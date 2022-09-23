ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres' Dahlin expects even more improvement in his game.

By Paul Hamilton
 3 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – When Rasmus Dahlin arrived in Buffalo for the first time, he was a timid 18-year-old moving to North America for the first time. Dahlin knew some English, but he wasn’t confident in it.

I can’t even imagine what all that had to have been like for him as he also had the pressure of being the first overall pick being dubbed a generational player.

When Dahlin came to the podium on Thursday, he was very relaxed and very sure about himself and his game. Kyle Okposo, “It seems like he’s matured three years in the last 12 months.”

Dahlin said there was a turning point for him when he stopped trying to impress other people and he’s glad it happened, “I realized early last season that if I’m myself and not trying to be anyone, that’s going to help me on the ice.

Dahlin is now into his fifth training camp and he is now exerting himself as a leader inside the locker-room. He said, “I don’t feel like an old guy, but I for sure have a lot of years in the league now.

“It’s great because now I feel more comfortable, I’m not as nervous, I can prepare myself better now and I know what’s to come, I’m just a little more calmer now.”

Dahlin loves hockey so he watched the Stanley Cup playoffs, but he hated it. He said, “I don’t really want to watch the playoffs, but I can’t not watch it, but it pisses you off for sure. It’s not fun to see all the other teams succeed and I want to be in those shoes, so it’s a love/hate relationship with the playoffs when you’re not in it.”

This wasn’t something wasted on Granato. He loved that Dahlin watched the playoffs, “I know that Dahls is watching and it pisses him off and I know that he’s taking initiative over the summer to make himself a better hockey player, so I’m going to just let him go and watch and he’s a better player than he was when he left us on our last game, there is no doubt about it.”

The very first thing Granato did was change the practice habits of this team. I have never seen this team practice has hard as it does under Granato. Dahlin said that’s why we saw so much improvement last year, “That came from hard work every day, very good practices, our practice habits have gone up way higher than it's been, so I’m not surprised we played good at the end of the year.”

Dahlin said he pushed himself very hard over the summer because if you want to play a lot, you have to be in good condition. He said he focuses on power in his legs.

When it comes to Dahlin, Granato is his biggest supporter. The head coach said, “He has an incredible appetite for more.”

Dahlin finished last season playing with Mattias Samuelsson and they were light out together. I would expect them to start as a pair this season.

Photo credit Losi & Gangi

