This brand offers designer cashmere pieces at pocket-friendly prices

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Investing in high-quality cashmere pieces can be astronomically expensive, with some brands’s jumpers and joggers easily costing in the region of £200. But that’s where Rise & Fall comes in.

The lifestyle brand is dedicated to making luxury fashion , and homeware , more accessible. It’s achieved this thanks to its direct-to-consumer model. It gives you direct access to manufacturers that produce the designer pieces you know and love, but without the luxury price markups.

To manage expectations, the prices don’t rival high street brands, such as H&M, but that’s not the aim here – the focus is on making sure you have access to luxury pieces but at lower prices. Another of Rise & Fall’s priorities is sustainability , focusing on practices that are better for the planet and its people, so it’s great if, like us, you’re making more considered fashion decisions.

Owing to the shift in season, our sights are set on Rise & Fall’s new cashmere collection . Think high quality jumpers, joggers, and scarves all made from Mongolian cashmere.

Ahead of cosy season, we got our hands on the brand’s cashmere jumper and a pair of joggers to see whether the pieces really stand up against the claims.

How we tested

When it came to assessing Rise & Fall’s cashmere collection, we paid close attention to the packaging, but also the quality of the jumper and joggers, how comfortable they were and whether they really are worth the money. Spoiler alert, this brand will soon become your go-to for high-quality basics.

Rise & Fall women’s finest cashmere crewneck jumper

Rise & Fall women’s finest cashmere joggers

The verdict: Rise & Fall new cashmere collection

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

