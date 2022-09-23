ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Odom Shared His Reaction To Seeing Khloé Kardashian Cry Over Tristan Thompson On "The Kardashians"

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

"It was hard for me to watch that. It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."

Lamar Odom got interviewed about Khloé Kardashian again — this time about the baby drama that was featured on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddD6O_0i7YbcgK00
Prince Williams / Getty Images

ICYMI: The show returned on Thursday, picking up after news leaked in December 2021 that Tristan Thompson had fathered a child outside of his relationship with Khloé. She claimed that Tristan had never told her about the baby and had even encouraged her to have a second child with him while knowing he'd gotten another woman pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAn42_0i7YbcgK00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

Khloé was obviously devastated by his continued betrayal but feared telling the public because of the backlash she always gets over Tristan. "I can't hear about this for months about what an idiot I am, what a dumb fuck I am, all these things from everyone else," she said, telling friend Malika Haqq in another scene that she just wanted her children to grow up in a healthy, two-parent household.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42T1ay_0i7YbcgK00
Michael Tullberg / WireImage

In all honesty, the episode had me crying, Kim Kardashian crying — and Lamar feeling the emotions too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7Ees_0i7YbcgK00
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

"It was hard for me to watch that," Lamar told E! Online of the episode. "It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgXeZ_0i7YbcgK00
Kevin Mazur

He also shared his hope for his ex-wife to "find happiness" in life "however she has to find that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bajEo_0i7YbcgK00
Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

"She was crying on the show, and everybody was questioning her and shit like that. That was probably a hard time for her," he continued. "I just want her to be happy. That's it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgNdq_0i7YbcgK00
Gilbert Carrasquillo

Aww, Lammy! It's nice to see that kind of growth from him after everything they've gone through too. 🌚

Comments / 23

godsmack
14h ago

khloe can't accept the fact her baby daddy likes LOTS OF DIFFERENT WOMEN... and he's not going to change...Nobody feels sorry for you since this has been going on forever...money can't buy you love

Reply
3
lis gr
3d ago

Well too late for those feelings should have been hard for him to hurt her when he had her.

Reply
7
Diana Grogan
13h ago

and Chloe's only a Kardashian because of her mother not because of her father because her mother cheated on her husband and got pregnant but he stood up as a man and took care of her

Reply
2
