Relationship Advice

40 Then And Now Pictures Of When Celeb Couples First Started Dating Vs. Now

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hk3FB_0i7YcLps00

1. How is started for David and Victoria Beckham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNTpD_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1998.

Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W08GJ_0i7YcLps00
Mark Brown / Getty Images

2. How it started for Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhJF4_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2002.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

@annakournikova/ instagram.com

3. How it started for Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSV5w_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1996.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

@courtneybvance/ instagram.com

4. How it started for Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J23ez_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2004.

Mark Sullivan / WireImage / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HGj2_0i7YcLps00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

5. How it started for Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNzBu_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1987.

Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEohT_0i7YcLps00
Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images

6. How it started for Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESt8S_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1993.

Ron Davis / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6aNb_0i7YcLps00
Shannon Finney / Getty Images

7. How it started for Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YNcP_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1999.

Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17U4v8_0i7YcLps00
Jean Catuffe / GC Images / Getty Images

8. How it started for Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8Ah0_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1999.

Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

How it's going:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkgkN_0i7YcLps00
Jacopo Raule / FilmMagic / Getty Images

9. How it started for Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7pOI_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2007.

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

@nph/ instagram.com

10. How it started for Elton John and David Furnish:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30j5kn_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1996.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EhfUq_0i7YcLps00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for EJAF / The Caring Family Foundation

11. How it started for Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zb9AK_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1994.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dr226_0i7YcLps00
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

12. How it started for Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I38nm_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2011.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

@jessetyler/ Instagram: @jessetyler

13. How it started for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0Rrl_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2002.

Bauer-griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEzXU_0i7YcLps00
Bg020 / GC Images / Getty Images

14. How it started for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sMF2_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1980.

L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W86NH_0i7YcLps00
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

15. How it started for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440KVt_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1997.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

@cindycrawford/ instagram.com

16. How it started for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USEtW_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1995.

Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qmxyi_0i7YcLps00
Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

17. How it started for Pink and Carey Hart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GC36P_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2006.

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

@pink/ Instagram: @pink

18. How it started for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5BqC_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2000.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

@sarahmgellar/ instagram.com

19. How it started for Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hbFG_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2002.

Dave Benett / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1wVf_0i7YcLps00
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

20. How it started for Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzMEp_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2002.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5Gw8_0i7YcLps00
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

21. How it started for Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YTrj_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2003.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5aSY_0i7YcLps00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

22. How it started for Sting and Trudie Styler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOBGB_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1982.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

@theofficialsting/ instagram.com

23. How it started for Coco and Ice-T:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLwE4_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2002.

James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ORDa_0i7YcLps00
Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

24. How it started for Justin and Hailey Bieber:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VaXM_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2015.

Jma / GC Images / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

@justinbieber/ instagram.com

25. How it started for Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cfxi_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1993.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euff2_0i7YcLps00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

26. How it started for Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Wl7S_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2004.

David Durochik / WireImage / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d31tU_0i7YcLps00
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

27. How it started for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wfPz_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2006.

Kmazur / WireImage

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViqNg_0i7YcLps00
Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images For Balenciaga

28. How it started for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUvbO_0i7YcLps00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

How its going in 2022:

@blakelively/ instagram.com

29. How it started for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40L50E_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1996.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EF8sh_0i7YcLps00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

30. How it started for Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voM1K_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1995.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MACr_0i7YcLps00
Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

31. How it started for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7bwi_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1998.

Mitchell Gerber / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Asrup_0i7YcLps00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

32. How it started for Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnkoV_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2014.

Gvk / GC Images / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCe4K_0i7YcLps00
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

33. How it started for Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNhVz_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2006.

Kirby / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYhIp_0i7YcLps00
Rick Kern / WireImage / Getty Images

34. How it started for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPW7Y_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2013.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkGZt_0i7YcLps00
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

35. How it started for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gR2XL_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2008.

Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11prj5_0i7YcLps00
Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

36. How it started for Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnEKr_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1984.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

@sharonosbourne/ instagram.com

37. How it started for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UK9xX_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2017.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRQvc_0i7YcLps00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

38. How it started for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abQWu_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1970.

Art Zelin / Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

@goldiehawn/ Instagram: @goldiehawn

39. How it started for Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29EquW_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 2006.

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TirhQ_0i7YcLps00
Michelle Quance / Variety via Getty Images

40. How it started for Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHapb_0i7YcLps00

This pic is from 1982.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

How it's going in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfDJN_0i7YcLps00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for NRDC

