ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Maxine — release date, cast, plot, first looks and all about the drama based on the Soham murders

By Tess Lamacraft
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

Maxine on Channel 5 is a true life drama that gives a new perspective on the 2002 murders of Soham schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, turning the spotlight onto school assistant Maxine Carr.

This tragic case from 2002 shocked the nation and the initial disappearance of the two 10-year-old school friends from the town of Soham in Cambridgeshire, UK, led to the biggest manhunt in British history. With newcomer Jemma Carlton playing Maxine and White House Farm ’s Scott Reid playing Ian Huntley, this three-part drama will examine the investigation into Maxine and her caretaker boyfriend Ian Huntley, who was later imprisoned for the murders. It delves into Maxine’s tumultuous relationship with Huntley, examines why she lied to the police for him and shows how she came to be regarded as "the most hated woman in Britain".

Filming for the three-part drama started in Ireland in May 2022. Here's everything you need to know about Maxine on Channel 5....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRhJB_0i7cVipA00

Scott Reid as Ian Huntley with Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr. (Image credit: Bernard Walsh / Channel 5 Television)

Maxine release date

The three-part drama Maxine will premiere on Channel 5 from Monday October 10 at 9pm with subsequent episodes showing on the following two nights at the same time. Afterwards you can catch up with all three episodes on the streaming service My5. We will update her with any US or international air dates and channels.

Is there a trailer for Maxine?

There's no trailer for Maxine yet but keep an eye on this page and if Channel 5 releases one, we’ll post it on here.

Maxine plot — what happens in the Channel 5 drama

Maxine will examine the horrific murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman through the eyes of Maxine Carr, the fiancé of Ian Huntley. The schoolgirls, who' been friends since they were four, went missing after a family barbecue, leading to a huge manhunt. Eventually, their school caretaker Ian Huntley was found to have been behind the crimes and it emerged that Carr had falsely provided an alibi for him to the police. This story focuses on Huntley and Carr's difficult relationship and examines why she decided to lie for him, which led to her imprisonment in 2003 for perverting the course of justice. It also reflects the media frenzy around the case and how Carr quickly became public enemy No1.

Maxine cast — Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr

Jemma Carlton plays Maxine Carr, who was Holly and Jessica’s teaching assistant and lied to the police to cover up Huntley’s crimes. This is her first lead role but she did also star in the 2018 comedy movie Detective Dover, playing Stacy Goff.

Scott Reid as Ian Huntley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNTKO_0i7cVipA00

Scott Reid as evil killer Ian Huntley. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Scott Reid is playing school caretaker Ian Huntley whose media interviews and crocodile tears alerted the police to his guilt. Scott is best known for playing DC Mick Clark in the ITV true crime series White House Farm . He also starred in Line of Duty , Still Game , Carnival Row and Deadwater Fell, plus he played Nigel in the 2020 movie The Forgotten Battle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftfvC_0i7cVipA00

Scott Reid playing DC Mick Clark in White House Farm. (Image credit: ITV)

Who else is starring in Maxine?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mz1yK_0i7cVipA00

Steve Edge as a journalist Brian Farmer hunting the big story in Maxine. (Image credit: Bernard Walsh / Channel 5 Television)

In Maxine , Steve Edge is playing Press Association reporter Brian Farmer. He’s best known for playing Billy Dawson in ITV comedy Benidorm , plus The Reluctant Landlord and The Madame Blanc Mysteries . Them and Finding You actor Natalie Britton will star as tabloid journalist Jane Kerrigan while Kate O’Toole, Barry John Kinsella and The Vikings actor Laurence Foster also feature.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Maxine FIRST LOOK: Jemma Carlton transforms into notorious Carr with Scott Reid as murderer Ian Huntley in gripping trailer for new Soham murders investigation drama

The first trailer a new mini-series, Maxine, documenting the Soham murders through the eyes of killer Ian Huntley's fiancée Maxine Carr has been released. Jemma Carlton and Line of Duty's Scott Reid star as Maxine Carr and Ian Huntley star in the true crime drama which is set for release on Monday 10 October.
TV SERIES
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soham Murders#The Murders#Drama#Channel 5#British#White House Farm
BBC

Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts

The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
allthatsinteresting.com

33 Photos Of Highclere Castle, The Real-Life Downton Abbey House

From its connection to the discovery of King Tut's tomb to its claim to fame as the home of the fictional Crawley family, Highclere Castle's history is as rich as the treasures that adorn its walls. Fans of the period drama Downton Abbey will surely recognize Highclere Castle as the...
TRAVEL
BBC

Rebecca Harris MP surprised by role in the Queen's funeral

An MP who walked in front of the Queen's coffin had no idea her newly-appointed role as Comptroller of the Royal Household would involve such a high-profile ceremonial task, she said. Rebecca Harris, Conservative MP for Castle Point in Essex, said it was "an incredible honour", if unexpected. Ms Harris...
POLITICS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

378
Followers
2K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy