed a few businesses that hadn’t participated in the last few years back. Although this year we had an additional Day of Caring that started last Thursday and ended on Saturday afternoon. This was a wonderful three days and look forward to giving back and helping our agencies with projects. Most of these volunteers have participated for several years and some since we started 13 years ago. This day couldn’t happen without our community volunteers. This year we had 204 volunteers that worked 726.5 hours with a cost savings of $21,758.68 to our partners. I am extremely grateful for all of the businesses that allowed their employees to participate and the community members that gave of their selves to assist as well – THANK YOU. We are looking forward to our “Day of Caring” for 2023.

This month we will also start our United Way of Richmond County Campaign where the board of directors set a goal of $250,000. Without a doubt, workplace campaigns are the most high-profile United Way fundraising activity, representing a significant portion of the funds raised to invest in changing community conditions for the better. Running a campaign where you work is a great way to get involved with the United Way. Workplace campaigns are about far more than just collecting funds. They also bring much-needed awareness to the local workplace and are a great way to foster team-building while helping your employees give back to the community.

All money raised in Richmond County stays in our community unless otherwise directed by the donor. These funds help support programs of work in our community. United Way Partner Agencies are the American Red Cross, Back Pack Pals, Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills, Leak Street Alumni, New Horizon’s Life and Family Services, Our Daily Bread, Pee Dee Pregnancy Resource Center. Richmond County 4 H, Richmond County Rescue Squad, Richmond County Schools Exceptional Children, Salvation Army, Samaritan Colony, and Sandhills Children Center. These agencies serve a diverse range of needs in our community such as nurturing children and youth, strengthening families, and meeting critical needs, and empowering communities by bringing health and human services to neighborhoods.

In 2021 our partnering agencies provided 18,549 individual services and served them 115,176 times. So far in 2022 they have served 7,371 individuals and served 42,964 times.

If you would like to learn more about our local United Way contact Michelle Parrish at 910.997.2173 or make a donation and support our local United Way of Richmond County you can visit our website at www.unitedwayrichmondnc.net, or by mail to PO Box 153, Rockingham, NC 28380

