"I Was Never So Happy To Leave A Job In My Life": 22 Horrible Managers Whose "Motivation" Methods Only Motivated People To Quit

"They had generic company postcard-style cards printed saying something like 'Thank you. You’re a lifesaver,' with the managers’ signatures added electronically, rather than having us sign. Then, they had supervisors go around with the cards and individually-wrapped lifesavers, and handed each employee a card and one candy. The employee's reactions ranged from incredulous at the audacity to laughing and returning the candy and pitching the card. For the next week, I heard employees from all different teams snickering and saying what a joke that had been, and it proved that the company didn't give a shit about them.

"At the next management meeting, HR asked for feedback. Several of the managers start saying how well it had gone over and how much everybody loved it! HR tried to congratulate me for my great idea. I was flabbergasted, and said I simply couldn’t take credit because that had not been my idea! So, they all congratulated each other and patted themselves on the back for a job well done. It was a complete shit show!"

— Grant101010