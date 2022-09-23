200 BART passengers stuck in Transbay Tube, disabled train will be towed, agency says

BART continues to have major service delays and single tracking through the Transbay Tube on Friday. This is due to an issue that began around 7:11 a.m. involving a disabled inside the tube between the Embarcadero and West Oakland in both the San Francisco and East Bay directions.

BART says there was a loss of power on one of the two tracks in side the Transbay Tube. It confirmed that the disabled train is on the powered down rail, and there are around 200 people onboard.

The train was moved around 8:35 a.m. to West Oakland.

Crews are continuing to work on the issue.

BART says it's running on a limited train service with single tracking through the Transbay Tube.

Another train is currently en route to tow the nearest station and get the passengers off safely. BART did not have an estimate on how long this will take.

The agency initially reported the delay was due to an equipment problem on the track.

BART says Muni is providing mutual aid between Embarcadero and Daly City stations.

Two BART trains also went out of service in the Transbay Tube on Sunday and both had to be towed out.

This delay comes after BART said it was experiencing delays on the Richmond line earlier Friday due to staffing shortage, the agency says. It's unclear why there is a staffing shortage. It was first reported an "equipment shortage."

BART said there was a limited Red Line service on the Richmond line in the Millbrae direction.

The transit agency says passengers traveling from Richmond can board a Berryessa train, transfer at MacArthur to an SFO train, then transfer to a Millbrae train at SFO.

ABC7 News reached out to BART and it says its limited service is "until further notice." It is currently working to resolve the issue.

You can take a look at the