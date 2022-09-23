Lamar Odom Shared His Reaction To Seeing Khloé Kardashian Cry Over Tristan Thompson On "The Kardashians"

"It was hard for me to watch that. It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."

Lamar Odom got interviewed about Khloé Kardashian again — this time about the baby drama that was featured on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

ICYMI: The show returned on Thursday, picking up after news leaked in December 2021 that Tristan Thompson had fathered a child outside of his relationship with Khloé. She claimed that Tristan had never told her about the baby and had even encouraged her to have a second child with him while knowing he'd gotten another woman pregnant.

Khloé was obviously devastated by his continued betrayal but feared telling the public because of the backlash she always gets over Tristan. "I can't hear about this for months about what an idiot I am, what a dumb fuck I am, all these things from everyone else," she said, telling friend Malika Haqq in another scene that she just wanted her children to grow up in a healthy, two-parent household.

In all honesty, the episode had me crying, Kim Kardashian crying — and Lamar feeling the emotions too.

"It was hard for me to watch that," Lamar told E! Online of the episode. "It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."

He also shared his hope for his ex-wife to "find happiness" in life "however she has to find that."

"She was crying on the show, and everybody was questioning her and shit like that. That was probably a hard time for her," he continued. "I just want her to be happy. That's it."

Aww, Lammy! It's nice to see that kind of growth from him after everything they've gone through too. 🌚