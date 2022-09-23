17 Screenshots Of Bosses That Show How Being In Power Brings Out The Worst In Some People
1. This boss who got put in charge of a bar and decided to fire everyone, offering them a chance to interview for re-hiring after...
...and also gave this set of insulting guidelines to those wanting to continue working.
2. This boss who has banned people from touching the air conditioning while it's set uncomfortably high.
is there anything I can do? my boss won't answer me, it's 90° and it feels like I'm going to pass out from antiwork
3. This shady-ass boss being unfairly controlling of tips earned by employees.
look at this bullshit from antiwork
4. This boss who posted a bunch of preposterous rules.
This was posted at work today. from antiwork
5. This boss controlling the lights.
We can’t turn off harsh lights anymore. from antiwork
6. This boss trying to dock people's pay by significantly more than it should be.
Is this legal? from antiwork
7. This boss with zero understanding who forced someone to choose between their job and a doctor's appointment.
Had to choose between work and healthcare today 🤦🏻♂️ Subway from antiwork
8. This boss who isn't letting someone recover from COVID because they're new.
About to get fired due to Covid wtf from antiwork
9. This manager who fired a waitress for not sharing her big tip.
10. This boss who sent someone an invoice for quitting.
Several years ago I quit without a full two week notice and the company sent me this invoice a few weeks later.. from antiwork
11. This boss who gave someone a warning for...going to the bathroom?!
12. This crooked boss who doesn't want employees comparing notes on their pay.
why do not we have freedom? from antiwork
13. And this boss's straight up threatening posting for anyone who discusses pay.
Just saw this in a McDonald’s… from antiwork
14. This boss who incorporated a "smell check" after people use the restroom to ensure they're not just hanging out on their phones.
When are they going to start tracking our bowel movements you may ask? Right now from antiwork
15. This boss who doesn't even ask...just feels entitled to someone's Saturday off.
Between a friend and his manager at a small packing plant. from antiwork
16. This boss who was so inconsiderate and rude it made someone quit entirely.
Who’s the boss now? from antiwork
17. And finally, this boss who is setting a real joyous work environment.
Came into work this morning to find this taped to the wall. Boss went on tirade against me and co-worker yesterday for taking to each other with no customers in the store. from antiwork
