Taylor Swift fans convinced NFL announcement hints singer will perform at Super Bowl halftime show

The US National Football League’s new sponsorship announcement has Taylor Swift fans convinced the singer will be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on 12 February.

Back in May, Pepsi announced it would be ending its longstanding partnership with the league and its halftime show.

At midnight on Friday (23 September), the NFL ’s official Twitter account formally revealed Apple Music as its new sponsor by retweeting Apple Music’s post, captioned, “See you in February”.

It was accompanied by a promotional video displaying the message, “Halftime” and “Super Bowl LVII”.

While the tweet itself made no mention of the “All Too Well” singer’s name or any direct hints at who the performer could be, Swifties believe the 12am release was intentional, with her newest album – which releases on 21 October – titled Midnights.

“The NFL announcing Apple Music as the sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show at Midnight,” The Ringer’s sports journalist Lindsay Jones tweeted. “Is it a coincidence or?”

“This can only mean one thing,” one user responded, alongside a Swift gif, with another added: “It’s happening.”

“Let’s go,” a third commented, tagging Swift’s Twitter account.

The NFL declined The Independent’s request for comment however, we have additionally reached out to Swift’s representatives.