England vs Germany: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of England's Nations League meeting with Germany, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Harry Maguire hits back at Man Utd & England critics
Harry Maguire has insisted that his status as Manchester United captain means he is always likely to make 'big news', but he is not paying attention to any criticism he receives.
Gareth Southgate insists there are still positives in England defeat
Gareth Southgate refused to criticise his England side after a damning defeat against Italy.
Raheem Sterling backs England manager Gareth Southgate
Raheem Sterling backs England manager Gareth Southgate.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Harry Kane urges England fans to reserve judgement until World Cup
Harry Kane wants England fans to reserve judgement on their poor form until the 2022 World Cup.
Nations League: How does promotion and relegation work?
Everything you need to know about Nations League promotion and relegation.
Dean Henderson admits he's 'behind' in England pecking order
Dean Henderson has admitted he is behind in the England goalkeeper pecking order.
Harry Kane says England should be proud of Germany draw
England ended their Nations League campaign with a draw.
England 3-3 Germany: Player ratings as Three Lions share the spoils in six-goal second-half thriller
Match report and player ratings from England's Nations League meeting with Germany
Sir Alex Ferguson backed Eric Cantona to become Man Utd's 'President of Football'
Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson backed him to become the club's 'President of Football', only for former CEO Ed Woodward to pour cold water on the concept.
Gareth Taylor insists Man City's tough WSL start has still offered 'something to build on'
Gareth Taylor has insisted Manchester City's performances have provided 'something to build on' despite suffering a pair of defeats in their opening two fixtures of the 2022/23 WSL campaign.
David Raya names his top 5 Premier League goalkeepers
Brentford's David Raya named two Spaniards among his selections for the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is obviously too good for England not to find a use for him
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been omitted from England's squad to face Germany, which represents further mismanagement from Gareth Southgate.
Declan Rice backs England to come good because they 'score goals for fun in training'
England midfielder Declan Rice has insisted that the Three Lions will put their poor form behind them at this winter's World Cup, and has played down criticisms of their performance in Friday's 1-0 loss at Italy.
Denzel Dumfries discusses Chelsea & Man Utd interest
Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries has admitted that he has been 'flattered' by transfer interest shown in him by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, but he remains committed to the Nerazzurri.
Liverpool Legends 2-1 Man Utd Legends: Anfield icons come out on top in charity game
Liverpool Legends beat Man Utd Legends 2-1 at Anfield in a charity friendly.
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City: Player ratings as Blues secure first WSL win of the season
Player ratings from Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City.
Eden Hazard admits frustration at lack of Real Madrid playing time
Eden Hazard has spoken honestly about his lack of playing time at Real Madrid so far this season, with one eye on the World Cup.
