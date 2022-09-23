21 People Who Woke Up One Morning And Immediately Regretted Every Single Decision They Made That Day
1. The person who is apparently sitting behind that girl from The Ring :
Trying to watch a movie on the airplane from Wellthatsucks
2. The person whose floor shall forever be orange:
Turmeric commits suicide in local home; witnesses claim to be “stained for life” from Wellthatsucks
3. The person who had a cascading rainbow of vending machine bad luck:
I just wanted a bag of chips. 😕 from mildlyinfuriating
4. The person who got a little smooch with their meal:
I think my uber eats driver was drinking from my cup from mildlyinfuriating
5. The person who had a literal oil spill inside their office:
Sample of crude oil fell of my table and shattered. from Wellthatsucks
6. The person whose watch blew up:
The cherry on top of a long ass day from Wellthatsucks
7. The person who I hope likes their beverages nice 'n' chunky:
This Bailey’s came in a gift basket I won at work a few months ago and I was going to enjoy it by the fire tonight. The first sip was chunky. It expired in 2014. from Wellthatsucks
8. The person who missed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity:
The worst part is I've been watching it religiously for like a week 😭 from mildlyinfuriating
9. The person who was apparently growing dookie in their backyard:
My sweet potato harvest this year… from Wellthatsucks
10. The person who quite possibly might be the worst lift 'n' peeler of all time:
Is there a bigger lie than the "Lift'n' Peel" label? from mildlyinfuriating
11. This poor, poor soul:
Guy dropped his chicken nuggets from mildlyinfuriating
12. Ol' Tiny Dog:
never getting school lunch again from Wellthatsucks
13. The person who made the classic mistake of putting their keys in their chocolate pocket:
I forgot I had chocolate in my pocket from mildlyinfuriating
14. The person who gave their jeans a cool new look:
Itchy mistake from Wellthatsucks
15. The person who must've gotten their snacks from freakin' Jerry Garcia. I'm serious!
Snacks handed out to 6 year olds after a soccer game. from mildlyinfuriating
Gonna be goin' down the road feelin' bad after this one.
16. The person whose nephew absolutely decimated their $20:
Well, I guess I don’t have $20 anymore. Thanks lil nephew from mildlyinfuriating
17. The person whose dad just used all the toothpaste for a very good reason:
My dad put toothpaste on phone because his screen cracked and he believed one of those BS lifehack videos. from mildlyinfuriating
18. The person whose sink sank:
Found out my sink has been glued to the counter this entire time. I hate it here from mildlyinfuriating
19. The person who wanted lentils so bad, they literally ripped their fridge apart:
After a long tiring day with fatigue and fever, door comes off while I was putting lentils inside. from Wellthatsucks
20. The person whose cast-iron skillet is apparently made of paper:
The handle just broke off my brand new cast iron skillet. I haven’t even cooked anything with it yet from Wellthatsucks
21. And the person whose butter is all jacked up on BGH (butter growth hormone):
My butter won this time. from mildlyinfuriating
Gotta take it easy with that stuff, butter.
H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating and r/Wellthatsucks .
