Congress & Courts

Judge rules in favor of U.S. Sugar purchase of Imperial, rejects antitrust concerns

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday ruled in favor of U.S. Sugar Corp's plans to buy rival Imperial Sugar Co, rejecting a Justice Department argument that the proposed deal would drive up the price of sugar for households as well as for food and soda makers.

The Justice Department said in a lawsuit filed last November that the $315 million deal would give some 75% of refined sugar sales in the U.S. southeastto U.S. Sugar, owner and member of a cooperative with three other companies, and American Sugar Refining, which sells under the Domino brand. read more

U.S. Sugar said in a statement that it was "pleased" with the decision.

The Justice Department, which can appeal the loss, said it was reviewing its optionsand that it was "disappointed."

Judge Maryellen Noreika of the U.S. District Court for Delaware issued the opinion under seal and said a redacted version would be available.

The government, which called U.S. Sugar "the world's largest vertically-integrated cane sugar milling and refining operation," argued that the deal would lead to higher sugar prices in the southeastern United States, saying the two companies often compete to win contracts from companies that make drinks, snacks and other prepared foods.

The companies argued that sugar was easy to transport so that restricting the market to the southeast was a mistake. They also argued that Imperial is a high-priced competitor that purchases raw sugar to refine and does not compete to lower prices.

They also argued that the U.S. Department of Agriculture monitors sugar prices and can increase imports if needed to address price increases.

Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Bill Berkrot, Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Focused on U.S. antitrust as well as corporate regulation and legislation, with experience involving covering war in Bosnia, elections in Mexico and Nicaragua, as well as stories from Brazil, Chile, Cuba, El Salvador, Nigeria and Peru.

Comments / 10

Chris Griffith
1d ago

Judge agrees that if price of sugar gets too high, the US can just import more! Just what every Republican has been clammoring for - more imports!

Reply
5
JPMerola
22h ago

This is nuts, cheap sugar imports would get the U.S. away from the high prices dictated by one corrupt company controlling a nation's sugar supply. Check that Judge's finances. I don't doubt anything "Justice" related anymore

Reply
2
Seen too much
1d ago

Another Unqualified TRUMP JUDGE PROVING THEIR BOUGHT BY BIG SUGAR. WE ALL GET TO PAY MORE SO THE CUBAN FANJULS WHO ARE ALREADY BILLIONAIRES GET MORE WEALTH. POLLUTING FLORIDA WATER WAYS.

Reply
2
#U S Sugar#Cane Sugar#Sugar Cane#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#U S Sugar Corp#Imperial Sugar Co#The Justice Department#American Sugar Refining#The U S District Court
