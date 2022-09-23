40 Then And Now Pictures Of When Celeb Couples First Started Dating Vs. Now

Related
Here's How Mila Kunis Says She And Ashton Kutcher Dealt With His Terrifying Health Scare
Ashton Kutcher dealt with a rare form of vasculitis that left him unable to see, hear, or walk.
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival
Multiple people were booed.
KiKi Layne Spoke Out On Being Cut From "Most" Of "Don't Worry Darling" Along With Costar Ari'el Stachel
It's out now, and yet the drama surrounding the twisty Olivia Wilde–directed thriller just won't stop.
Adam Devine Mocked Adam Levine's Alleged Cheating Scandal In An Instagram Post
"I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer."
10 Times Celebs Were Awkward, Controversial, Or Both This Week
Greyson Chance went off on Ellen...WOW.
Constance Wu Explained Why She Was Really Angry When "Fresh Off The Boat" Got Renewed For Another Season
"I had a traumatic experience my first couple years on that show, and nobody knew about it because that show was historic for Asian Americans."
Greyson Chance Called Working With Ellen DeGeneres As A Child "Horrible": "I Was 100 Percent Faking It, And I Feel Like She Was Too"
"This is the first time I've been honest about her, and this is the last time I want to talk about it. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her."
I Need Sophie Turner In More Comedies After Seeing Her In "Do Revenge," And It Seems Twitter Agrees With Me
If Sophie Turner yelled in my face, I would just say thank you.
15 Weird Behind-The-Scenes Movie Facts I Bet You've Never Heard Before (Or Maybe You Have, IDK, I Don't Know Your Life)
Christopher Nolan sure did plant a whole lot of corn for Interstellar!
The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
"The Big Bang Theory" Is Officially 15 Years Old — Here Are 12 Side-By-Sides Of The Cast Then Vs. Now
The Big Bang Theory aired its first episode 15 years ago, and the cast has changed quite a lot since then.
12 Times TV And Movies Nailed Fat Characters And 11 Times They Failed
Please, no more fat suits.
