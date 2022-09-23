ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Waterbird seaplane replica in first public flight at Windermere

By Kim Pilling
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A replica of Waterbird, the UK’s first successful seaplane, has made its inaugural public flight.

Its take off at Windermere marks 28 years since any seaplane has flown at the Cumbria lake and 111 years since the original Waterbird flew for the first time.

The event in the Lake District marks the climax of a 13-year-project to create an exact copy of the 35ft-long aircraft.

Apart from having a modern engine, it faithfully recreates the detail of the original and has been constructed from wood, bamboo and wires.

In June, display and test pilot Pete Kynsey took the replica on its maiden flight, at first attempt, in secret trials on Windermere.

On Friday it was repeated for public viewing in two demonstration flights.

Special permission was granted by the Lake District National Park Authority, including an exemption from the normal speed limits on the lake.

A crowd of 500 lined Rawlinson Nab and applauded as the plane, piloted by Mr Kynsey, lifted some 40ft above the water and reaching a speed of about 40mph.

Speaking ahead of the flights, Ian Gee, director of organisers Wings Over Windermere, said: “It’s a thrilling opportunity to step back in history to the very earliest days of aviation when pioneers pushed the boundaries of what was possible through innovation and imagination.

“Waterbird has a lasting legacy that transformed seaplane designs.”

Waterbird was the first seaplane to successfully fly in the UK.

She was commissioned by Edward Wakefield from A. V. Roe & Co (‘Avro’), of Ancoats, Manchester, as a landplane and converted to a seaplane at Windermere, where the pilot was Herbert Stanley Adams. Her original historic flight was on November 25 1911.

Writer Beatrix Potter opposed the noisy test flights of the seaplanes near her home and was involved in a campaign to have them banned.

The campaign was overruled by the Government, including First Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill, who regarded the test flights as vital to developing the nation’s air forces.

The idea of making a replica was first mooted by Richard Raynsford, the great-great nephew of Captain Wakefield, in a letter to The Westmorland Gazette newspaper.

The cudgels were taken up by retired solicitor Mr Gee, who lives in South Lakeland.

Mr Gee, himself a pilot, is director of The Lakes Flying Company, which was set up after blueprints from the original designs were found in the Wakefield family archives and work was started on making the replica plane.

Former RAF serviceman Gerry Cooper started building the replica at Wickenby Airfield in Lincolnshire and managed a short flight taking off from land. Mr Cooper, 80, and others have had to complete the painstaking work so the seaplane can take off from the water.

Among Friday’s crowd was Captain Wakefield’s great nephew, Sir Humphrey Wakefield, of Chillingham Castle, Northumberland, who said: “My great uncle, a veteran of the Boer War, was snubbed by Government scientists when he suggested people’s lives would be saved by taking off from water.

“Within two years he developed, built and patented a unique float which made it possible and is still used on hydrofoils today.

“I am thrilled to have his memorial made real in Waterbird.”

Another attendee was Sir Ben Bathurst, former first Sea Lord, and president of the Lakes Flying Club.

Sir Ben said: “This has been a wonderful project to replicate this beautiful aircraft and demonstrate the fragility of early aviation.

“I congratulate the persistence and skill of all those involved.”

The ultimate aim of Wings Over Windermere is to display Waterbird in a heritage centre on the lake shore, where it is hoped that regular flights might be arranged.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Free boat trips scheme for community groups to return

Free community cruises for vulnerable communities are set to return for a second year to allow people to “experience a slower pace of life on the water” and “connect with others”.Eco-friendly boat hire company GoBoat UK, which previously launched the scheme last year, is set to carry it out again this autumn.Every Tuesday from September 27 until the end of October the company will provide free one-hour boat trips to community groups and charities on its local water space across four locations – Paddington, Canary Wharf, Kingston upon Thames and Brindleyplace in Birmingham, which includes those affected by social issues...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Indy100

Hunted stars scale Britain’s highest peaks to raise £50,000 for cancer treatment

The stars of Channel 4’s Hunted are scaling Britain’s highest peaks to raise £50,000 to fund cancer treatment for their teammate’s wife.The charity campaign, Peak Aid, has been organised by members of the cast to fundraise for former detective-turned-hunter George Rhoden’s wife, Dawn, who is battling pancreatic cancer.The Channel 4 programme challenges members of the public and celebrities to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a crack team of professional chasers from the police, intelligence services and Army attempt to hunt them down.The hunters taking part in Peak Aid will climb to the highest...
CANCER
Indy100

Former Bake Off contestant to take part in World Porridge Championship

A former Great British Bake Off contestant and an ex-Royal Navy diver are among the contestants bidding to win this year’s World Porridge Making Championship.The contest is being held in person for the first time in three years, having taken place virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.Last year’s winner, Mirian Groot, a vegan photographer, recipe developer and writer from the Netherlands, is heading to Scotland to enter in person for the first time.She will be among 27 competitors trying to win the title and the Golden Spurtle prize, with hopefuls travelling to the Highland village of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Anchor discovered during offshore wind farm work may date from Roman times

An anchor discovered during survey works for an offshore wind farm could date from Roman times, an archaeologist has said.The 100kg (15 stone 10lbs) wrought iron anchor, which is more than two metres (6ft 6ins) long, was discovered during works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.It was first discovered in 2018 during marine seabed survey works prior to construction of the wind farm, around 25 miles off the coast of Suffolk.Brandon Mason, of Maritime Archaeology Ltd, spent hours monitoring the anchor on the seabed and was on board an offshore support vessel as the anchor was raised...
SCIENCE
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy