ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Former Bake Off contestant to take part in World Porridge Championship

By Katrine Bussey
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A former Great British Bake Off contestant and an ex-Royal Navy diver are among the contestants bidding to win this year’s World Porridge Making Championship.

The contest is being held in person for the first time in three years, having taken place virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

Last year’s winner, Mirian Groot, a vegan photographer, recipe developer and writer from the Netherlands, is heading to Scotland to enter in person for the first time.

She will be among 27 competitors trying to win the title and the Golden Spurtle prize, with hopefuls travelling to the Highland village of Carrbridge from Australia, Iceland, Cyprus, Poland and Sweden, as well as  the UK.

Michael Chakraverty,  a writer and contestant in series 10 of the Great British Bake Off, is taking part in this year’s competition, which will be held on Saturday October 8.

Other competitors include Alice Ljungberg, an 18-year-old porridge enthusiast from Sweden, Toby Wilson, a self-trained chef and “oataphile” from Sydney, Australia and Eamon (Ginge) Fullen, a former Royal Navy clearance diver.

Virtual contests over the last two years have seen competitors submitting video entries only, but Karen Henderson, the main organiser of this year’s event, said they were looking forward to welcoming porridge fans to Carrbridge.

She said: “After holding a virtual competition for the past two years during the pandemic, we can’t wait to welcome competitors and visitors from all over to world back to Carrbridge for this year’s competition. Spurtles at the ready!”

Alan Meikle, director of sponsors, Hamlyns of Scotland, said: “The World Porridge Making Championships is a unique and special event, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what the competitors come up with to impress the judges this year.”

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Brits baffled by Americans thinking Boots is the "greatest wonder of the anglophone world"

For most Brits, the high street store Boots is your one-stop shop for all your cosmetic and medical needs.You can also pick up a bargain of a meal deal for lunch too. In all honesty we probably take it for granted but for one American tourist it is the "greatest wonder of the anglophone world"That's exactly what Brandon, from Prattville, Alabama wrote about the popular pharmacy on Twitter during a recent trip to London. Others flocked to label it the "best drug store on earth".Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterSharing his love for the pharmacy to his...
RETAIL
Indy100

Hunted stars scale Britain’s highest peaks to raise £50,000 for cancer treatment

The stars of Channel 4’s Hunted are scaling Britain’s highest peaks to raise £50,000 to fund cancer treatment for their teammate’s wife.The charity campaign, Peak Aid, has been organised by members of the cast to fundraise for former detective-turned-hunter George Rhoden’s wife, Dawn, who is battling pancreatic cancer.The Channel 4 programme challenges members of the public and celebrities to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a crack team of professional chasers from the police, intelligence services and Army attempt to hunt them down.The hunters taking part in Peak Aid will climb to the highest...
CANCER
Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Porridge#Food Drink#Great British Bake Off#Royal Navy#The Golden Spurtle#Virtual
Indy100

Pharmacist hopes to beat world record at London Marathon dressed as a tree

A pharmacist hopes to be head and shoulders above the rest of the runners at the London Marathon as he aims to beat a Guinness World Record wearing an “absolutely stunning” eight foot tall oak tree costume.Rob Duncombe, chief pharmacist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, is to take on the famous running event on October 2 to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which raises money for cancer centre The Royal Marsden.The bulk of funding is to go towards the charity’s Oak Cancer Centre appeal, which aims to support the development of a “state-of-the-art” treatment and...
U.K.
Indy100

Woman who moved to UK says Americans would be shocked by English breakfast food

A woman has described how shocking English breakfast food is to our friends across the pond.In a TikTok video, the woman named Lisa described “things that would “freak the Americans out about the UK” and said “what y’all eat for breakfast” is pretty shocking.“OMG, if they saw the mushrooms, the tomatoes, the baked beans, all of this, the full English, they would absolutely flip out,” she said.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter @yorkshirepeach ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Man spends fortune in search of the world's worst public toilet where the walls doubled as loo roll

If we had £150k to spend the last thing we would want to do is tour the globe looking for really bad public toilets but to each their own.That being said, that's exactly what travel writer and blogger Graham Askey did - also known as the 'King of Porcelain' did when he trekked the globe to find the world's worst lavatory and he believes he has found it - in Tajikistan of all places.The toilet in question has been dubbed the 'perfect hell hole' - a poor constructed tent where the walls double up as its loo roll. Not gonna...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Place
Sydney
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Indy100

Man to take on London Marathon with his cousins in memory of his ‘superhuman’ dad

A man is set to run the London Marathon with his cousins to raise money for the charity which offered invaluable support to his “super human” father who died from cancer and previously completed the same event with his twin brother.Sam Spence is to take on the London Marathon with his three cousins – Ben Spence, 36, a police sergeant from Bristol, William Spence, 29, a collections agent from Bath and Alex McCulloch, 26, a trader from London. They are raising money for the charity Maggie’s, which offered his late father Peter invaluable support in the final years of his...
WORLD
Indy100

Royal family has banned five moments of Queen's funeral from ever being re-aired

The Queen's funeral was a historic occasion that aired across many channels in the UK, but it has been revealed Buckingham Palace has the power to veto certain footage as part of a broadcasting deal.As a result, it means certain footage from the funeral services at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle on September 19 will never be aired again.Broadcasters from the likes of the BBC, ITV, and Sky News all received messages from royal staff regarding timestamped footage they don't want to appear in future broadcasts and on social media.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter All in all,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Andrew Tate says anyone celebrating the Queen's death is a 'degenerate psychopath"

Andrew Tate had some choice words for anti-monarchists who are 'celebrating' the death of Queen Elizabeth II.During a livestream on Rumble, Tate went off about people who do not like the British monarchy or the Queen and accused those celebrating the Queen's death of being 'degenerate psychopaths', among other things. Various clips of Tate's live stream circulating around TikTok and YouTube showing the 35-year-old boxer and social media star defending the Queen. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"I always liked the Queen," Tate said. "I look to all the people who were celebrating her death and I knew...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Bizarre tradition might see King Charles eat a bloodsucking parasite pie

As the new monarch, there are different traditions King Charles III has to partake in - and one of them may include eating a bloodsucking parasite pie.These parasites are Lampreys - a type of jawless fish that have a phallic shape with teeth lining the inside of their wide, circular mouth and suck the blood and various other fluids of their host fish.(Yes, you read correctly this is baked into the pie).Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter It's a tradition within the British monarchy that dates all the way back to the Middle Ages up until Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
Indy100

Americans desperately making plans for UK vacations as pound nears parity with dollar

The value of the pound dropped more than 4 per cent, its lowest level against the US dollar in history.Now, Americans are eager to plan holidays in the UK because it's much cheaper.On Monday (26 September), the markets responded to the announcement of the country's most significant tax cuts in 50 years, indicating that Sterling's worth took a nosedive to $1.035 in early Asia trading.This was all before it regained some ground to a 20-year low of $1.05 before recovering further to $1.075 after 10am.Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves accused Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng of "fanning the flames" of...
TRAVEL
Indy100

National Gallery announces ‘pay what you wish’ scheme amid cost-of-living crisis

Visitors to the National Gallery will be able to pay “as much or as little as they like” on Friday evenings for the run of a Lucian Freud exhibition as part of a new scheme responding to the cost-of-living crisis, the gallery has announced.The Pay What You Wish scheme, the first of its kind at the National Gallery, will be valid for the run of the Credit Suisse – Lucian Freud: New Perspectives exhibition, which opens on October 1, and the scheme will be for slots between 5.30pm and 9pm on Fridays.Tickets for the exhibition can be booked in advance...
VISUAL ART
Indy100

Free boat trips scheme for community groups to return

Free community cruises for vulnerable communities are set to return for a second year to allow people to “experience a slower pace of life on the water” and “connect with others”.Eco-friendly boat hire company GoBoat UK, which previously launched the scheme last year, is set to carry it out again this autumn.Every Tuesday from September 27 until the end of October the company will provide free one-hour boat trips to community groups and charities on its local water space across four locations – Paddington, Canary Wharf, Kingston upon Thames and Brindleyplace in Birmingham, which includes those affected by social issues...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Indy100

Waterbird seaplane replica in first public flight at Windermere

A replica of Waterbird, the UK’s first successful seaplane, has made its inaugural public flight.Its take off at Windermere marks 28 years since any seaplane has flown at the Cumbria lake and 111 years since the original Waterbird flew for the first time.The event in the Lake District marks the climax of a 13-year-project to create an exact copy of the 35ft-long aircraft.Apart from having a modern engine, it faithfully recreates the detail of the original and has been constructed from wood, bamboo and wires.In June, display and test pilot Pete Kynsey took the replica on its maiden flight, at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Far-right Italian Giorgia Meloni posts suggestive video about 'melons' on election day

Italy’s far-right presidential candidate posted a suggestive video about melons in the lead-up to the election.In a TikTok video, the Italian right-wing politician Giorgia Meloni made a tongue-in-cheek joke about her name on the day of Italy’s parliamentary elections on Sunday.Meloni is the leader of the right-wing party Fratelli d’Italia which translates to Brothers of Italy. The Roman woman is currently on course to win the election, which will make her Italy’s most right-wing leader since Benito Mussolini and the first female prime minister.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterMaking a pun on her surname, 45-year-old Meloni held...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Jeremy Corbyn played a version of 'Doom' that lets you 'kill Thatcher'

Jeremy Corbyn has been enjoying playing a version of the video game Doom which lets you 'kill Margaret Thatcher'.The former Labour leader was snapped playing the modded version on an arcade machine over the weekend.The game, called Thatcher's Techbase, is a take on the popular game Doom II, which was released by British Doom developer 3D: Doom Daddy Digital in 2021. Twitter user @letshugbro posted a series of pictures on his profile, showing him building the game into an arcade machine. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt was then unveiled at the The World Transformed festival in Liverpool,...
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra member: Music and love are going to save this world

A Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra member has said she believes “music and love are the things that are going to save this world” as she encouraged others to see that her home country is more than just the conflict.Violinist Yulia Rubanova is one of the 75 Ukrainian musicians who came together in the midst of Russia’s invasion of the country to bring a message of defiance and hope.A new BBC documentary, Ukraine’s Musical Freedom Fighters With Clive Myrie, sees the presenter meet members of the orchestra and follow them from practising in Ukraine to coming together for their first rehearsal as...
MUSIC
Indy100

Endurance swimmer breaks record for longest ever open swim in Loch Ness

Extreme adventurer Ross Edgley has broken the record for the longest ever open water swim in Loch Ness.Spending 52 hours and 39 minutes covering approximately 79km in the loch, Mr Edgley swam continuously without touching land or a boat for a continuous period of more than two days and nights – enduring temperatures as low as 5C.He also battled winds of up to 20 knots and long periods of overnight rain, and said it was “one of the biggest challenges” of his career.He said: “It was one of the biggest challenges of my career physically and mentally, but the important...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy