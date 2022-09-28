Maxine — release date, cast, plot, first looks and all about the drama based on the Soham murders

Maxine on Channel 5 is a true life drama that gives a new perspective on the 2002 murders of Soham schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, turning the spotlight onto school assistant Maxine Carr.

This tragic case from 2002 shocked the nation and the initial disappearance of the two 10-year-old school friends from the town of Soham in Cambridgeshire, UK, led to the biggest manhunt in British history. With newcomer Jemma Carlton playing Maxine and White House Farm ’s Scott Reid playing Ian Huntley, this three-part drama will examine the investigation into Maxine and her caretaker boyfriend Ian Huntley, who was later imprisoned for the murders. It delves into Maxine’s tumultuous relationship with Huntley, examines why she lied to the police for him and shows how she came to be regarded as "the most hated woman in Britain".

Filming for the three-part drama started in Ireland in May 2022. Here's everything you need to know about Maxine on Channel 5....

Scott Reid as Ian Huntley with Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr. (Image credit: Bernard Walsh / Channel 5 Television)

The three-part drama Maxine will premiere on Channel 5 from Monday October 10 at 9pm with subsequent episodes showing on the following two nights at the same time. Afterwards you can catch up with all three episodes on the streaming service My5. We will update her with any US or international air dates and channels.

Is there a trailer for Maxine?

There's no trailer for Maxine yet but keep an eye on this page and if Channel 5 releases one, we’ll post it on here.

Maxine plot — what happens in the Channel 5 drama

Maxine will examine the horrific murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman through the eyes of Maxine Carr, the fiancé of Ian Huntley. The schoolgirls, who' been friends since they were four, went missing after a family barbecue, leading to a huge manhunt. Eventually, their school caretaker Ian Huntley was found to have been behind the crimes and it emerged that Carr had falsely provided an alibi for him to the police. This story focuses on Huntley and Carr's difficult relationship and examines why she decided to lie for him, which led to her imprisonment in 2003 for perverting the course of justice. It also reflects the media frenzy around the case and how Carr quickly became public enemy No1.

Maxine cast — Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr

Jemma Carlton plays Maxine Carr, who was Holly and Jessica’s teaching assistant and lied to the police to cover up Huntley’s crimes. This is her first lead role but she did also star in the 2018 comedy movie Detective Dover, playing Stacy Goff.

Scott Reid as Ian Huntley

Scott Reid as evil killer Ian Huntley. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Scott Reid is playing school caretaker Ian Huntley whose media interviews and crocodile tears alerted the police to his guilt. Scott is best known for playing DC Mick Clark in the ITV true crime series White House Farm . He also starred in Line of Duty , Still Game , Carnival Row and Deadwater Fell, plus he played Nigel in the 2020 movie The Forgotten Battle .

Scott Reid playing DC Mick Clark in White House Farm. (Image credit: ITV)

Who else is starring in Maxine?

Steve Edge as a journalist Brian Farmer hunting the big story in Maxine. (Image credit: Bernard Walsh / Channel 5 Television)

In Maxine , Steve Edge is playing Press Association reporter Brian Farmer. He’s best known for playing Billy Dawson in ITV comedy Benidorm , plus The Reluctant Landlord and The Madame Blanc Mysteries . Them and Finding You actor Natalie Britton will star as tabloid journalist Jane Kerrigan while Kate O’Toole, Barry John Kinsella and The Vikings actor Laurence Foster also feature.