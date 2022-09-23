Read full article on original website
Inside the hot start to Romeo Doubs' rookie season for Packers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he believes rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is “not even close to his ceiling” and has “a ton of potential” after watching him catch eight passes for 73 yards and a touchdown during a breakout performance in his first NFL start on Sunday.
Report: Hurricane Ian could push Bucs vs Chiefs to Minneapolis
Local football fans could have the chance to watch Tom Brady battle Patrick Mahomes at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In latest matchup against Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers showed why he’s the reigning MVP
In a matchup of arguably the two greatest quarterbacks of all time on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers bested Tom Brady. Not
Lightning postpone two preseason games due to Hurricane Ian
The Tampa Bay Lightning postponed two preseason games this week due to Hurricane Ian’s approach toward Tampa. Ian was a
