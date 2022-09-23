Bryce Dallas Howard Was Pressured To Lose Weight For "Jurassic World: Dominion," And I Am Screaming At The Wall

Related
10 Times Celebs Were Awkward, Controversial, Or Both This Week
Greyson Chance went off on Ellen...WOW.
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
Constance Wu Explained Why She Was Really Angry When "Fresh Off The Boat" Got Renewed For Another Season
"I had a traumatic experience my first couple years on that show, and nobody knew about it because that show was historic for Asian Americans."
Greyson Chance Called Working With Ellen DeGeneres As A Child "Horrible": "I Was 100 Percent Faking It, And I Feel Like She Was Too"
"This is the first time I've been honest about her, and this is the last time I want to talk about it. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her."
RELATED PEOPLE
KiKi Layne Spoke Out On Being Cut From "Most" Of "Don't Worry Darling" Along With Costar Ari'el Stachel
It's out now, and yet the drama surrounding the twisty Olivia Wilde–directed thriller just won't stop.
People Who Married For Money Are Sharing What It's Actually Like, And It's Not What I Expected At All
"I was 25 and had $200 to my name. He was 35, and his dad was a millionaire. We've been married for 10 years now. It was exciting in the beginning, but now, I have regrets."
15 Weird Behind-The-Scenes Movie Facts I Bet You've Never Heard Before (Or Maybe You Have, IDK, I Don't Know Your Life)
Christopher Nolan sure did plant a whole lot of corn for Interstellar!
I Am Living For How Much Everyone Hates Criston Cole On "House Of The Dragon"
"It's been 10 YEARS and Criston is still screaming, crying, throwing up, whenever someone mentions Rhaenyra."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
Men, What Are The Worst Things You've Heard Guys Say Behind Women's Backs
It's time for men to stand up and speak out
Spain's Bus Mascot Is Going Viral For Its Unusual Name, Dance Moves, And Slightly Terrifying Appearance
I'm obsessed, and also in love. We need this in the USA.
60 Lesser Known, But Very Interesting Facts About Dogs
"The world's first dog lived 31,700 years ago" — tale as old as time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"The Big Bang Theory" Is Officially 15 Years Old — Here Are 12 Side-By-Sides Of The Cast Then Vs. Now
The Big Bang Theory aired its first episode 15 years ago, and the cast has changed quite a lot since then.
62 Thoughts I Had Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 6, Including "Go Back To BED"
Rhaenyra, get your butt back in bed RIGHT NOW.
The Reason Marvel Chose Not To Recast Chadwick Boseman In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Had To Do With Something Stan Lee Once Said
Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.
12 Times TV And Movies Nailed Fat Characters And 11 Times They Failed
Please, no more fat suits.
69 Star Wars Memes That'll Make You C-3PO Your Pants Laughing
You'll be laughing so hard, you'll sound like Chewie.
If You Have Multiple Kids, I Neeeed To Know The Funniest Things You've Ever Heard Them Say To Each Other
I assume the main reason someone has kids is to hear them say funny things.
KIDS・
Lewis Capaldi Shared Harry Styles' Reaction After Lewis Drunk-Texted Him At 5 A.M.
"He screenshotted it, but I don’t know what it was that I sent him.”. Lewis Capaldi opened up about an awkward exchange he had with Harry Styles. In an interview on KissFM UK, the "Someone You Loved" singer recalled getting drunk one night and sending an "unsolicited" text to Harry for reasons he still can't remember even now.
BuzzFeed
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0