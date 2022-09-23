ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Laver Cup schedule: Order of play, results and more from Roger Federer’s final tournament

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNNyo_0i7ZZ9mz00

Roger Federer will be joined by Rafael Nadal , Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as the 41-year-old brings an end to his historic career at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London.

Federer is one of six players on team Europe, joining his great rivals as well as Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, as the Swiss plays in his final tournament before retiring from the sport.

The Laver Cup will see Europe face Team World over three days and across both singles and doubles matches, using a matchplay-style points system to determine the winner.

Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but all eyes will be on Federer as the 20-time grand slam champion and one of sport’s greatest ever champions bids farewell to tennis by playing Friday night’s doubles.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup gets underway on Friday 23 September and will conclude on Sunday 25 September.

Is the Laver Cup on TV?

The tournament will be shown in the UK on Eurosport. It will also be available to stream online on Discovery Plus.

Will Roger Federer be playing?

Given this is his last tournament, Federer will be taking part in the Laver Cup but because of his injury issues and his lack of matches over the last year, he will only compete in Friday evening’s doubles contest.

Federer will be playing alongside his great rival Rafael Nadal in Friday night’s doubles, which will take place following Andy Murray’s match against Alex De Minaur. The evening session begins at 7pm so Federer and Nadal, who play Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, may play at around 9pm local time at the O2 Arena.

The rules are that all players must play at least one singles match on either Friday or Saturday, so after he has completed the Friday doubles, the 41-year-old will withdraw from the tournament and be replaced by Team Europe alternate Matteo Berrettini.

How does the Laver Cup work?

Singles and doubles matches are played on each day, with Friday’s matches worth one point, Saturday’s worth two and Sunday’s worth three.

Each player plays in at least one singles match over the first two days but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.

At least four players from each team must play doubles but no doubles combination can be used more than once.

Best of three sets are played, but the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split.

The winning team is the first to reach 13 points. With 24 points available, a decider will be played in the event of a 12-12 draw.

What is the Laver Cup schedule and results?

Friday September 23, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 1 – Casper Ruud def. Jack Sock - 6-4 5-7 (10-7)

Match 2 – Stefanos Tsistipas def. Diego Schwartzman - 6-2 6-1

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 3 – Andy Murray vs Alex De Minaur

Match 4 – Roger Federer / Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock / Frances Tiafoe

Saturday September 24, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 5 – Singles

Match 6 – Singles

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 7 – Singles

Match 8 – Doubles

Sunday September 25, 2022

12.00pm – Day Session

Match 9 – Doubles

Match 10 – Singles*

Match 11 – Singles*

Match 12 – Singles*

*if required

What are the teams?

Team Europe

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitispas

Captain: Bjorn Bjorg

Alternate: Matteo Berrettini

Team World

Taylor Fritz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Diego Schwartzman

Frances Tiafoe

Alex de Minaur

Jack Sock

Captain: John McEnroe

Alternate: Tommy Paul

960 The Ref

Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup

LONDON — (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam...
TENNIS
The Independent

Laver Cup order of play with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in action

The glorious departure from the touring world of tennis of Roger Federer came and went on Friday as he bowed out alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup, but there’s still another day of on-court action to come.While the Swiss legend hinted at a farewell tour to come, his days aiming to win Grand Slams are over - with others here at the O2 in London now hopeful of taking his place, including the likes of Stefan Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic is also of course very much at the top table still and he was in fine...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini lose Laver Cup doubles as Team World hit back

Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime helped Team World make a winning start to the final day of the Laver Cup in London by downing Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in a doubles contest.Team Europe held an 8-4 advantage after Saturday’s action but their lead was cut to a single point after a thrilling clash opened up proceedings at the O2 on Sunday.Murray and Berrettini took the opening set but Auger-Aliassime produced a number of sumptuous shots alongside doubles specialist Sock to earn a 2-6 6-3 10-8 victory in one hour and 35 minutes.One for the ages.@JackSock92 and @felixtennis find a...
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer in tears as he says goodbye to tennis

Roger Federer was in tears as he said his final goodbye to tennis following his match loss against rival, Rafael Nadal, at the Laver Cup.Even Nadal couldn’t help but get emotional as his biggest competition thanked fans for their support which ‘means the world’.“It’s been a perfect journey, I would do it all over again,” he said in his farewell interview. “It was never supposed to be that way. I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TENNIS
The Independent

