Bryce Dallas Howard Was Pressured To Lose Weight For "Jurassic World: Dominion," And I Am Screaming At The Wall

By Natasha Jokic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIVO4_0i7YahzK00

Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that she was pressured to lose weight throughout her role in the Jurassic World franchise — because GOD FORBID there's someone who's not a size 0 in a movie with LITERAL DINOSAURS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3h1U_0i7YahzK00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Speaking to Metro about what her role in Jurassic World: Dominion might mean for women's representation in action movies, she explained, "What being in this third film allowed — how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this…[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbghY_0i7YahzK00
John Wilson / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

In fact, Bryce said that director Colin Trevorrow had to come to her defense. "On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me," she continued. "The conversation came up again: 'We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBLQp_0i7YahzK00
John Wilson / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

She continued, "He was like, 'There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet, and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film,' and I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3l4e_0i7YahzK00
Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bryce added, "So I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body. She was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wARWC_0i7YahzK00
Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

This comes a month after Bryce revealed that she was "paid so much less" than her male costar Chris Pratt for her role in the franchise. "When I started negotiating for Jurassic , it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set," she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJlQT_0i7YahzK00
Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bryce has also previously been candid about buying her own dresses for red carpets, since a lot of designers' sample size outfits — what you typically see celebs wear at events — do not go up to a US size 6. "I like having lots of options for a size 6, as opposed to maybe one option," she said back in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPgwD_0i7YahzK00
Joshua Sammer / Getty Images

Cool! Cool. Cool. Fine. This is fine. Okay.

Comments / 0

