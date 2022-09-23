ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 People Who Woke Up One Morning And Immediately Regretted Every Single Decision They Made That Day

By Dave Stopera
 3 days ago

1. The person who is apparently sitting behind that girl from The Ring :

Trying to watch a movie on the airplane from Wellthatsucks

2. The person whose floor shall forever be orange:

Turmeric commits suicide in local home; witnesses claim to be “stained for life” from Wellthatsucks

3. The person who had a cascading rainbow of vending machine bad luck:

I just wanted a bag of chips. 😕 from mildlyinfuriating

4. The person who got a little smooch with their meal:

I think my uber eats driver was drinking from my cup from mildlyinfuriating

5. The person who had a literal oil spill inside their office:

Sample of crude oil fell of my table and shattered. from Wellthatsucks

6. The person whose watch blew up:

The cherry on top of a long ass day from Wellthatsucks

7. The person who I hope likes their beverages nice 'n' chunky:

This Bailey’s came in a gift basket I won at work a few months ago and I was going to enjoy it by the fire tonight. The first sip was chunky. It expired in 2014. from Wellthatsucks

8. The person who missed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity:

The worst part is I've been watching it religiously for like a week 😭 from mildlyinfuriating

9. The person who was apparently growing dookie in their backyard:

My sweet potato harvest this year… from Wellthatsucks

10. The person who quite possibly might be the worst lift 'n' peeler of all time:

Is there a bigger lie than the "Lift'n' Peel" label? from mildlyinfuriating

11. This poor, poor soul:

Guy dropped his chicken nuggets from mildlyinfuriating

12. Ol' Tiny Dog:

never getting school lunch again from Wellthatsucks

13. The person who made the classic mistake of putting their keys in their chocolate pocket:

I forgot I had chocolate in my pocket from mildlyinfuriating

14. The person who gave their jeans a cool new look:

Itchy mistake from Wellthatsucks

15. The person who must've gotten their snacks from freakin' Jerry Garcia. I'm serious!

Snacks handed out to 6 year olds after a soccer game. from mildlyinfuriating

Gonna be goin' down the road feelin' bad after this one.

16. The person whose nephew absolutely decimated their $20:

Well, I guess I don’t have $20 anymore. Thanks lil nephew from mildlyinfuriating

17. The person whose dad just used all the toothpaste for a very good reason:

My dad put toothpaste on phone because his screen cracked and he believed one of those BS lifehack videos. from mildlyinfuriating

18. The person whose sink sank:

Found out my sink has been glued to the counter this entire time. I hate it here from mildlyinfuriating

19. The person who wanted lentils so bad, they literally ripped their fridge apart:

After a long tiring day with fatigue and fever, door comes off while I was putting lentils inside. from Wellthatsucks

20. The person whose cast-iron skillet is apparently made of paper:

The handle just broke off my brand new cast iron skillet. I haven’t even cooked anything with it yet from Wellthatsucks

21. And the person whose butter is all jacked up on BGH (butter growth hormone):

My butter won this time. from mildlyinfuriating

Gotta take it easy with that stuff, butter.

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating and r/Wellthatsucks .

