Tyler Stanaland Out With Alex Hall Day Of Divorce Announcement From Brittany Snow

We knew the relationship between Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall on Netflix’s Selling The OC was weird… but now, things are heating up.

Tyler and his wife, Brittany Snow, announced their split from each other earlier last week following a drama-filled season of the new Netflix spin-off. Brittany shared on her Instagram, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

In case you forgot, Tyler was the subject of a lot of drama during the second half of OC’s first season. When rumors started to fly that co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him during a night out, Alex led the campaign to try and get her excommunicated from the group of real estate agents.

Why? Maybe she was passionate about Kayla not stepping in between a married man and his wife. Or, maybe she wanted to make sure she was the only one Tyler would do “noseys” with. Either way, her behavior was odd to me then and now, it’s all starting to make sense.

On the day of his divorce announcement to Brittany, Tyler was seen out getting close and personal with Alex. A source told TMZ that the two weren’t “overly intimate”, but there was definitely some touching going down.

If you thought season 1 of Selling The OC was good, I can only imagine what season 2 will bring. Now that the show is out, Alex is clearly the villain, and fans have voiced their very strong opinions about the group of characters — I think we’re in for a treat.

Although I enjoyed the cast of the first season, I hope there’s a little shakeup that takes place. We need more friends of Alex Jarvis and Alex Rose in the mix. I’d love to see Kayla team up with that group as well. The other agents are fine, but if they’re going to background characters again, Netflix, you can keep em. Give us people unafraid to shake the table. That’s what’s going to make for a fantastic show.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE ALEX AND TYLER OUT AND ABOUT? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT BRITTANY AND TYLER’S DIVORCE?

[Photo Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images]